After almost 4 decades, Andrea's Restaurant has a new ownerTina HowellJefferson Parish, LA
Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson purchases former Chris Owens nightclubTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3-Year-Old New Orleans Girl Vanished In 1984. She Was Reported Missing In 2018The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Orleans, LA
New Orleans famous Hubig's Pies finally on track for a returnTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints trim their roster to 80 playersTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Chicago Rooftop Bar Named Best in the US by Travel Website
Rooftop bars offering spectacular views aren't hard to come by in Chicago. But according to new rankings released by a travel website, one specific bar tops them all. In fact, the iconic establishment has been deemed the nation's top rooftop bar. The website Big 7 Travel released its official list...
Eater
Where to Eat Banh Mi in Chicago
Usually comprising a crusty roll, pickled veggies, fresh herbs, hot chiles, pate, and a protein, the banh mi is a traditional dish that invites creativity. Regardless of what’s inside, a great banh mi is always a spicy, tangy, rich masterclass in flavor and texture. With a vast population of Vietnamese restaurants that offer everything from barbecued jackfruit and ginger chicken to savory ham and crispy pork, Chicago is home to many stellar iterations of the dish.
NOLA chef dishes dessert for a dermatologist’s dream come true
It's hand-picked from a tree and hand-delivered to a cobbler near you.
Eater
A Buzz-Worthy Doughnut Shop Supplies International Flavors to the Suburbs
Customers are waiting in long lines at a doughnut shop in the western suburbs that features international flavors. Hello Donut opened in late July in Elmhurst, about 45 minutes west of Chicago, and features 45 flavors of cake and yeast varieties, from Bismark to old-fashioneds. Notable chefs have already partnered with the shop on signature doughnuts including influential Mexican chef Dudley Nieto, who has created a sweet mole doughnut for the operation.
Weekend Street Racing Takeovers Create Havoc Across Chicago, Draw Ire From Residents
Multiple instances of illegal street drifting and stunting have occurred on yet another weekend in Chicago, enraging neighbors and eliciting complaints from community leaders. Residents in the West Loop captured the chaos on camera early Sunday, but the mayhem wasn't just limited to one community. Racers took over multiple intersections, including West Madison and South Morgan streets in the West Loop, as well as South Morgan Street and West Washington Boulevard.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man transforms shipping container in Woodlawn into restaurant sharing good food and good will
CHICAGO - A Chicago man who grew up in Englewood has opened a new café in Woodlawn to serve his community good food and good will. "Sometimes it may be considered a ‘food desert,’ [but this gives] folks a healthier option and something that's more accessible," Marquinn Gibson said of 7323 Chicago Cafe.
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
Chicago Defender
Kindred the Family Soul and Juvenile to Headline 2nd Annual Englewood Music Fest
16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman announced the 2nd annual Englewood Music Fest. The fest will be held in conjunction with the 6th year anniversary of the Englewood Square Mall. The Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation (GECDC) is the fiscal agent and partnering 501c3 for the event. Collectively they will celebrate “Englewood Excellence” — it’s past, present. and future. The event will feature live music, local vendors, back-to-school programming and prizes, an e-game tournament, and more!
southerntrippers.com
15 Haunted Hotels in New Orleans That Will Creep You Out!
Looking for the best haunted hotels in New Orleans? Are you obsessed with paranormal activity? Do you believe in ghosts? Don’t go any further! We have compiled a list with the best haunted hotels in New Orleans for all those obsessed with spirits, ghouls and ghosts!. New Orleans is...
What Will it Take to Stop Street Racing in Chicago? Here's What The City's Top Cop Says
Just last month, the Chicago City Council passed an ordinance that attempts to crack down on illegal street racing across the city. However, the problem has since continued to plague neighborhoods across Chicago -- and while the ordinance is a good first step, police say, the consequences aren't strong enough.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago
Why high-rise residents are urged to turn out lights after 11PM | ABC7 Chicago. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Chicago residents of high-rise buildings are...
nadignewspapers.com
Over 40 years Taste of Polonia Festival has grown into popular cultural event, attracting up to 40,000 each Labor Day weekend to Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park
The first “Taste of Polonia” festival at the Copernicus Center in Jefferson Park was a far cry from the multiple entertainment stages and wide range of food options that now attract 30,000 to 40,000 visitors annually to the Labor Day weekend event. “It was a fundraiser, and it...
Rooftop Bars: Here's a List of Places Open in Chicago
Chicagoans can close out the final moments of summer on a high note by paying a visit to the city's rooftop bars. From trendy bars to classy cocktail lounges, Chicago has a range of choices that will let guests sit outdoors and sip on drinks, all the while soaking in unbeatable views of the city.
localspins.com
DJ giants set to amp up Labor Day weekend’s ARC Fest in Chicago, birthplace of house music
Looking for the Perfect Beat columnist Todd Ernst gives W. Michigan fans a sneak preview of The Windy City’s second annual massive celebration of electronic music starring Fatboy Slim, Carl Craig & more. SCROLL DOWN FOR SCHEDULE, VIDEOS. As music festivals such as Lightning in a Bottle, Electric Forest,...
msn.com
Antoine's Restaurant matriarch passes
Antoine's Restaurant announced on Friday that their grand dame and matriarch died earlier this week. Yvonne Elaine Aliciatore Blount, 85, was born and raised in New Orleans and died on Aug. 20. Blount is a descendant of Antoine Alciatore, founder of Antoine’s Restaurant which is located in the French Quarter....
fox32chicago.com
Protesters work to stop luxury Chicago housing development
CHICAGO - A protest in Uptown on the North Side is now stretching into its second week. The goal is to stop the groundbreaking for a luxury housing building. "We won't go without a fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted Monday. Activists and homeless people are occupying a...
NOLA.com
New Orleans teen slain two days after her 17th birthday
A 17-year-old girl was shot dead outside of a party following a New Orleans high school football jamboree Saturday about 11:30 p.m., according to the New Orleans Police Department and posts circulating on social media. Family members identified the girl Sunday as Haven Lodge, who had just turned 17 on...
buildingupchicago.com
One Six Six drops the tower crane
We lost our third tower crane of August last week, as the Golden Lifter Of Heavy Things was dismantled and hauled away at One Six Six (166 N Aberdeen). It joins 160 North Elizabeth and 853 West Blackhawk (Big Deahl) in the history books. We thank them all for their service.
myneworleans.com
City Park’s Thursdays at Twilight Continue into Fall
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Music lovers of all ages and genres are welcome to enjoy an array of musicians, mint juleps and more at the Pavilion of the Two Sisters. The concert series, sponsored by the Louis and Virginia Clemente Foundation, continues through November 17 on Thursday nights from 6-8 p.m.
NOLA.com
Southern Decadence celebrates its 50th anniversary on Labor Day weekend with a parade, parties and more
After two years without Southern Decadence, Grand Marshals Rikki Redd and Danny Girl are looking forward to the return of its parade, which starts at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, in front of the Golden Lantern bar on Royal Street at the edge of the French Quarter. “Decadence is definitely...
