Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Give me a 'Caniac' and 'Geaux Tigers'

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU begins the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4. The team had its usual Sunday off on Aug. 28 but five players put in some work away from the football field and it required them to put on a different type of headset.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU, Southern University community events ahead of September game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Ahead of LSU and Southern University’s Sept. 10 matchup in Tiger Stadium, both schools have planned a series of community events. “Sidelining Hunger” Canned Food Drive Challenge. Who: Hosted by LSU and SU Student Government Associations. What: Student bodies will collect items...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

An LSU linebacker has entered the transfer portal

LSU junior linebacker Antoine Sampah has entered the transfer portal, according to an LSU press release. Sampah played in four games during his freshman season in 2020. He was a four-star linebacker out of Woodbridge High School in Virginia and the No. 1 prospect in the state. Sampah was injured...
BATON ROUGE, LA
postsouth.com

'Boogie on the Bayou' returns to Plaquemine Sept. 9

Live music, food, activities for kids, along with hot air balloons will all be a part of the upcoming “Boogie on the Bayou” slated for Sept. 9. The festivities will take place at the Mark A. “Tony” Gulotta Bayou Plaquemine Waterfront Park from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of August 18-25

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of August 18-25: Kyler Scioneaux, 27, 514 Charles St, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Ian Scamardo, 26, 2337 Northwind Ave, Zachary was charged w/ Simple Criminal Damage to Property;. Dana Bladsacker, 42, 2138 S Commerce Ave, Gonzales...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Parent company of WAFB, WVUE plans to raise minimum wage to $18 an hour

Gray Television, the parent company of WAFB in Baton Rouge and WVUE in New Orleans, said it will raise the minimum wage for all full-time employees to $18 an hour. The Atlanta-based company announced Monday the new policy will take effect Oct. 1 and will affect all non-commissioned, non-contracted employees. About 2,000 of Gray’s 9,000 employees will get raises as a result of the wage increase.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Tropics getting busy on Anniversary of Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tropical Atlantic is getting busy, on this, the one-year anniversary of major hurricane Ida. We have four areas of concern in the basin, with a central Atlantic wave with a high chance of becoming Tropical Storm Danielle in the next few days. The Caribbean wave only has a low chance of development and looks to stay away from Louisiana and the northern Gulf coast.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

