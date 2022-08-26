Read full article on original website
Related
uab.edu
Commission maintains goal to ensure ‘UAB remains the best place to work for all,’ says new chair
Women form a large majority of UAB’s employee and student population — to the tune of 67% of employees and 63% of students. And earlier this year, UAB was recognized as one of just 13 institutions ranked as national leaders in racial and gender diversity in leadership, according to a 2021 report conducted by the Women’s Power Gap Initiative at the Eos Foundation, in partnership with the American Association of University Women. Women make up 50% of UAB’s academic deans, 29% of tenured full professors and 38% of the university’s president’s cabinet. Additionally, UAB’s provost, Pam Benoit, Ph.D., is a woman, as are two of UAB’s past presidents.
wdhn.com
University of Alabama System Chancellor speaks on recruiting out-of-state students
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — 700 students from Dothan area schools attend a college that is part of the University of Alabama System. That includes the University of Alabama, the University of Alabama at Huntsville, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and the University of Alabama at Birmingham health system.
uab.edu
Faculty, student interest drives expansion of sustainability curriculum
When someone in Jefferson County dies unexpectedly, UAB forensic pathologist Daniel Atherton, M.D., is often called in to conduct an autopsy for the county coroner’s office. True-crime TV and news reports publicize one aspect of the medical examiner’s work. But few people understand that postmortem studies can lead to changes in policy. “One classic example is asbestos-related lung disease,” said Atherton, an associate professor in the Heersink School of Medicine Department of Pathology. As a result of clinical and pathological studies, it became clear that asbestos fibers accumulate in the lungs, causing scarring and cancer. This work led to regulation of asbestos use in the United States, and outright bans in several countries. “Ongoing research involves how air quality in urban areas affects peoples’ health,” Atherton said. “As we learn more about the dangers of environmental exposures [through these studies], it emphasizes the need for more sustainable practices.”
uab.edu
Two alumni earn NBNA awards
Two University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumni are recipients of 2022 National Black Nurses Association Inc. awards that were presented at NBNA’s annual conference in Chicago in July 2022. Javaris D. Polk, BSN, RN, CCRN (BSN 2019), is one of 16 named 2022 NBNA Under 40...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bham Now
Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham
Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
Village Living
‘We're humbled, for sure’: 4 with Mountain Brook ties inducted into Birmingham Business Hall of Fame
Dave Wood, left, and his brother, John Wood, of Wood Fruitticher Grocery Co., stand in front of the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame wall at the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham on Aug. 9. The Wood brothers were inducted into the Birmingham Business Hall of Fame. After Thomas Jernigan Jr. had...
underdogdynasty.com
UAB vs Alabama A&M: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction
UAB Blazers (C-USA) vs Alabama A&M Bulldogs (FCS, SWAC) Date/Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:00 PM CT, 8:00 PM ET. All-Time Series Record: These two teams have met twice with those games coming in 2014 and 2017. UAB won both meetings by multiple touchdowns. UAB are once again picked to finish...
Village Living
MBHS student wins state tennis tournament
Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
RELATED PEOPLE
thebamabuzz.com
Garden & Gun Magazine featured 2 Alabama restaurants as worth the drive
It’s no secret that Alabama has some of the tastiest restaurants. Garden & Gun Magazine featured two Alabama restaurants in their list of 25 outstanding restaurants worth the drive. Let’s take a look at which two Alabama restaurants made the list. You need to grab a bite at...
Village Living
Local golf pro honored at Journey of Hope; Biggins ‘blown away’ by selection
Chris Biggins played sports his whole life. There was baseball and soccer, but he couldn’t run the fastest. Golf worked the best. “Golf was the sport that my disability affected me the least, so that’s what I gravitated toward,” Biggins said. Biggins was born with cerebral palsy,...
uab.edu
Faculty, Alumni named 2022 AAN Fellows
Eleven University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing faculty members and alumni have been named Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. They join more than 100 FAANs affiliated with the School. This year’s faculty inductees include Martha Dawson, DNP, MSN, FACHE (BSN 1974, MSN 1986), Sharon Holley, DNP,...
Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
IN THIS ARTICLE
uab.edu
All you need to know about UAB Football’s game day experience at the Protective Stadium
UAB Football kicks off the 2022 season at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, against Alabama A&M at Protective Stadium. UAB will also host Georgia Southern (Sept. 17), Middle Tennessee (Oct. 8), Charlotte (Oct. 15), UTSA (Nov. 5) and North Texas (Nov. 12) at Protective Stadium this season. Blazer fans can...
International chicken franchise looking to locate in Alabama
A chicken franchise that began in Guatemala more than 50 years ago is looking to expand into Alabama. Pollo Campero is looking for franchisees to build as many as 10 stores, with a best case scenario to have a restaurant open by the fourth quarter of 2023. Blas Escarcega, director...
Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times
If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Bham Now
New Asian-inspired food truck, Rickshaw, + 5 other Birmingham businesses to explore
Fall in Birmingham means one thing—new openings that are just in time for the holiday season! Want to see what all the hype is about with these six new Birmingham businesses? Keep reading for more. 1. Santos Coffee | Mountain Brook. Santos Coffee is on a roll. Less than...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bham Now
11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham
According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
uab.edu
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa
Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
Everything You Need To Know for Game Day at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After 236 days, 5,664 hours and just shy of 340,000 minutes, Alabama football will be back on Sept. 3. There will be some differences for fans who plan to attend games in person. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Crimson Tide's inaugural game with the Utah...
God doesn’t play favorites, but this Alabama church sign says ‘Roll Tide’
A church in Tuscaloosa brought back an oldie but a goodie for its sign to make fans smile just a week away from college football season. Trinity United Methodist Church in Tuscaloosa, located a couple of blocks down Paul W. Bryant Drive from Bryant-Denny Stadium, often posts lighthearted messages on their marquee out front.
Comments / 0