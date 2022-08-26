Read full article on original website
Teen arrested in connection to fatal shooting of 17-year-old Maryland girl
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Police in Prince George's County have arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals in Suitland, Maryland. On Sunday, officers responded to the 3300 block of Curtis Dr. around 1:50 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according...
WUSA
17-year-old girl dies at hospital after shooting in Prince George's Co.
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. — A teenager in Prince George's County is now dead after a Temple Hills shooting Sunday. Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. for the report of shots fired. On the scene at the 3400 block of Curtis Drive, officers found 17-year-old Ter'Nijah Ryals shot, they said. Although she was taken to the hospital, Ryals later died.
newyorkbeacon.com
Maryland Police Officer Sued for Threatening a 5-Year-Old Boy, County Settles
Black children in America are already exposed to racism and injustice at a young age through television and social media. Now, they also experience it first-hand. In 2020, the 5-year-old son of Shanta Grant had walked out of East Silver Spring Elementary. Per her lawsuit, no one even saw him leave. Officers responded to a call from the school that a student had left school grounds with “no wish to return.”
fox5dc.com
Maryland man pleads guilty for killing childhood friend
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Prince George's County family is breaking their silence one year after their loved one was shot and killed by his childhood friend. The case was supposed to go to trial this week, but a plea deal was reached this morning instead. Adrian Trice's family...
fox5dc.com
17-year-old shot, killed in Prince George's County: police
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. - Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a teenage girl was shot and killed in Temple Hills on Sunday afternoon. According to Prince George's County Police, officers responded to the shooting in the 3400 block of Curtis Drive around 1:50 p.m. Sunday. Once at the...
Montgomery County settles lawsuit over police encounter with 5-year-old at school in Silver Spring
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County reached a settlement in a lawsuit stemming from an encounter between two police officers and a 5-year-old boy at East Silver Spring Elementary School more than 2.5 years ago. On Jan. 14, 2020, the child allegedly wandered away from his school, and two...
WTOP
2 students accused of bringing guns to Prince George’s County high school
Two students at a Maryland high school have been arrested and accused of bringing guns on the first day of school. The boys, 16 and 18, are students at Suitland High School, in Prince George’s County. Deputies executed a warrant Monday for the 16-year-old, who was wanted in connection...
New Homicide Under Investigation In Prince George's County: Officials
Another homicide has been reported in Prince George’s County, officials said. At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to the 2000 block of Amherst Road in Hyattsville for a welfare check, according to police. Upon arrival, officers were met with an adult woman inside the...
Teen shoots fellow suspect in botched carjacking attempt in Southeast DC, police say
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated attempted carjacking from last month. A teenage would-be carjacker is being treated for a gunshot wound he received from a fellow teen suspect after a botched attempt to take an Uber driver's vehicle in southeast D.C. on Monday.
wfmd.com
Man Arrested For Two Recent Frederick City Robberies
Person behind one successful robbery and one attempted robbery identified and arrested. Frederick, Md. (BW/NS) – A suspect of two attempted robberies has been arrested in Frederick. Stefan Alejandro Gajate of Frederick was taken into custody on Thursday, August 25. The first attempt was on Tuesday, Aug. 23 around...
Person Of Interest Identified In Murder Of Glen Burnie Man
A person of interest has been identified in connection to the murder of a Glen Burnie man, authorities say. Detectives were able to identify the person of interest through investigation of the shooting that took place in the rear of 604 Crain Highway around 4:30 p.m., Friday, Aug. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
A young teen has died after being found in a pool in Baltimore County
A young teen was pronounced dead after being transported to a hospital from being found in a pool in Baltimore County
Parents of Bowie man who was murdered hope someone comes forward
BOWIE, Md. — Detectives need your help finding out who killed a Bowie man. Myles Prentice, 19, was found shot and killed on Aug 19, 2022. “It’s weird because I know it’s real, I know it’s real, but since we haven’t had services yet, I think that’s gonna be really hard,” Tameiko Prentice said.
2-year-old and 6-year-old seriously injured in Anne Arundel County crash
Two children were critically injured in a serious crash in southern Anne Arundel County on Sunday afternoon, confirmed Anne Arundel County Volunteer Fire Department.
62-year-old crashed into two townhomes Monday afternoon, car engulfed in flames
The Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating a vehicle crash that damaged two houses in the 400 block of Orchard Ridge Dr. in Gaithersburg.
Father and Stepmother Charged in Connection with 5-Year-Old Child's Death In Capitol Heights
The parents of a 5-year-old child killed in Capitol Heights have been arrested for her murder, authorities say. Pradel Delinois, 44, and Ornelie Charles, 42, are accused of causing the blunt force trauma that killed 5-year-old Pradeline Delinois on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Police investigate shooting in Glen Burnie that leaves one person dead
Officers responded to a shooting in Glen Burnie that left one person dead. The shooting happened at the rear of 604 Crain Highway.
WTOP
Gaithersburg man dies after crashing car into town houses
A Gaithersburg man, who crashed a BMW into town houses Monday afternoon in Montgomery County, Maryland, has died. The 62-year-old man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries after the fiery crash and later died, Montgomery County Fire and EMS Spokesperson Pete Piringer said Tuesday morning. The crash happened...
Washington DC Man Wanted For Prince George's County Mall Shooting Charged With Murder
Police have identified a Washington D.C. man as a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting at a mall in Hyattsville, authorities say. Stephon Edward Jones, 33, has been charged with the murder of Darrion Herring, 20 that occurred on Thursday, Aug. 18 in the food court of a mall in the 3500 block of East-West Highway, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
Police chief shares do’s and don’ts as DC, Maryland see increase in carjackings
The carjacking attempt that resulted in the shooting of a Commanders player Sunday has received the lion’s share of attention, but the District and parts of Prince George’s County, Maryland, have seen an increase in the crime all through this year, and a local police chief has recommendations to protect yourself.
