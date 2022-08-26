Read full article on original website
Constance Carter Gibbs of Shiloh, August 27
Constance Carter Gibbs, 63, of Shiloh, NC died Saturday, August 28, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. She was born August 10, 1959 in Milford, DE to the late Delores Faye Hudson and John Daniel Carter and was the loving wife of 38 years to Jerry W. Gibbs. Connie was devoted to her family. She also loved her job as an OB nurse and being a caregiver was very important to her. Connie was an amazing cook and showed her love through feeding those she cared about. She was a member of Riddle Pentecostal Holiness Church and adored her dogs.
Matthew James Tappero of Kitty Hawk, August 27
Matthew “Matt” James Tappero, age 67, of Kitty Hawk, NC died unexpectedly on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Roanoke, VA and lived in Bedford, VA through high school. Matt was preceded in death by his father, Max Tappero, stepmother Jane Tappero and stepfather Willis Levan.
Trula Mae Gibbs Dozier of Manteo, August 25
Trula Mae was born February 17, 1941 in Engelhard, North Carolina to the late John Anson Gibbs and Gertrude Spencer Gibbs. She died August 25, 2022 at ECU Medical Center, Greenville, North Carolina at the age of 81. Trula worked as a registered nurse at University Hospital in Albuquerque, New...
Cecil Edward Temple of Elizabeth City, August 27
Cecil Edward Temple, 94, of Elizabeth City died at his home surrounded by his loved ones Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Pasquotank County on August 27, 1928 to the late Richard Edward Temple and Ada Turner Temple and was the husband to Shirley J. Temple. Cecil was owner of Temple Feed Service until his retirement. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army and was a member of Berea Baptist Church.
Phillip E. Riggins of Moyock, August 23
Phillip Edward Riggins, 53, a longtime resident of Moyock, passed away on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. He was preceded in death by his sister, Amy Marie Zakowski. Phillip was a hard worker, who enjoyed life, family and many friends. He was a kind person who brightened the lives of others. The people who knew him best, were better off for having known him.
William Meads Mello of Kill Devil Hills, August 17
LCDR William Meads Mello, retired, passed away on August 17, 2022. He is preceded in death by his loving parents Captain William Mello and Elizabeth Meads Mello. Bill Mello’s life is celebrated by his wife, Ann J. Mello, his children, Kim Mello and partner Shawn Smith, and Dr. Brad Mello and partner Tom Federowski.
With schools in session, OBX beaches face substantial reduction in lifeguard coverage
With many colleges and schools back in session, most Outer Banks ocean rescue agencies are operating with a skeleton crew as the Labor Day weekend approaches, and agency directors say beachgoers should be aware of the significant reduction in lifeguard coverage. “Beachgoers should know their ability,” said Mirek Dabrowski, who...
Day at the Docks is returning in September for the first time since 2017
The annual Day at the Docks (DATD) festival is returning to Hatteras village after a lengthy hiatus, with a wide array of both familiar and brand-new events on the two-day schedule. This is the first time that DATD has been held since 2017, as the event was canceled in 2018...
NC beaches are seeing a surge of visitors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina beaches seeing a surge of visitors. Tourism was one of the hardest hit industries during the pandemic. But data shows it made a big comeback in 2021. In Dare County, which makes up the southern half of the Outer Banks, visitor spending is up...
Coast Guard Auxiliary “Guardian” Golf Tournament Coming in September
The OBX Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla will be hosting its 3rd Annual “Guardian” open golf tournament on Saturday, September 24th at the Sea Scape Golf Links in Kitty Hawk. This event, hosting over 120 golfers, will benefit Coast Guard Mutual Assistance (CGMA), the official relief society of the U.S. Coast Guard in the local District.
Ralph W. Woodard, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, August 25
Ralph W. Woodard, Jr., 86, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Born in Portsmouth, VA on June 25, 1936, and raised in Suffolk, VA, he was the son of the late Camille Dennis and Ralph W. Woodard, Sr. Having served his country honorably in Vietnam and Korea, Ralph retired as a technical sergeant in the United States Air Force.
13th Annual Walk Against Addiction on Sept. 24
The 13th Annual Walk Against Addiction will be held on September 24 at First Flight High School. There is an optional 5k before the Walk beginning at 8:00 a.m. sponsored by the OBX Running Company! The actual Walk begins at 9:00 a.m. with a set up of vendors; free coffee from Starbucks and Crumbl cookies! Sign in is $10 for a tote bag, pen and water bottle. We will also have t shirts and tank tops for sale for $15/each. After sign in, please stroll through the vendor tables and gather information concerning prevention, treatment and after treatment of the disease of addiction that is killing our population!
Wait list still open for reinstatement to Manteo medical practice
No details on how many are on the list, or have been reinstated. The Outer Banks Hospital and Medical Group continues to accept calls on its wait list line as a way to reinstate some or all of the 2,400 patients in the Manteo practice who learned by letter in May that they would no longer receive care at the Outer Banks Family Medicine practice there due to a doctor shortage.
Hometown Med of Moyock and OBX, PLLC launches new medical practice in Moyock
A new medical practice has opened in Moyock to serve the local community and surrounding area. They will provide preventive, secondary, and tertiary care for adult and pediatric population of Moyock and its surrounding communities. The office will also accommodate a wellness/ aesthetic component to include IV hydration, Botox and dermal fillers.
This North Carolina beach house was swallowed by the sea
This seafront home lost the fight against the ocean. Sea views are at the top of many house-hunters' wishlists. But while the ocean may look beautiful from your windows, proximity to the waves can come at a devastating cost, as the owner of this unfortunate beach house on the shores of Rodanthe, North Carolina discovered. Click or scroll on to find out how the once-picturesque property sadly succumbed to the deep blue sea...
From the sand to the sea: Four loggerheads leave their nest on Hatteras
About 100 people or so gathered around Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS) Resource officers Ash Keiper-Kintz and Mike Puckett as they carefully reached down into the loggerhead turtle nest and brought eggs to the surface. The focus of their attention was the Aug. 26 sea turtle next excavation at Cape...
Manteo starts its football season with a split verdict
After winning its season opener, Manteo High School’s 2022-2023 football record fell to 1-1 after they dropped an Aug. 26 non-conference away contest to North Pitt by a score of 52-28. The Redskins did display significant firepower in the contest, amassing 253 total rushing yards on 45 carries for an average of 5.6 yards per carry.
Three MHS volleyballers highlighted on Watchlists
An item posted on the Manteo High School Athletics twitter page served up some good news about three members of the school’s volleyball squad. “Congratulations to three of our Volleyball players! Senior Erika Bailey named to the 2022 AVCA All-America Watchlist. Sophomore Kelley Cook NCVBCA named to Watchlist. Junior Grace Albarty also made the NCVBCA ALL-Region list.”
First Flight drops hard-fought football opener to Catholic High, 20-11
The First Flight football team played hard in its Aug. 26 home opener, but it came up short in a 20-11 final against Catholic High of Virginia Beach. The Nighthawks used an early defensive stop and great punt return to set up a 23-yard field goal by Jace Porrata to take a 3-0 lead at the 9:04 mark of the first quarter. Two turnovers and three big plays, however, helped Catholic jump ahead 20-3 at the half.
Manteo Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony on Sept. 1
On Thursday, Sept. 1, Manteo High School will unveil its latest group of inductees — representing 2020, 2021 and 2022 — to the school’s Athletics Hall of Fame. Athletics Hall of Fame – Manteo High School Redskins (manteoathletics.com) The ceremony honoring them will occur at halftime of the Sept. 1 home game against Gates County.
