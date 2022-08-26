Nadhim Zahawi promises more help will come to tackle energy crisis

Nadhim Zahawi has promised that more help will come to households in the face of rising energy costs.

“We know we need to do more because the most vulnerable households have no cushion,” the chancellor said.

Speaking on Sky News , the Zahawi added that he is looking at “all the options” available to help the public with the cost of living crisis.

It was confirmed that the UK’s energy price cap will be fixed at £3,549 per year, up from £1,971.

