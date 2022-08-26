ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nadhim Zahawi promises more help will come to tackle energy crisis

By Mary-Kate Findon
Nadhim Zahawi has promised that more help will come to households in the face of rising energy costs.

“We know we need to do more because the most vulnerable households have no cushion,” the chancellor said.

Speaking on Sky News , the Zahawi added that he is looking at “all the options” available to help the public with the cost of living crisis.

It was confirmed that the UK’s energy price cap will be fixed at £3,549 per year, up from £1,971.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Shetland Council: 96% of islanders could be pushed into fuel poverty

As many as 96% of people living in Shetland could be pushed into fuel poverty by next year, the local authority has warned.Rising fuel prices are expected to impact across the country in the coming months, but the picture in one of Scotland’s islands is stark.Shetland Islands Council say all but those earning £104,000 a year will be in fuel poverty, with average energy costs projected to rise to £10,300 per household annually by April – more than double the projection for the UK.In predictions released on Monday, the council claims 96% of people will be spending 10% of their...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Shetlanders ‘will need to earn more than £100,000 to avoid fuel poverty’ as energy bills soar

Around 96% of households in the Shetland Islands are expected to be plunged into fuel poverty – and local leaders say the UK government must step in to help.An analysis by the Shetland Islands Council suggests households would need to bring in £104,000 a year to avoid fuel poverty, when a household spends ten or more per cent of their household income on energy costs.The figures also show a household would need to bring in £104,000 a year to avoid fuel poverty.By April, it is estimated that the average energy cost per year for a household in Shetland will be...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Liz Truss warned North Sea oil drilling ‘frenzy’ is ‘gift to fossil fuel giants and won’t solve energy crisis’

Approving new oil and gas drilling licences in the North Sea will not ease Britain’s energy crisisand will instead fuel climate breakdown, campaigners warn.It comes amid reports Tory leadership front runner Liz Truss could issue as many as 130 licences as part of a long-term plan to ensure Britain’s energy security. But campaigners and energy experts say this shows Ms Truss has “no real answers” to the energy price crisis that will see average annual household bills rise to more than £3,500 from October.“Unleashing a North Sea drilling frenzy isn’t a plan to help bill payers but a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

New North Sea drilling not the answer to current energy costs, critics warn

Liz Truss has been warned that exploring new drilling sites for oil and gas in the North Sea would not help with current energy bills, following reports she plans new licences as one of her first acts if she becomes Prime Minister.Greenpeace warned new oil and gas could take 25 years to pump out and “have no real impact on energy bills”, while exacerbating climate change.Ms Truss would invite applications for drilling licences to explore new fields in the North Sea if she becomes Prime Minister, as well as push oil and gas firms to invest in their existing sites...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nadhim Zahawi
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Engineers inspect damaged propeller shaft of broken down aircraft carrier

Engineers have been carrying out inspections of the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales after it broke down on its way to the US.The £3 billion warship left from Portsmouth Naval Base on Saturday before an “emerging mechanical issue” occurred while it was off the south-east coast of the Isle of Wight.The departure of the Nato flagship had already been delayed from Friday because of a technical problem, although it is not known if the incidents are related.Shortly after the 65,000-tonned ship sailed on Saturday, a mechanical fault was discovered with the starboard shaft.The carrier limped back to Stokes Bay...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Boris Johnson poised to confirm government funding for Sizewell C nuclear plant

Boris Johnson has given his strongest signal yet that he will announce government funding for a new nuclear power station before leaving office next Tuesday.The prime minister is understood to have privately taken the decision to press ahead with the Sizewell C reactor in Suffolk several weeks ago, despite concerns from allies of Liz Truss that a decision now could tie the hands of his likely successor.Truss ally Kwasi Kwarteng – currently business secretary and tipped to be chancellor if she wins the race to succeed Mr Johnson – is a strong supporter of nuclear power, saying the UK needs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Worst airline for flight delays revealed

Wizz Air was the worst airline for flight delays from UK airports last year, an investigation has found.The Hungarian carrier’s UK departures were an average of 14 minutes and 24 seconds behind schedule in 2021, according to analysis of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) data by the PA news agency.It operates short-haul flights from 10 UK airports including Belfast International, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Gatwick and Luton.Tui Airways recorded the second worst punctuality, with an average delay of 13 minutes and 18 seconds.This was followed by British Airways (12 minutes and 42 seconds) – including its subsidiary BA CityFlyer – Virgin Atlantic (12...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Crisis#Sky News
The Independent

Pakistan floods: Devastating extent of deadly monsoon revealed in before and after satellite images

These before and after pictures of Pakistan lay bare the devastation caused by unprecedented flash floods caused by historic monsoon rains.The images, from space technology firm Maxar Technologies, show homes and fields in Rojhan in Rajanpur District, Punjab, submerged after floods that have washed away roads, crops, infrastructure and bridges.The disasters have affected more than 33 million people, over 15 per cent of the country’s 220 million population.UN secretary general Antonio Guterres has labelled the floods in Pakistan "a climate catastrophe" as he called for global action to help the country.In a video message to launch a major UN appeal to help...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Boris Johnson refuses to rule out a ‘comeback’ as prime minster

