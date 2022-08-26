ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What's Open & Closed This Labour Day 2022 In Ontario

With summer on its last legs and Labour Day 2022 right around the corner, time is of the essence. So don't be the guy bumming beers because you forgot the LCBO was closed. Not the vibe. Luckily for you, we've compiled a need-to-know list of what'll be open and closed...
Daily Mail

British tourist is forced to spend his week-long £2,500 Tui holiday to Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported during the trip for breaching visa rules

A Brit was forced to spend his £2,500 dream holiday in Mexico alone after his Brazilian girlfriend was deported after a visa mix-up. Scott Kinghorn, 32, and partner Thallise Marciano, 29, splashed out the two-and-a-half grand on the trip of a lifetime. But their holiday plans were left in...
tripsavvy.com

Cancun Becomes the First Mexican City to Get Rid of Mandatory Customs Forms

No one likes waiting in hours-long customs lines at the start of their vacation, but that’s the experience many visitors to Cancun have had. Until last week, that is. As of Aug. 20, 2022, after almost six months of painfully long waits, government officials scrapped mandatory customs forms and tourist cards (Forma Migratoria Múltiple or FMM) at Cancun International Airport after much pleading from tourism operators.
BuzzFeed

"Surprisingly, It's Still Fairly Undiscovered By Americans": Frequent Fliers Are Sharing Underrated Destinations To Consider In Place Of Popular Vacation Spots

"I never hear Americans talking about it, but it's honestly one of the most beautiful places I've ever been." If you're anything like me, deciding where to take your next international getaway is one of the most challenging decisions to make. There are so many incredible places to see. And while the big tourist cities — like Greece or Tokyo or Paris — are popular for a reason, perhaps you're looking for something more off-the-beaten path.
Narcity

Vancouver Airport Was A Mess This Weekend & Lineups Lasted Hours Into The Night

Flying from the Vancouver airport turned out to be absolute chaos for travellers this weekend, with much longer waiting lines than anticipated. In a Twitter post on August 28, YVR attributed the delay to a 'staffing shortage' at the end of the airport's contracted security screening provider, CASTA (Canadian Air Transport Security Authority). "Passengers are seeing longer than normal lines at screening points," it added.
Robb Report

Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet

Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
