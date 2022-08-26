ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Dr. Oz aims to defend the energy industry, which has boosted his nonprofit and Pennsylvania Senate campaign

By Brian Schwartz, @schwartzbCNBC
CNBC
 3 days ago
3d ago

and let's not forget who started all this kind of stuff Donald Trump did this could have been over a long time ago he won't never let it go can you believe he actually thinks he can run again where is his mind at there's no way in the world he'd be able to run again first off the 14th amendment chapter 3 says he can't anybody involved in the insurrection can never hold a government position again but not just that he's going to be charged with espionage and you know there's still documents missing they have no idea where they are he may have put this country in more danger than we could even imagine

Shawn Silliman
3d ago

I am tired of these stories ,the oil and gas business in pa is boom to our state ,I am sick of these activist trying to destroy our state, country and people's livelyhoods with their lies ,I guess they just don't understand where our heat and electricity come from ,and I could care less if he owns stock in one of them company,s ,he knows a lot better what is best for pa ,not uncle fester.

Wil the pill Orshal
3d ago

Good riddance when he loses . I have a voice and a vote that might upset his plans . donnie likes him , another Hollywood personification , that says it all .

