A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine Writer
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
mainebiz.biz
Rock Row development helps drive $14.9M retail center investment
Before development started on Rock Row, a 110-acre, mixed-use complex in Westbrook, it was tough to find tenants for the Larrabee Complex, a neighboring retail center at 100 Larrabee Road. “We had a lot of vacancy in there and it was tough to get it leased up,” said Frank O’Connor...
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
maineartscene.com
Women’s Stories Take the Stage at Portland Church
(Portland, ME) Women Sharing Stories is the title of the staged reading of eight true stories culled from the experiences of eight different senior women who began the journey of taking a writing class from Pat Taub at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine two years ago.
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
$23.8 Billion for Renewable Energy Projects Awarded to Maine
In April 2022, Maine's 1st District Congresswoman Chellie Pingree announced that Maine would receive $10.5 million in federal funding from the USDA's Rural Energy for America Program to fund solar projects after the passage of the $1 trillion Jobs and Infrastructure Act was passed. On Friday, August 26th, it was announced Maine would receive more funding for clean energy after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.
penbaypilot.com
Five Waldo County towns form new broadband utility district
WALDO COUNTY — With overwhelming support from each town’s voters, Freedom, Liberty, Montville, Palermo and Searsmont have formed the Waldo Broadband Corporation (WBC), a nonprofit “Broadband Utility District” that is to provide affordable, high-speed internet service to everyone in the five Waldo County communities, according to the newly formed Waldo Broadband Corporation, in a news release.
WMTW
Oxford 250 is family affair for Mike and Ben Rowe amidst cancer battle
OXFORD, Maine — The Oxford 250 was run for the 49th time Sunday at Oxford Plains Speedway, but it was run without a driver synonymous with the race itself. Mike Rowe is Maine’s all-time winningest race car driver, and a three-time Oxford 250 winner. He’s run the race almost every year since its first running in 1974. But in February, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, and was unable to race this year.
Maine volunteers rescue more than 300 cats and dogs from Puerto Rico
WESTBROOK, Maine — The Animal Rescue League of Greater Portland has more cats and dogs up for adoption, thanks to a life-saving effort over the weekend. Last week, the ARLGP sent a handful of volunteers to Puerto Rico to help out with a "Freedom Flight" through the nonprofit Wings of Rescue. Together, they brought more than 300 cats and dogs to shelters in Maine and New York. Jeana Roth, the ARLGP's director of community engagement, told NEWS CENTER Maine this was one of the largest shipments yet.
mainepublic.org
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
racedayct.com
The Night the Lights Went Out In Oxford As Gluchacki Goes Lights-Out On ACT Field
(Press Release from American-Canadian Tour) The annual American-Canadian Tour 125 at Oxford Plains Speedway headlining the Saturday night before the Oxford 250 program did not disappoint. 38 American-Canadian Tour cars from all six New England states and the Canadian province of Quebec made the trek to the Vacationland home of ACT to take part in one of New England’s crown jewel events. Fireworks on the track split into darkness with a first-time blackout delaying the event in the early goings. In the end, a pair of young-guns once again showed their strength on the tough Central Maine third-mile while a point leader strengthened his title hopes.
We Had The Funniest Server I’ve Ever Met at Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough, Maine
I've been to Texas Roadhouse in Scarborough my fair share of times, but this past Saturday night, we had the most entertaining server we've ever had there. I was there with my girlfriend Michele and her daughter Lily. It was Lily's idea to go to Texas Roadhouse and we were all on board. If you've never been to Texas Roadhouse on a Saturday evening, be prepared to wait. They get crazy busy. I mean wait times of over an hour, yet people will wait all that time to get a table, just like we did. It's good food at a good price and the atmosphere fits perfectly for a place called Texas Roadhouse.
boothbayregister.com
Archaeological dig at Damariscotta’s Chapman-Hall House to uncover remnants of the past
The grounds of Lincoln County Historical Association’s Chapman-Hall House museum in Damariscotta will be the site of an archaeological investigation during the first two weeks of September. Historical Archaeologist Tim Dinsmore of Midcoast Archaeology will direct the research of the site surrounding the 1754 house. Dinsmore is a professional archaeologist who brings 30+ years of experience in research, educational outreach and archaeological consulting. He has been involved in numerous historic archaeological projects involving all phases of Maine archaeology and specializes in 17th and 18th century sites. Dinsmore holds a B.A. degree in anthropology from the University of Maine at Orono and attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia for graduate work in historical archaeology.
Spotted in Portland: This Might Be the Most Maine Vandalism Ever
Normally, when you think of vandalism or even hear the word, you immediately think some kind of destruction, right? Either some type of destruction or possibly even graffiti. And while graffiti, assuming it's not actually approved graffiti art, tends to be vulgar and slanderous and found on the sides of overpasses, bridges, or other public areas, some vandalism can be as simple as a sentence written somewhere.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
This Easy Maine Hike Features An Emerald Green Swimming Hole
Need to beat the summer heat? This beautiful emerald green swimming hole is just an easy hike away. Rattlesnake Pool and Flume in Stow, Maine has become a popular summer spot to cool off. The hike on the Stone House Property is easy, with only slight elevation changes. The trail is well traveled and marked, but hikers should choose appropriate footwear for the terrain. Rattlesnake Flume is the first destination you'll arrive at. The gorge is 15-feet deep, featuring a mix of shallow and deep pools, as well as a small waterfall. After, continue up the trail to Rattlesnake Pool. The pool is about 18-feet deep and a beautiful shade of emerald green. The water is breathtakingly cold, literally. After a dip in the pool, the trail continues up Blueberry Mountain. Near the summit the trail gets steep, but it's worth the extra effort. From the top, it's mountains as far as the eye can see. It would make for a beautiful fall foliage peeping location.
Want to Run a Convenience Store and Restaurant? You Can With This Maine House for Sale
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. There are some unique houses for sale in the state of Maine, however, only some allow you to buy a home and a business. There's a home for sale on Roxbury Notch Road in Roxbury, Maine that allows you to do just that, buy a home and run your own business underneath.
A Creepy Old School in Livermore Falls, Maine, to Be Transformed Into a Haunted House This October
For the last couple of years, many of the notable Halloween attractions in Maine have had to operate differently thanks to a combination of the pandemic and a workforce shortage. This could mean scaled-back interactions or just limiting the amount of dates available. Another wrinkle has been the weather, as Maine has seen an abundance of high wind and heavy rain in October recently. So, one haunted attraction in Livermore Falls has decided to tackle all those problems head on. The United Way is going transform a creepy old school into a full blown haunted house with limited dates and no weather cancellations.
boothbayregister.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
