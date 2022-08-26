Read full article on original website
rcreader.com
Jo Ivy Young and Jeffrey Wolf, September 1
Thursday, September 1, 5:30 p.m. Rock Island Public Library Main Branch, 401 19th Street, Rock Island IL. On September 1, the winners of the Midwest Writing Center's 2021 and 2022 Great River Writer's Retreats will share their talents at the Rock Island Public Library's downtown branch, with the public invited to appreciate the literary stylings of this year's recipient Jo Ivy Young and last year's honoree Jeffrey Wolf.
rcreader.com
“Anne Frank: A History for Today,” September 1 through October 31
Putnam Museum & Science Center, 1717 West 12th Street, Davenport IA. With the exhibit on display from September 1 through October 31 in conjunction with the community-wide Holocaust-remembrance project "Out of Darkness: Holocaust Messages for Today” (OutOfDarknessQC.com), the story of one of the most inspirational figures in world history comes to life in Anne Frank: A History for Today, an expansive and moving touring exhibition hosted by Davenport's Putnam Museum & Science Center.
tspr.org
Pritzker in Macomb: ‘Hate has no home in Illinois’
Governor J.B. Pritzker rallied the party faithful during a campaign stop in western Illinois over the weekend. The Democrat called this fall’s election an opportunity and a challenge. An enthusiastic crowd greeted the governor at the McDonough County Democratic Coalition's campaign headquarters in downtown Macomb. During a brief speech,...
rcreader.com
Medicare 101 at the Davenport Public Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 29, 2022) — The Davenport Public Library will be holding a Medicare 101 session at Fairmount on Thursday, September 1, 2PM. Open enrollment season is upon us. Join our educational presentation as we tackle the following topics:. • What does Medicare cover?. • How much can...
rcreader.com
“Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era” and Sean Fitzgibbon Exhibits, September 3 through October 23
Muscatine Art Center, 1314 Mulberry Avenue, Maquoketa IA. Visitors to the Muscatine Art Center can explore two very different stories from Muscatine’s past from September 3 through October 23, with the venue's main floor hosting Captivated by Japan: Laura Musser McColm & Her Era, and the Stanley Gallery's middle floor housing a series of graphic illustrations by Sean Fitzgibbon.
KBUR
Mental health treatment home to open in Burlington
Burlington, IA- A new five-bed mental health intensive residential service home will soon open in Burlington. The Burlington Beacon reports that the home will serve the mental health needs of 19 counties, including Des Moines County. Director of community services for Des Moines County Ken Hyndman said during the August...
Whitey's, John Deere, more: Do you know the history of these iconic Moline sites?
MOLINE, Ill. — This week, the City of Moline is celebrating its sesquicentennial with food, live music and events that highlight the city's unique businesses and history. To mark the occasion, we thought we'd take a look back at the history of some of Moline's most iconic landmarks and features, including the Interstate 74 bridge, Whitey’s Ice Cream, John Deere and more.
Eastern Iowa Plant With Wastewater Violations Closes Permanently
Eastern Iowa is losing an employer. According to Mississippi Valley Publishing, ADM, an American multinational food processing and commodity trading corporation is closing its doors in Keokuk Iowa. As of right now, it is uncertain how many employees will be affected by the closure. The article says that officials from...
iowa.media
Bettendorf High School students asked what pronouns they prefer for class and what pronouns they want shared with parents
Students at Bettendorf High School were given a survey that asks what name and pronouns they want to be called in the classroom and what name and pronouns they want the teacher to use around their parents. The survey has reportedly been given by multiple teachers. One parent told The...
1470 WMBD
City reaction to fight at PHS-Metamora Game
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria City Council members are among those reacting to the fight Friday night that led to a false call of shots being fired at a Peoria High football game. The game between the Lions and Metamora was stopped late in the second quarter following a fight, then district School Resource Officers hitting their batons on the new metal bleachers, causing people to panic and leave.
ourquadcities.com
A downtown Moline landmark celebrates 100 years
A landmark in downtown Moline is now a hundred years old. The LeClaire Apartments opened in 1922, at 421 19th St. At the time, it was known as the LeClaire Hotel and the owners converted it into an apartment building in 1993. This year, LeClaire Apartments is celebrating the building by paying tribute to its past.
KWQC
Police investigating vandalism at Moline High School
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline police and fire departments are investigating what is believed to be vandalism at Moline High School. Police say they responded to the school just before 1 a.m. Monday. A TV6 crew on the scene reported seeing multiple squad cars, a fire truck, and firefighters. This...
Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors
One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
hoiabc.com
New details revealed in deadly Hanna City plane crash
HANNA CITY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Heart of Illinois ABC has obtained new information regarding the single-engine plane crash that killed two people in Hanna City earlier this month. A statement from the National Transportation Safety Board was released Saturday night, detailing some of their findings over the course...
KWQC
Police: Teen bicyclist hit by car in Bettendorf
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - A 15-year-old bicyclist was hurt after being hit by a car in Bettendorf. It happened Sunday evening. According to Bettendorf police, two bicyclists were traveling east on 53rd St. and were going across Devils Glen Rd. when a car waiting to turn at the intersection during a green light hit one of the bicyclists in the crosswalk.
wrmj.com
Update: State Police Press Release On Sullivan Arrest
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) officials announce the indictment and arrest of 62-year-old Christopher G. Sullivan of Aledo for Battery (Class A. Misdemeanor) and 2 counts of Official Misconduct (Class 3 Felony). In June 2021, ISP DCI Agents initiated an investigation after an allegation of a...
wvik.org
Geneseo Shooter & Hostage Taker Appeals Convictions
Lawyers for 49 year old Gerald Edwards argue he did not receive effective counsel during his original trial in Henry County in 2011. Edwards was sentenced to 50 years in prison for attempted murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm, home invasion, and unlawful restraint. In December of 2009, he broke into his former girlfriend's apartment in downtown Geneseo, allowed her children to leave, then held police at bay for nine hours.
