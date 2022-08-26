ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

No bail for man who allegedly tried to kidnap young girl from grocery store in West Ridge

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ybh0E_0hWnd2Ct00

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- No bail will be given for a West Ridge man accused of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from a grocery store last week. At his bond hearing Thursday, more accusations were made against him.

Prosecutors say that Terran McKethan, 20 was identified by a mother and her 13- year- old daughter as the person who had followed them to their home and asked for sex, days before the attempted kidnapping of the 9 -year-old girl in West Ridge.

This revelation was shared by the mother and daughter with law enforcement after video from the grocery store abduction was released while police searched for a suspect.

Prosecutors said video surveillance was also retrieved that allegedly shows McKethan following that family.

He is due back in court September 12 after being charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecent solicitation of a child in relation to the incident involving the 9- year-old girl.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man charged in fatal shooting at Humboldt Park restaurant was aiming for ex-girlfriend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The man accused of killing a 50-year-old man at a Humboldt Park restaurant over the weekend was aiming at his ex-girlfriend, who he'd been stalking for weeks after she broke up with him this summer, prosecutors said Monday.Charlie Moreno, 41, is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in the shooting Friday night at Curramba Restaurant, at 2701 W. Division St.At Moreno's bond hearing on Monday, Cook County prosecutors said Moreno had been dating a 27-year-old woman for eight months, and was physically abusive to his girlfriend on a daily basis, prompting her to file at least...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
cwbchicago.com

Stolen gun, credit cards belonging to robbery victims found in man’s bag at Roosevelt CTA station: prosecutors

Prosecutors say a man wearing a ski mask on the Roosevelt Red Line platform Saturday evening had a stolen firearm in his bag and some other very interesting items. Chicago police saw Ralph Sims, 29, on the CTA platform around 6:29 p.m. and became suspicious because he was wearing a ski mask in August, prosecutor Sahin Jutla said. The officers also allegedly saw Sims’ cross-body bag being weighed down by a heavy L-shaped object.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police warn Humboldt Park residents of violent armed robber who attacked one with an axe

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are warning residents in the city's Humboldt Park neighborhood to be on the lookout for a violent armed robber. At least three incidents have been reported in the last week. Two were on North Springfield and a third was on North Avers. In the first two incidents, a man approached the victims and asked to sell them something. When they refused to buy, he pistol whipped them, emptied their pockets, and ran off. In the third case, the suspect chased the victim down and hit him with an axe. All of the victims are expected to recover. 
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy