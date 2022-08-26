ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

Best Ohio State Quarterbacks: The top 8

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — — This week we're listing out some of the top football players to ever put on the scarlet and gray. >> MORE: Best OSU running backs | Best OSU wide receivers. Today we're highlighting the quarterbacks. Below are the eight best, in no particular...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Board of Education President Adair reacts to CEA vote

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Just minutes after the results of the Columbus Education Associations' vote to accept the conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools Jennifer Adair, CCS Board President held a press conference. "I am glad that the CEA fought. They really opened the eyes to the community...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Blacklick student takes 3rd in international Invention Convention competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A rising seventh-grader from Blacklick took home the bronze in an international competition for her original invention. Isabella was awarded 3rd place in the sixth-through-eighth-grade category at the second annual Invention Convention Globals on Aug. 26. Her original invention, "Inch by Inch What a Cinch,"...
BLACKLICK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Stadium#Safelite#Maryland Stadium#Ohio State University#American Football#College Football
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Hilliard-based ADS announces $65 million expansion in community

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Advanced Drainage Systems said Monday it plans a $65 million expansion in Hilliard near its existing headquarters. The expansion includes a nearly 110,000-square-foot engineering and technology center expected to open in 2023. The company said the Ohio Tax Credit Authority is providing ADS with tax...
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

CEA members vote to accept conceptual agreement with Columbus City Schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Education Association members voted to accept a conceptual agreement reached with Columbus City Schools during a meeting at Huntington Park, ending the 6-month long bargaining process. “More than 4,000 teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors, psychologists, and other education professionals in Columbus walked the picket line...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man fishing hospitalized after jumping into water for dog near Obetz

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was hospitalized in critical condition after jumping into the water for his dog while fishing, fire officials say. Columbus Fire crews responded to a water rescue Monday near the 4200 block of Alum Creek Drive around 10:40 a.m. Columbus Fire officials said a...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus firefighters install free smoke alarms in west Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Firefighters were in the Hilltop neighborhood Saturday installing smoke alarms in homes. "We always give out free smoke detectors, to any neighborhood, though just today the focus is on the west side," Battalion Chief Jeffrey Geitter with Columbus Fire, said. The drive targeted South...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus police looking for tips in 2020 deadly drive-by shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for tips to help solve the death of a man killed in a drive-by shooting in 2020. Police said 25-year-old Michael Fair was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Wellington Boulevard on Sept. 1, 2020. It was one of two deadly shootings in the city that day.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Mail stolen from Groveport USPS mailboxes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Groveport Division of Police shared an alert Monday morning regarding stolen mail. Someone broke into the outdoor mailboxes at the Groveport Post Office and took everything overnight, according to Groveport police. Officers are urging anyone who dropped mail into those boxes over the weekend...
GROVEPORT, OH

