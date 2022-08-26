Read full article on original website
Trooper Changes Tire For Motorist in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A driver got a flat this morning, August 29 on Route 9, right in front of the Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham. Mass State Police Trooper Gina Pedro, who was commuting to her day shift at a different barracks, stopped and changed the tire, Tweeted out Mass State Police with this photo.
Angelina (LaPenta) Stefanini, 99, Face of Waverly Market
FRAMINGHAM – Angelina “Angie” (LaPenta) Stefanini , 99 of Framingham, died peacefully on August 25, 2022 at Bethany Health Care Center surrounded by love. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Stefanini who died in 1975. She is also predeceased by her sister Mary L....
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Tuesday, August 30, 2022
1 Today is freshman orientation for Framingham High students today. Class schedules for Framingham High students came out yesterday. The first day of school for Framingham Public School students in grades 1-12 is Wednesday, August 31. 2. Framingham High announced a new traffic pattern for drop-off and pick-up on Monday.
Traffic Alert: Serious Crash on Route 30
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Route 30 tonight, August 27, around 10. The 2-vehicle crash is at the intersection of Cochituate Road and Burr Street. Multiple ambulances have been requested, per the scanner. SOURCE will update we have more...
Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, Retired Head Nurse at Bethany Hospital, World War II Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Amedeo A. and Edna O. (Tedeschi) Barbadoro, and loving sister of the late Helen Brescia and Anne Duca. Sister Edna Marie is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.
AAA: Mass Gas Prices 21 Cents Above National Average
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts’s average gas price is down 10 cents from last week ($4.16), averaging $4.06 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast, which has an office in Framingham. Today’s price is 42 cents lower than a month ago ($4.48), and $1.01 higher than August 29, 2021 ($3.05).
Traffic Alert: Winter Street Closed For Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Winter Street is closed due to a crash near Cushing Memorial Park. Traffic is being detoured. Take alternate Route. A white van slammed into a pole. Medical helicopter was requested for the driver of the van. Landing zone, according to the scanner, is Mass State Police HQ on Route 9.
UPDATED: 4 Transported to Hospital After Saturday Night Crash on Route 30
FRAMINGHAM – Four individuals were taken to the hospital after a 2-vehicle crash at Route 30 and Burr Street on Saturday night, said Framingham Fire Chief Michael Dutcher. The crash at Cochituate Road and Burr Street happened about 10 p.m. on August 27. Framingham Fire Engine 2, Rescue 1...
Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, Air Force Veteran
FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, of Norton, formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Everett & Ruth Rudolph, and the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Carney) Rudolph.
Jack (John Paul) Butterfield, 71
FRAMINGHAM – Jack (John Paul) Butterfield decided he’d had enough of cancer and left his broken body behind on August 22, 2022. He moved on to join our parents and brother, Jeff, in the next place. Jack loved his hometown of Ashland and always found his way back...
UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor
FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
2 Framingham Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Springfield College
SPRINGFIELD – Springfield College announced 2 Framingham students qualified to make the Dean’s List for the 2022 Spring Semester. Springfield College has named Elias Tsiantoulas & Sean Andrews to the dean’s list for academic excellence for the 2022 spring semester. Tsiantoulas has a primary major of Health...
Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum
FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
Framingham High Reminds Parents of Drop-off & Pick-Up Rules
FRAMINGHAM – Wednesday, August 31 is the first day of school for the 2022-23 school year. This afternoon, August 29, Framingham High sent out a reminder to parents & students about drop-off and pick-up rules for the start and end of the school day. Last week, the high school...
PHOTO GALLERY: Final Framingham Community Corner of the Summer
FRAMINGHAM – Friday, August 26 was the final Community Corner of the summer. The 5th and final event was held at Arlington Street Playground in South Framingham on the border between District 8 & 9. New this year, the Community Corner, offered field games, arts and crafts, the bookmobile...
LETTER: Hoops & Homework Chair Endorsing Sousa For Framingham State Representative
FRAMINGHAM – I am endorsing Priscila because she has the power to listen to both sides of the aisle, while staying true to what she believes is right. It is the bipartisanship we need to see in Washington and locally, in order to make a brighter tomorrow for our youth.
UPDATED: Traffic At Brophy Elementary To Be Directed Down Walking Path to Berkeley Road Instead of Pleasant Street
FRAMINGHAM – Along with a new principal, parents at Brophy will have a new drop-off and pick-up system for the 2022-23 school year. New Brophy Principal Jessica Mandes sent an email to parents this week discussing the new change. Mandes, who was a vice principal at Barbieri Elementary, was named interim principal at Brophy on July 20.
