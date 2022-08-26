Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
More rescued beagles up for adoption in Sarasota
Over the weekend, more than a dozen beagles were adopted in Hillsborough County. Now, another group will soon be ready for adoption in Sarasota County.
Why Trap-Neuter-Return Feral Cats? The Case for TNR in Polk County
Sheriff Grady Judd refuses to listen to Science he just wants to kill them all. Polk County Commissioners are afraid of Judd. Sheriff and Commissioners, it’s time to pull your head out of your asses and start a TNR program in Polk County. It’s just common sense!!!!!. Do...
suncoastnews.com
Feasibility study for Shoal Line Blvd. Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk released
BROOKSVILLE – Hernando County Government in conjunction with the consultants, Coastal Engineering Associates Inc., have released the Shoal Line Boulevard Recreation Area and Eco Tour Boardwalk feasibility study. The study is available to the public and can be viewed by visiting https://tinyurl.com/47eybfz6. Also listed on the Hernando County website...
2022 Pumpkin Patches, Halloween Events, Fall Festivals and MORE!
Pumpkin Patches! Halloween! Fall Events! Hooray! . The 2022 list of our favorite pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, Halloween events and more is ghoulishly good and it keeps on growing as event dates are announced! So get your calendar out and start scheduling some fall family pumpkin patch FUN! We are continuing to update and […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Fifteen of the 4,000 beagles from Virginia facility find homes in Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. — It’s been a busy weekend at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. They’ve been able to see over 100 pets adopted on Saturday, and on Sunday they saw people lining up hours before they opened for the chance to adopt 15 new beagles that just arrived from Virginia.
livingnewdeal.org
Gulfport Casino and Muncipal Pier – Gulfport FL
The Works Progress Administration (WPA) built the Casino and Muncipal Pier in Gulfport FL. The marker on site states that, “The U.S. Department of the Interior has listed the Gulfport Casino in the National Register of Historic Places. This is the third such Casino on this location. The first fell in the 1921 hurricane; the second came down in the early 1930s. Using funds from the Works Progress Administration’s Civil Works Authority. Gulfport dedicated the Casino on December 1, 1935. A crowd of 1,200 people attended the dedication, which included a flag raising and a concert by the Florida Military Academy.
Bay News 9
Navigating death: End-of-life doulas help patients and their families prepare
GULFPORT, Fla. — Inside a small corner home in Gulfport, Paula Adams runs through her daily tasks with cancer patient Mark Woodward, 71. She is his death doula. “We fill the gap between palliative care, hospice care and death," said Adams. What You Need To Know. Death doulas are...
Tampa Bay area programs working to offer immediate affordable housing relief
Agencies across the Tampa Bay area are working to find programs to offer immediate affordable housing relief.
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Hope Is A Great Family Dog And Is Looking For A Fur-Ever Home
Hope is our Mutt Monday dog this week. Hope is a great family dog and is looking for a fur-ever home. She is a seven month old Pit mix who loves dogs of all sizes. Hope is a great family dog and is available at Pet Pal Animal Shelter in St. Pete.
businessobserverfl.com
Insider's look at where $3B in state transportation projects is going
The Florida Department of Transportation is driving more than $3 billion in spending across 28 major projects along Florida’s Gulf Coast. Nearly half of that is being spent in the Tampa Bay area on a new bridge and a new tollway. The 5.8-mile Howard Frankland Bridge connecting Tampa and St. Petersburg will cost $865 million to build, according to the FDOT’s website, and the Gateway Expressway system in Pinellas will cost $594.7 million. The tollway should be done next year, while the bridge is currently estimated to be completed in 2025.
tampabeacon.com
Man survives accident and leap into Little Manatee River
TAMPA—According to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue reports, a man survived quite an ordeal after getting into a nighttime accident Aug. 25 on southbound I-75. HCFR crews responded to the scene of a three-vehicle accident at the Little Manatee River overpass. Reports state one of the three vehicles flipped and ejected its driver, who then managed to leap over the barrier and into the river to avoid being struck by another vehicle.
hernandosun.com
Searching for a Miracle
When Tiffany Byington of Spring Hill talks about her daughter Kenzie Morris, she speaks of a beautiful 15-month old baby girl with a very big heart. “Kenzie blows kisses to everyone she meets. She is so loving and caring. If she accidentally drops her baby doll, she’ll pick it up, hug it, and make sure it’s okay!” shared Tiffany.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
An Indiana Woman Took Her First Trip to Florida – Here’s What She & Her 3 Dogs Found in St. Pete
At almost 32 years old, I had never been to Florida until we took a vacation there last week. Okay, now that you're done gasping and judging me, let's move on. A few years ago, I randomly read about The Happy Mural Project and how they were painting a sunflower mural in St. Petersburg, Florida. Being the art lover and sunflower enthusiast that I am, I instantly added this place to my bucket list because I had to see this mural in person. Their whole mission is to inspire happiness, and who doesn't want more of that?
Humane Society of Tampa Bay takes in 15 beagles from ‘horrific breeding facility’
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay opened its doors to 15 beagles as a part of a "historic operation" to rescue 4,000 dogs from a "mass-breeding facility riddled with animal welfare concerns."
Mysuncoast.com
Scattered Storms and FOUR tropical disturbances!
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain was lighter on Saturday with only 0.05″ at SRQ, 0.03″ in Bradenton, and almost an inch at Lakewood Ranch, 0.82″. Our day-to-day weather doesn’t change much through Tuesday with widespread thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong storms with heavy rain will be possible. By Wednesday to the weekend rain chance drop slightly with hit and miss storms more common.
fox35orlando.com
Two rare orange lobsters delivered to Tampa Bay area seafood market in same shipment
HUDSON, Fla. - Whitney's Seafood Market in Hudson gets a shipment of lobsters delivered twice a week from Maine. But Monday's delivery came with a rare surprise: not one, but two orange-colored lobsters. The pair stood out easily among the rest of the pack. Most lobsters are a muddy color,...
msn.com
Small furry pets available for adoption in Tampa
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Tampa, Florida on Petfinder.
cltampa.com
Former home of Tampa Bay beer distributing tycoon Tom Pepin is now for sale
A massive estate once owned by Tampa's largest beer distributer is now on the market in Odessa. Located at 8511 Van Dyke Rd, the home sits on Keystone Lake and was formerly owned by Tom Pepin, CEO of Pepin Distributing Co., which was founded by his father in the late-1960s and has since become one of the state's largest wholesalers of Anheuser-Busch.
suncoastnews.com
West Pasco proving to be hot spot for fans of live music
West Pasco live music lovers rejoice, because there are a lot of local venues staging live music, particularly on weekends. Savvy places like Whiskey River on the Water in New Port Richey satisfy more than appetites for burgers, wings and things. Manager Mike Barbarino recognize that on weekends, people crave the energy of live bands.
Comments / 0