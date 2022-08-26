Read full article on original website
Walmart Re-Opening Called “Problematic” Due to FireJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Kimball International hosted "Ignite Your Senses"ServingLooksATLAtlanta, GA
247Sports
Five Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
We're into Game Week, which means that it’s last call to log premium hot takes that will age like a fine wine come the end of the year. So in service of this goal, I’m channeling my inner Babe Ruth, pointing to dead center field and calling five shots of what’s in store for Georgia State football during the 2022 season:
The Robinson-Davis Era Begins at Alabama State
The Robinson-Davis era begins in victory as Alabama State wins a rainy 2022 MEAC/SWAC Challenge Kickoff.
Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule
ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
UPDATE: Betting Line Continues to Move Between Georgia and Oregon
The University of Georgia is set to kick off their 2022 regular season with an intriguing matchup with a familiar face in Dan Lanning leading an unfamiliar foe in the Oregon Ducks. These two programs have only met one other time, back in 1977 when the Bulldogs toppled the Ducks 27 to 16 in ...
‘There shouldn’t be a gap:’ Shaquille O’Neal wants better relationship between community and police
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Channel 2 got new insight into what a local sheriff’s office is doing to improve the relationship between the community and law enforcement. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is the director of community...
Kait 8
‘I freaked out,’ Man wins $300,000 from $10 lottery ticket while visiting friends out of state
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A Georgia man is celebrating his visit to South Carolina after the lottery ticket he happened to buy won him $300,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery announced the Atlanta native won the prize while visiting friends. The winner said he stopped at the Lil Cricket...
msn.com
Atlanta rapper Pastor Troy hosted a ‘high energy’ rap battle in Atlanta Sunday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A “high energy” rap battle was hosted by Atlanta rap pioneer Pastor Troy in southwest Atlanta on Sunday afternoon. Dozens of attendees enjoyed an intense, back-and-forth rap battle, food and other entertainment at the 6IX Restaurant and Lounge on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
Megan Thee Stallion Collaborates With Southern Black Girls For Month-Long Tour
Recording artist Megan Thee Stallion has partnered with the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium for a month-long tour, according to The Root. The rapper’s foundation — the Pete and Thomas Foundation — is collaborating with the organization for its inaugural “Joy is our Journey Dream Bus Tour!”
HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
We Got a BOGO Price on a Fabulous Anniversary Celebration at ATL's Canoe Restaurant on the 'Hooch
When we read that Atlanta's Canoe Restaurant is celebrating 27 years this August, we decided it would be a great spot to celebrate our own August wedding anniversary. But since Covid, we've been avoiding crowds in tight spaces.
Here Are Some Of The Best Places To Start A Black-Owned Business
Location can play a key role in successfully taking a business off the ground, especially for Black entrepreneurs.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Battle on Baker ends with Covington Fire Department win
It was an evening of old-fashioned community fun Friday, Aug. 26, as the Covington Police Department took on the Covington Fire Department in the Bicentennial Battle on Baker softball game. In the end, the Covington Fire Department walked away with the game, winning easily 20-0. The event raised more than $6,000 to aid the family of Brian Thompson, a lieutenant with the Fire Department who is battling a serious illness.
nationalblackguide.com
HBCU Grad Makes History as the Youngest Principal in Atlanta Public School District
Dr. Dominique Merriweather, a 30-year-old educator who is a Morehouse College graduate, has become the first Black person to be appointed to lead Sutton Middle School in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also now the youngest principal in the entire Atlanta Public School district. Dr. Merriweather graduated from Westlake High School...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice
Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
mhstrail.org
INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out
Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
thechampionnewspaper.com
New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy
Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
wclk.com
SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower
The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash On I-75 (Henry County, GA)
Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash on Interstate 75 southbound in Stockbridge Friday night. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation cameras, a semi-truck crashed into a vehicle.
