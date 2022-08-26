ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

247Sports

Five Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season

We're into Game Week, which means that it’s last call to log premium hot takes that will age like a fine wine come the end of the year. So in service of this goal, I’m channeling my inner Babe Ruth, pointing to dead center field and calling five shots of what’s in store for Georgia State football during the 2022 season:
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia’s 2022 Football Schedule

ATHENS, Ga. — The Georgia Bulldogs open the 2022 season against the Oregon Ducks to start the 2022 football season. You can watch it live on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 p.m. on Channel 2. UGA’s schedule includes eight Southeastern Conference games and the annual match up against in-state rival Georgia Tech.
AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

This is going to be a great week for Atlanta concerts – but what’s new? So many amazing artists are coming to the city this week. I had to be sure to give you the scoop at the top of the week so you can plan accordingly!. Imagine...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

HBCU surprises Henry County students with full scholarships

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — It’s a celebration for three metro Atlanta students because they no longer have to worry about paying to attend college. Channel 2′s Kristen Holloway was at the Dutchtown High School in Henry County on Wednesday when the school announced that Antonio Mattox Jr., Channing Wyatt, and Adrian Avery were receiving scholarships to Alabama State University.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

PHOTOS: Battle on Baker ends with Covington Fire Department win

It was an evening of old-fashioned community fun Friday, Aug. 26, as the Covington Police Department took on the Covington Fire Department in the Bicentennial Battle on Baker softball game. In the end, the Covington Fire Department walked away with the game, winning easily 20-0. The event raised more than $6,000 to aid the family of Brian Thompson, a lieutenant with the Fire Department who is battling a serious illness.
thechampionnewspaper.com

Report: In tight real estate market, fixer uppers may be good choice

Faced with soaring home prices, high interest rates, and a shortage of available residential real estate, many seeking to become homeowners are considering purchasing what the industry refers to as “fixer-uppers,” according to StorageCafe, which recently released a nationwide study that ranked Atlanta 14th among cities compared based on desirability as places to find homes that are good candidates for renovation.
mhstrail.org

INTERVIEW: MHS senior at PTC Walmart when fire broke out

Editor’s note: Senior Connor Barnett has worked at the Peachtree City, Georgia Walmart for two years. In this interview with McIntosh Student Media staff member Titi Sanusi, Barnett shares his experience at work that night. What’s your role?. I work as an electronics associate. And were you at...
thechampionnewspaper.com

New eatery Platez continues a grandmother’s legacy

Rolling silverware in napkins was a young Etanya Lucas’s introduction to the restaurant business. During her formative years, she watched how her grandmother prepared food, greeted customers, and expressed joy in having people enjoy a meal and return continuously to her restaurant for her food. Those experiences and Lucas’s...
wclk.com

SEPTEMBER 18: 'Jazz in the Garden' featuring Tony Hightower

The Hammonds House Museum presents Jazz in the Garden featuring Atlanta-based vocalist, TONY HIGHTOWER, on Sunday, September 18 from 3:30-5:30pm. The event is in conjunction with Joe Barry Carroll's "My View From Seven Feet" exhibition, which closes that weekend. "We should be careful in all of our providing for others...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

26 alleged gang members indicted after series of celebrity home invasions across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s office has indicted 26 people they say carried out a series of high-profile robberies at celebrity’s homes. The 220-page indictment alleges that most people named were part of a gang involved in a series of home invasions and burglaries targeting both celebrity and non-celebrity homes in metro Atlanta.
