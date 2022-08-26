Toddler with cerebral palsy enjoys the sea for the first time thanks to new wheelchair
A young boy from Yorkshire with cerebral palsy has finally been able to play in the sea thanks to the use of a beach wheelchair.
Joey Leathwood, two, has sensory issues, as well as quadripleglic cerebral palsy, affecting movement in his arms, legs, and often his torso and face.
Thanks to a charity, Joey has been able to enjoy the water with a specially-adapted beach wheelchair.
“It was probably one of the most special moments of my life, seeing his reaction” Joey’s mother Helen Butterfield said.
