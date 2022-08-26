ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Commission maintains goal to ensure ‘UAB remains the best place to work for all,’ says new chair

Women form a large majority of UAB’s employee and student population — to the tune of 67% of employees and 63% of students. And earlier this year, UAB was recognized as one of just 13 institutions ranked as national leaders in racial and gender diversity in leadership, according to a 2021 report conducted by the Women’s Power Gap Initiative at the Eos Foundation, in partnership with the American Association of University Women. Women make up 50% of UAB’s academic deans, 29% of tenured full professors and 38% of the university’s president’s cabinet. Additionally, UAB’s provost, Pam Benoit, Ph.D., is a woman, as are two of UAB’s past presidents.
Faculty, student interest drives expansion of sustainability curriculum

When someone in Jefferson County dies unexpectedly, UAB forensic pathologist Daniel Atherton, M.D., is often called in to conduct an autopsy for the county coroner’s office. True-crime TV and news reports publicize one aspect of the medical examiner’s work. But few people understand that postmortem studies can lead to changes in policy. “One classic example is asbestos-related lung disease,” said Atherton, an associate professor in the Heersink School of Medicine Department of Pathology. As a result of clinical and pathological studies, it became clear that asbestos fibers accumulate in the lungs, causing scarring and cancer. This work led to regulation of asbestos use in the United States, and outright bans in several countries. “Ongoing research involves how air quality in urban areas affects peoples’ health,” Atherton said. “As we learn more about the dangers of environmental exposures [through these studies], it emphasizes the need for more sustainable practices.”
Two alumni earn NBNA awards

Two University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing alumni are recipients of 2022 National Black Nurses Association Inc. awards that were presented at NBNA’s annual conference in Chicago in July 2022. Javaris D. Polk, BSN, RN, CCRN (BSN 2019), is one of 16 named 2022 NBNA Under 40...
Bham Now

Get movin’ at these 7 unique dance classes in Birmingham

Looking to begin a new hobby or maybe rekindle a bygone passion for dance? We’ve gathered a few unique dance classes in Birmingham for you to sashay away at. Keep reading to get the details. 1. Beginner Bellydance. Raise your elbows to the sun and learn how to bellydance...
underdogdynasty.com

UAB vs Alabama A&M: How To Watch, Preview, Prediction

UAB Blazers (C-USA) vs Alabama A&M Bulldogs (FCS, SWAC) Date/Time: Thursday, September 1, 7:00 PM CT, 8:00 PM ET. All-Time Series Record: These two teams have met twice with those games coming in 2014 and 2017. UAB won both meetings by multiple touchdowns. UAB are once again picked to finish...
Village Living

MBHS student wins state tennis tournament

Pippa Roy, a 16-year-old rising junior at Mountain Brook High School, recently won the Girls 18s Alabama state closed tennis tournament in Montgomery, beating Tuscaloosa's Ava Rath 6-2 and 6-3 in the final. For the past two years, Roy has won the high school state championship at No. 1 singles...
Faculty, Alumni named 2022 AAN Fellows

Eleven University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Nursing faculty members and alumni have been named Fellows of the American Academy of Nursing. They join more than 100 FAANs affiliated with the School. This year’s faculty inductees include Martha Dawson, DNP, MSN, FACHE (BSN 1974, MSN 1986), Sharon Holley, DNP,...
AL.com

Comeback Town: Was hosting the World Games a mistake?

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. When the World Games ended last month, it looked like Birmingham was the big winner. It appeared Birmingham had pulled off the World Games without a hitch. Lots of positive PR. Big pats on the back by political and business...
AL.com

Alabama’s beignet boom: Mo’Bay Beignets finds sweet prospects in uncertain times

If it was just about fried dough and powdered sugar, the story of Mo’Bay Beignet Co. probably would be tasty but quick to tell. Instead, new chapters have been erupting at a pace any author would envy. The first café opened in in February 2020, just in time to run head-on into the COVID-19 pandemic. Two and a half years later, Mo’Bay has stores in Mobile, Orange Beach, Tuscaloosa, Auburn and Hattiesburg, with its biggest one yet one coming in Saraland. It has food trucks, one of which will be parked outside Jordan-Hare Stadium this fall as more beignets are served from a booth inside the stadium. A sister business, Bay Town Burger Co., has taken Mo’Bay into the world of burgers.
Bham Now

11 organizations + events supporting trans and non-binary people in Birmingham

According to the Human Rights Campaign’s 2021 Municipal Equality Index (MEI), Birmingham has a perfect score when it comes to inclusive municipal laws, policies and services for the LGBTQ+. Although this is a great accomplishment for our city, it can be difficult for our trans and nonbinary friends to find solutions for their specific matters. Thankfully, Birmingham has plenty of resources for them to feel welcome in the city.
UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa

Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
