FRAMINGHAM – Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Amedeo A. and Edna O. (Tedeschi) Barbadoro, and loving sister of the late Helen Brescia and Anne Duca. Sister Edna Marie is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.

