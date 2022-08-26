Read full article on original website
Ex-Trump Attorney Warns Trump May Have Already 'Given Away' Sensitive Info
"I stand firm when I say that Donald wants to use this in order to hold the country hostage," Michael Cohen said. "That's his goal."
Trump Calls for a 'New Election' That Could Reinstate Him as President
"This is massive FRAUD & ELECTION INTERFERENCE at a level never seen before in our Country," the former president wrote on Truth Social on Monday morning.
Russia 'Absolutely' Tried to Infiltrate Mar-a-Lago: Former FBI Official
Peter Strzok said Sunday that any "competent foreign intelligence" including China's, Russia's, and Iran's would want to gain access to Trump's Florida home.
Fox News Contributor Says Trump May 'Talk Himself Into' Criminal Charges
Andy McCarthy theorized that the FBI and Department of Justice might be trying to avoid criminal charges against the ex-president, despite his rhetoric.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Marco Rubio Slammed After Saying He Paid Off Student Loans by Writing Book
The Republican senator said Saturday that he thinks "the student loan thing in America is a big problem," and that it "needs to be fixed."
Franklin Graham Ripped for Saying Trump Would Return Documents if Asked
In response to the evangelist, GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger tweeted, "They asked for months. But you know that. 'Tribe over truth' is not in the Bible."
Latinos for Trump Leader Warns Trump Has 'Offended the Lord,' Must 'Repent'
Bianca Gracia said that Trump will have to surround himself with spiritual leaders in order to reverse his recent fortunes.
Greg Abbott Addresses Claims He Left a Waitress in Tears for Refusing a Tip
A woman claimed in a viral Reddit post that Abbott and a party of 20 had stiffed two servers at a Rainforest Cafe in Texas of tips.
'Morning Joe' Slams Lindsey Graham's Riot Warning: 'The Irony Is So Rich'
Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina talked about "riots" over the unsealed Trump affidavit, causing Joe Scarborough to call out Republicans on Monday.
Ukrainian Forces Kill 82 Russians, Destroy 30 Units of Equipment: Report
Ukraine reported inflicting heavy damage on Russian forces during the first day of a major counteroffensive in southern Ukraine.
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Trump Slams FBI in Truth Social Posts After Special Agent Leaves Bureau
Timothy Thibault, who was involved in the Hunter Biden laptop investigation, had reportedly left the agency.
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Security Problems After 'Fake Heiress,' FBI Raid
Trump's Florida residence and private club is at the center of an investigation into whether Trump illegally removed and kept documents when he left office.
Blake Masters Suggests Female, Black and Gay Officials Hurting U.S. Economy
The Trump-backed Republican is in a crucial race as he tries to defeat Democratic Senator Mark Kelly this November to win Arizona's U.S. Senate seat.
Boebert Says Biden Robbing Americans to Fund 'Lesbian Dance Theory' Degrees
Lauren Boebert made the statement as she slammed Biden over his recent MAGA comments.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Declares America in 'Spiritual War' After Swatting
The GOP lawmaker's comment came on Sunday after "swatting" calls were made to her home this week in response to her views about "transgender youth rights."
Who is Timothy Thibault? FBI Agent Behind Hunter Biden Probe Retires
Donald Trump accused Thibault of "hiding and suppressing" negative stories related to Biden's laptop.
Joe Biden's Rallying Approval Rating Has Been Underwater for Entire Year
Democrats are hopeful the president's popularity can continue to rise ahead of the November mid-term elections.
Russian Military HQ Wiped Out by Ukraine, Photo Appears to Show
Ukraine has kick-started a counteroffensive to retake the occupied Kherson region which was occupied by Russian forces in the early stages of the invasion.
