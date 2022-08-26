Read full article on original website
Beast Mode
2d ago
Florida has no regulations. I'm just wondering how many other people are getting took by bosses out there just a couple bucks each check from each worker nobody really seeing the small crumbs boss just piling up extra cash 🤔
4
Old fat man
2d ago
well he's not a boss if it's supposed to be free it's supposed to be free if he's taking it out of your check that's not free he's sticking that in his pocket and cheating the company and and his workers
3
Summer Gosls
3d ago
that's what happens when you work jobs paying minimimum wage or less,they never appreciate you....
7
