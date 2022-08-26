ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Trooper Changes Tire For Motorist in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A driver got a flat this morning, August 29 on Route 9, right in front of the Massachusetts State Police headquarters in Framingham. Mass State Police Trooper Gina Pedro, who was commuting to her day shift at a different barracks, stopped and changed the tire, Tweeted out Mass State Police with this photo.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Serious Crash on Route 30

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police & Framingham Fire are at the scene of a crash on Route 30 tonight, August 27, around 10. The 2-vehicle crash is at the intersection of Cochituate Road and Burr Street. Multiple ambulances have been requested, per the scanner. SOURCE will update we have more...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, Retired Head Nurse at Bethany Hospital, World War II Nurse

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Edna Marie Barbadoro, CSJ, in her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Amedeo A. and Edna O. (Tedeschi) Barbadoro, and loving sister of the late Helen Brescia and Anne Duca. Sister Edna Marie is survived by her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great grandnieces and great grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Traffic Alert: Winter Street Closed For Crash

FRAMINGHAM – Winter Street is closed due to a crash near Cushing Memorial Park. Traffic is being detoured. Take alternate Route. A white van slammed into a pole. Medical helicopter was requested for the driver of the van. Landing zone, according to the scanner, is Mass State Police HQ on Route 9.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Cash Register Stolen From Framingham Restaurant

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating a breaking & entering at a Framingham restaurant that happened over the weekend. Boston Market at 341 Cochituate Road reported a breaking & entering and theft on August 28 at 9:50 a.m. The robber entered through a “rear door,” said Police spokesperson Lt....
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MassDOT Announces Overnight Closures of Route 9/126 Ramps August 28-31

In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing it will be conducting overnight construction operations at the Route 9 and Route 126 interchange in Framingham. The work will require the temporary overnight closures of multiple ramps at the Route 9/Route 126 interchange.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, Air Force Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – Lawrence E. Rudolph, 91, of Norton, formerly a longtime resident of Framingham, died Thursday, August 25, 2022 after a period of declining health. Born in Somerville, he was the son of the late Everett & Ruth Rudolph, and the beloved husband of the late Alice M. (Carney) Rudolph.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jack (John Paul) Butterfield, 71

FRAMINGHAM – Jack (John Paul) Butterfield decided he’d had enough of cancer and left his broken body behind on August 22, 2022. He moved on to join our parents and brother, Jeff, in the next place. Jack loved his hometown of Ashland and always found his way back...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Framingham Fire Responding To Lab Fire

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Fire Department is responding to a lab fire at 125 Newbury Street today, August 26. Scanner has “hazardous materials at the location.”. Framingham Pediatrics reported “The building is currently experiencing a fire and all patients and staff have been evacuated. All area roads are currently closed.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Thief Breaks Into Framingham Tattoo Parlor

FRAMINGHAM – A thief broke into a tattoo parlor in downtown Framingham overnight. The theft was reported to Framingham Police at 8:53 a.m. on August 26 at The Kingdom Tattoo at 114 Concord Street in Framingham. The tattoo place is located within walking distance of City Hall in downtown Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Congresswoman Clark Declines League of Women Voters Forum

FRAMINGHAM – The Leagues of Women Voters in the Fifth Congressional District have offered to sponsor a candidates’ forum in the Fifth Congressional District race between Rep. Katherine Clark and Caroline Colarusso. Clark, a Democrat. has declined the invitation. Colarusso, a Republican, has accepted it. League policy prohibits...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Traffic At Brophy Elementary To Be Directed Down Walking Path to Berkeley Road Instead of Pleasant Street

FRAMINGHAM – Along with a new principal, parents at Brophy will have a new drop-off and pick-up system for the 2022-23 school year. New Brophy Principal Jessica Mandes sent an email to parents this week discussing the new change. Mandes, who was a vice principal at Barbieri Elementary, was named interim principal at Brophy on July 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
