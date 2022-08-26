An altcoin from Dogecoin (DOGE) competitor Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) ecosystem is quietly pulling off massive monthly gains while the rest of the markets trade down or sideways. At time of writing, ShibaSwap Bone (BONE) is in the middle of a parabolic rally, up 162% in the month of August and 62% in just the last 24 hours.

MARKETS ・ 22 HOURS AGO