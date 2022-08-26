Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Pies in OhioIsla ChiuWesterville, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
New, larger facility to replace Dodd Rehabilitation Hospital will provide more jobs and treatmentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five biggest storylines entering Week 1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
WSYX ABC6
Best Ohio State Quarterbacks: The top 8
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — This week we're listing out some of the top football players to ever put on the scarlet and gray. >> MORE: Best OSU running backs | Best OSU wide receivers. Today we're highlighting the quarterbacks. Below are the eight best, in no particular...
WSYX ABC6
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
WSYX ABC6
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSYX ABC6
Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
WSYX ABC6
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
WSYX ABC6
Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSYX ABC6
Kids back in classroom for 1st day of in-person learning at Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students. One week ago, this day looked anything but certain after teachers voted to go on strike. A deal has been hammered out, and it’s been signed by the Board of Education.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
WSYX ABC6
Hilliard-based ADS announces $65 million expansion in community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Advanced Drainage Systems said Monday it plans a $65 million expansion in Hilliard near its existing headquarters. The expansion includes a nearly 110,000-square-foot engineering and technology center expected to open in 2023. The company said the Ohio Tax Credit Authority is providing ADS with tax...
WSYX ABC6
CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSYX ABC6
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
WSYX ABC6
Man fishing hospitalized after jumping into water for dog near Obetz
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after jumping into the water for his dog while fishing, fire officials say. Columbus Fire crews responded to a water rescue Monday near the 4200 block of Alum Creek Drive around 10:40 a.m. Columbus Fire officials said a...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for missing 94-year-old with dementia last seen in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a 94-year-old man who was last seen in northeast Columbus on Monday. Fred Dansby was last seen in the area of Sunbury Road and Ross Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Dansby was driving a 2015 silver Chevy Equinox four-door with Ohio license...
WSYX ABC6
13-year-old boy injured after being shot in the face in the Hilltop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the Hilltop Tuesday morning. The shooting happened in the area of West Broad Street and South Harris Avenue around 1 a.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was shot in the face and then went to a neighbor's...
WSYX ABC6
Mail stolen from Groveport USPS mailboxes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Division of Police shared an alert Monday morning regarding stolen mail. Someone broke into the outdoor mailboxes at the Groveport Post Office and took everything overnight, according to Groveport police. Officers are urging anyone who dropped mail into those boxes over the weekend...
Comments / 0