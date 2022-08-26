Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Here’s the Worst Case Scenario for Bitcoin and Crypto Markets, According to Analyst Benjamin Cowen
Analyst Benjamin Cowen is detailing a potential worst case scenario for Bitcoin and the crypto markets at large. In a new video to his 765,000 YouTube subscribers, Cowen looks at the dot-com bubble’s infamous burst for clues on where digital asset markets may end up. Looking at the total...
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Says Bitcoin (BTC) Could Repeat Gold’s Rallies of the 1970s – But There’s a Catch
A widely followed crypto analyst says that top digital asset Bitcoin (BTC) could follow in the historical footsteps of gold and spark a massive rally. In a new video update, host of DataDash Nicholas Merten tells his 515,000 YouTube subscribers BTC could eventually reach a price tag of six figures but notes that the king crypto has further to fall first.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s in Store for Ethereum (ETH) Leading Up to The Merge, According to Analyst Michaël van de Poppe
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is plotting a bullish scenario for Ethereum (ETH) amid the hype surrounding the smart contract platform’s incoming upgrade. The crypto strategist tells his 623,800 Twitter followers that he believes Ethereum’s current pullback from its August high of around $2,000 is likely coming to an end.
dailyhodl.com
Steep Corrections Imminent for Bitcoin and Ethereum After Massive Fakeout in Stock Market: Top Crypto Analyst
A closely followed crypto strategist is issuing a dire warning to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) holders. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 106,800 Twitter followers that the recent sell-off in the stock market suggests an imminent move to the downside for Bitcoin. “Today’s sell-off from stocks is more than...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Solana (SOL) vs. Ethereum: Analyst Pits ETH Against One of Its Biggest Competitors
A popular crypto analyst is examining how one upstart blockchain designed for scalability compares to the leading smart contract platform. In a new video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers provides his 444,000 YouTube subscribers with a detailed analysis comparing Ethereum (ETH) with rival Solana (SOL). The host first considers technical...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Activity Wakes Up As BTC Hovers Just Above $20,000 Level: On-Chain Data
Crypto analytics firm Santiment is tracking an increase in the number of whale addresses holding Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new post, the data aggregator highlights the uptick in wallets which hold between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin as a reassuring indicator after the markets tanked last Friday in response to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements about the economy.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Warns ‘Triple Bubble’ Crash Is Here, Says Millions Will Be Wiped Out
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki warns that the US economy is facing down the massive headwinds of a “triple bubble.”. Kiyosaki tells his 2.71 million YouTube subscribers that the US is currently facing a real estate bubble, a stock market bubble and a bond bubble simultaneously. Says...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Veteran Analyst Tone Vays Issues Bitcoin Alert to Traders, Says Conditions Priming for Market Move
Seasoned trader Tone Vays is notifying Bitcoin (BTC) traders, warning that the king crypto could be setting up for a big move. In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 122,000 YouTube subscribers that technical indicators on the high timeframe charts are flashing bearish signals for BTC. “The weekly chart...
dailyhodl.com
Bankrupt Crypto Broker Voyager’s Native Token VGX Skyrockets by Over 125% in 24 Hours Amid Takeover Rumors
The native token of embattled crypto broker Voyager Digital (VGX) is surging as rumors of a potential takeover continue to circulate. According to a recent company presentation, numerous firms, including AlamedaFTX, the digital assets hedge fund of crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, have shown interest in purchasing Voyager’s assets. News...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Exchange Giant Binance Restricts $1,000,000 Corporate Account, Cites Law Enforcement Request
The world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume is restricting a corporate account with over $1 million in virtual assets due to a request by law enforcement. Digital assets exchange giant Binance says that it has locked the account of a Tezos (XTZ) tools contributor that contained $1 million worth of crypto assets.
dailyhodl.com
DeFi Lending Platform Compound (COMP) Launches New ‘Streamlined’ Protocol Upgrade
Decentralized lending platform Compound has launched a new “streamlined” version of its protocol called “Compound III.”. With the update, Compound (COMP), an algorithmic, autonomous interest rate protocol, is moving away from a pooled-risk model where users can borrow any asset, according to a new blog post from Robert Leshner, the founder of Compound Finance.
dailyhodl.com
Cardano Creator Charles Hoskinson Gives Update on Big Vasil Hardfork, Reveals New Timeline
Cardano (ADA) creator Charles Hoskinson is giving an update on the highly anticipated Vasil hard fork for the Ethereum (ETH) rival’s blockchain. In a new video update, Hoskinson says that major crypto exchanges are currently working on the new Cardano hard fork, and he expects more to follow. “So...
dailyhodl.com
Altcoin From Shiba Inu (SHIB) Ecosystem Explodes 162% This Month Ahead of New Metaverse Launch
An altcoin from Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) ecosystem is quietly pulling off massive monthly gains while the rest of the markets trade down or sideways. At time of writing, ShibaSwap Bone (BONE) is in the middle of a parabolic rally, up 162% in the month of August and 62% in just the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com
New Competitor Carves Away at OpenSea’s Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Marketplace Supremacy
A new non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace competitor is ripping away a small percentage of market share from OpenSea, the dominant company in the space. Crypto insights firm Messari notes that the decentralized NFT marketplace SudoSwap “has started to cut into OpenSea’s stranglehold on the NFT space,” with its daily trading volume reaching 10% of OpenSea’s in less than a month.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Witness Huge Correction As Fed Stays Hawkish
Popular crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen says that Ethereum (ETH) is likely facing a dramatic correction in the coming months as the Federal Reserve continues to hint at tighter monetary policy. Cowen tells his 693,000 Twitter followers that he sees Ethereum working its way towards the logarithmic regression band. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Global Crypto Adoption Exceeds 320,000,000 Users, According to Study – Here’s the Country Leading the Charge
A new study from a digital asset payments firm reveals that hundreds of millions of people around the globe are using cryptocurrency. Singapore-based TripleA says the firm gathered data from more than a dozen reports and surveys to “obtain the most encompassing and accurate set of statistics” for their study.
dailyhodl.com
XRP-Supporting Lawyer Blasts Former SEC Chair Jay Clayton for Lack of Clarity on Crypto Regulation
Crypto attorney John Deaton is looking at the former Chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the lack of regulatory clarity in the digital asset industry. John Deaton is calling out Jay Clayton after the former SEC Chair wrote an article in the Wall Street Journal about...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Issues New Bitcoin Alert, Citing Historical Crypto Price Action in September
A closely tracked crypto strategist warns that the incoming month has a track record of being unfriendly to the price of Bitcoin (BTC). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Rager tells his 206,100 Twitter followers that September is usually not a good month for BTC. “Equities market in...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Crypto Markets Shifts Into New Gear As Bitcoin Tests $20,000
A trading robot that’s earned a reputation for outperforming the markets is revealing its newest portfolio allocations as most cryptocurrencies seek to recover from an overall downtrend. Each week the Real Vision Bot conducts surveys in order to compile algorithmic portfolio assessments that generate a “hive mind” consensus....
Comments / 0