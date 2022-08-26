Read full article on original website
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Youngstown Vindicator. August 22, 2022. Editorial: Sneaky license fees a disgrace for state of Ohio. Former Ohio Attorney General Marc Dann, formerly of Liberty, is among those representing plaintiffs in a class-action lawsuit that suggests government and King Bureaucracy truly do exist only to serve themselves. In this case, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles is being accused of charging 3,423,315 Buckeye State residents lamination fees long after the BMV stopped laminating driver’s licenses onsite.
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. August 25, 2022. Editorial: Sales tax holiday is pointless pandering. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing a back-to-school supply tax “holiday” that wouldn’t actually give money back to residents anytime soon, despite the promises she claims. The governor vetoed several tax-cut plans this year that would...
New Mexico governor issues pardons to 6 people
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Monday pardoned six people for convictions ranging from fraud and larceny to burglary and drug trafficking. The pardons represent another round of clemency decisions for the first-term Democratic governor who is seeking reelection. She has pardoned 56 people overall.
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American...
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
2 dead, 9 wounded in weekend shootings in northern Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A series of shootings in northern Colorado over the weekend killed two people and wounded nine others. On Friday night, a 35-year-old man was killed and another was wounded in a shooting in Denver. Also on Friday night, a 17-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting that may have happened at a carwash in nearby Aurora.
New Jersey's gas tax to fall a penny a gallon on Oct. 1
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The gas tax in New Jersey will fall by a penny a gallon, or about 2% — the second straight year the levy has declined, Gov. Phil Murphy's administrated said Monday. The tax rate combines two different levies that are commonly known as the...
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
Washout repair completed on I-10 in Southern California
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding last week. The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation...
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
‘Wildest place in Maryland’ under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a...
2-year-old abducted from California home, returned by police
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities on Saturday rescued a 2-year-old girl who had been taken at gunpoint by her father from her mother's Southern California home. San Bernardino police said on Twitter that officers responded Saturday to a call by a woman who reported that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her bedroom window, dragged her across the house by her hair and beaten her before taking out a gun and threatening to kill her.
Missouri man dies after being struck by his own boat
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man died after being thrown from the boat he was riding in and struck by the same boat in the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 13-mile mark of the main channel, according to the Kansas City Star.
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness. And there’s Robert, with that 8-by-10 large-format camera: an old-school, image-capturer that looks like it came...
DNA: Remains match Tennessee sailor who died at Pearl Harbor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Department of Defense effort that began in 2015 to use science to solve one of our country’s prolonged mysteries has identified the remains of a Navy sailor from Athens, Tennessee, who died in the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago.
Reeves declares emergency ahead of expected flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state of emergency is in effect in Mississippi as officials anticipate potentially massive flooding from a rising river sooner than expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday. “We're expecting the Pearl to crest at 36 feet late Sunday or early Monday in the Jackson...
Man killed in Colorado mountains after "speed flying" crash
BRECKENRIDGE Colo. (AP) — A man has been killed in the mountains of central Colorado after crashing while speed flying, which involves descending from heights using a specialized canopy that's similar to a paraglider. The speed flyer was reported missing Saturday morning by a friend who was supposed to...
Mike Copeland: Building permit roundup; Neighborly buy; Insomnia Cookies; Stellar Service splits
Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks. Topping the list is Baylor University’s remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.
