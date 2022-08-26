ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 23

Beast Mode
2d ago

Florida has no regulations. I'm just wondering how many other people are getting took by bosses out there just a couple bucks each check from each worker nobody really seeing the small crumbs boss just piling up extra cash 🤔

Reply(1)
4
Old fat man
2d ago

well he's not a boss if it's supposed to be free it's supposed to be free if he's taking it out of your check that's not free he's sticking that in his pocket and cheating the company and and his workers

Reply
3
Summer Gosls
3d ago

that's what happens when you work jobs paying minimimum wage or less,they never appreciate you....

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Schnatter
Mashed

What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart

When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paycheck#The Boss#Police Brutality#Food Drink
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Tracey Folly

Man refuses to split cost of buying daughter's first car after paying for stepdaughter's car in full

If you buy a car for one of your children, does that mean you're obligated to share the cost of cars for all of your children? What if we get stepchildren involved?. "According to recent research, 42% of American adults have at least one step-relative (a step-parent, step-sibling, or a stepchild). What's more, there are about 11.6 million stepchildren in the U.S." Does that complicate the matter even further?
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
107K+
Post
951M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy