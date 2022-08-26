ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released

BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study. The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6. Also listed on the Hernando County website...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
livingnewdeal.org

Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL

The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
GULFPORT, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going

The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
FLORIDA STATE
tampabeacon.com

Man survives accident and leap into Little Manatee River

TAMPA—According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports, a man survived quite an ordeal after getting into a nighttime accident Aug. 25 on southbound I-75. HCFR crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the Little Manatee River overpass. Reports state one of the three vehicles flipped and ejected its driver, who then managed to leap over the barrier and into the river to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Searching for a Miracle

When Tiffany Byington of Spring Hill talks about her daughter Kenzie Morris, she speaks of a beautiful 15-month old baby girl with a very big heart. “Kenzie blows kisses to everyone she meets. She is so loving and caring. If she accidentally drops her baby doll, she’ll pick it up, hug it, and make sure it’s okay!” shared Tiffany.
SPRING HILL, FL
WOMI Owensboro

An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete

At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Scattered Storms and FOUR tropical disturbances!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was lighter on Saturday with only 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.03″ in Bradenton, and almost an inch at Lakewood Ranch, 0.82″. Our day-to-day weather doesn’t change much through Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms with heavy rain will be possible. By Wednesday to the weekend rain chance drop slightly with hit and miss storms more common.
BRADENTON, FL
msn.com

Small furry pets available for adoption in Tampa

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tampa, Florida on Petfinder.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale

A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
TAMPA, FL
suncoastnews.com

West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music

West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

