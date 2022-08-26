No bail for man who allegedly tried to kidnap young girl from grocery store in West Ridge

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- No bail will be given for a West Ridge man accused of trying to kidnap a 9-year-old girl from a grocery store last week. At his bond hearing Thursday, more accusations were made against him.

Prosecutors say that Terran McKethan, 20 was identified by a mother and her 13- year- old daughter as the person who had followed them to their home and asked for sex, days before the attempted kidnapping of the 9 -year-old girl in West Ridge.

This revelation was shared by the mother and daughter with law enforcement after video from the grocery store abduction was released while police searched for a suspect.

Prosecutors said video surveillance was also retrieved that allegedly shows McKethan following that family.

He is due back in court September 12 after being charged with aggravated kidnapping and indecent solicitation of a child in relation to the incident involving the 9- year-old girl.