Boris Johnson refused to rule out a return to 10 Downing Street when questioned by BBC News during his “farewell tour.”The prime minister avoided answering as he was asked repeatedly if he could “rule out a comeback” to power, and instead said that voters were not interested in “the fate of this or that politician.”Johnson was speaking from Dorset at the start of his week of regional visits before he steps down as prime minister next week.The next prime minister and Conservative Party leader will be announced on Monday, 5 September.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Boris Johnson’s own moral failings have lowered all around him
POLITICS
The Independent

Flat rate pay offer will do more for lowest paid council workers, says Cosla

Local authority body Cosla has been urged to make a flat rate pay offer to council staff to resolve strike action.Unite, Unison and GMB rejected an offer that could have halted planned action in waste services and education impacting councils in many parts of the country, halting rubbish pick-ups and closing hundreds of schools.Following a meeting with Deputy First Minister John Swinney, GMB organiser Keir Greenaway said union leaders had urged Mr Swinney to press councils into making a flat rate offer – rather than one based on a percentage increase to salaries.“The message delivered on behalf of our members...
ECONOMY
The Independent

UK inflation ‘could hit 22% next year’ as recession looms

UK inflation could hit 22 per cent next year if soaring gas prices fail to come down, US investment bank Goldman Sachs has warned. Last week, British energy regulator Ofgem confirmed the price cap would rise to more than £3,500 in October, with charities warning millions of households will be plunged into fuel poverty as a result unless the government urgently steps in. Goldman Sachs economists wrote in a research note on Monday: “In a scenario where gas prices remain elevated at current levels, we would expect the price cap to increase by over 80 per cent in January (vs...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Trade union leaders back co-ordinated action over pay as cost of living crisis escalates

Trade union leaders have backed co-ordinated action over pay as the UK’s cost of living crisis escalates.Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), said: “It always makes sense for working people to work together”. The UK’s largest two unions are seeking to co-ordinate industrial action as they step up pay demands this winter.Next month’s TUC meeting looks set to see a series of motions calling for unions to work together to increase wages in the face of soaring inflation. The move would stop short of a "general strike".A motion by the Unite union...
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Ryanair warns of economic slump – but plans biggest-ever winter schedule from UK

Despite berating the “stupidity of a hard Brexit”, Ryanair’s chief executive has announced the airline’s biggest-ever UK winter schedule.Michael O’Leary revealed 21 new routes, taking the total at UK airports to 440.The biggest expansion is at Birmingham, which is gaining routes to Billund in Denmark, to Grenoble and Toulouse in France, to Santander in Spain, Venice in Italy and the Swedish capital, Stockholm.Others include London Stansted to Rovaniemi, Bournemouth to Lanzarote and Manchester to the Montenegrin capital, Podgorica.One of the “new” routes, Liverpool to Rome, simply reflects a move from Ciampino airport outside the Italian capital to the bigger...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

‘Too busy’: Liz Truss cancels only TV interview of Tory leadership race

Liz Truss has cancelled her only TV interview of the Tory leadership campaign, claiming she is too busy – raising fresh questions about her willingness to face scrutiny.The favourite to be the next prime minister was due to be quizzed by the BBC’s Nick Robinson on Tuesday evening, but has pulled out because she can “no longer spare the time”.The decision comes after Ms Truss’s economic plans were strongly criticised by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), which warned massive unfunded tax cuts would “crash the public finances”.There is growing confusion over what help the foreign secretary plans to...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Energy bills soaring because of government failure not Ukraine, says ex-Tory adviser

Government failure not the war in Ukraine is to blame for rocketing UK energy bills, a former Conservative adviser says.Dieter Helm, who wrote a 2017 Cost of Energy review, questioned ministers trying to shift responsibility to Russia’s invasion as he attacked the “broken” privatisation model for energy and water.On a visit to Kyiv last week, Boris Johnson claimed Britons are suffering soaring bills as a price the West must pay for standing up to Moscow’s aggression.The departing prime minister said: “We know that if we’re paying in our energy bills for the evils of Vladimir Putin, the people of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Happy List 2022: The Independent celebrates 50 inspirational people making life better for others

Today The Independent publishes its annual Happy List, honouring 50 remarkable Britons whose kindness, ingenuity and dedication make them some of the country’s most inspirational individuals.The 50 people here have been chosen by a panel from scores of nominations received from the readers of The Independent. They include a 100-year-old NHS volunteer, a couple who have fostered more than 250 vulnerable children and a man who donated his house to Ukrainian refugees, and who has since developed a network to support the resettlement of more than 100 people fleeing the war.They appear in alphabetical order, as it would be impossible...
SOCIETY
The Independent

HMS Prince of Wales warship breaks down off south coast after setting out on ‘landmark mission’ to US

The HMS Prince of Wales has broken down shortly after its departure from Portsmouth in the first step of its “landmark mission” to the US.The vessel, which is the UK’s biggest warship, experienced an “emerging mechanical issue” not long after it set sail on a four-month deployment on Saturday, a spokesperson said.According to several reports, the 65,00-tonne carrier is anchored southeast of the Isle of Wight while an investigation into the problem is carried out.A Royal Navy spokesperson said: “HMS Prince of Wales remains in the South Coast Exercise Area while conducting investigations into an emerging mechanical issue.”Earlier on...
MILITARY
ABOUT

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

