Road rage may have sparked fatal Oyster Point Plaza shooting in Newport News, police say

Road rage may have led to a Friday afternoon shooting in the Oyster Point Plaza parking lot that killed one man, police say.

Officers were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to a shooting in the parking lot of the plaza, which is located in the business district in the 300 block of Oyster Point Road near the Warwick Boulevard intersection. A man found with a gunshot wound died at the scene.

The Newport News Police Department said a preliminary investigation showed the fatal shooting was precipitated by “some type of altercation,” possibly related to road rage, which led to a confrontation in the plaza parking lot.

Investigators recovered evidence from the scene and are reviewing camera footage and interviewing witnesses. The department is interviewing a person of interest, spokesperson Sarah Ketchum said in a release.

While an initial news release about the incident said police were investigating the shooting as a homicide, an update around 5 p.m. said the department is not looking for any suspects at this time and will confer with the Newport News commonwealth’s attorney on potential charges.

Sunyi Lee, co-owner of Discount Cleaners, was working in her dry cleaning store located in the shopping center when she heard a single gunshot ring out. Prior to the shot, she said, she heard a man yelling outside.

“One guy was really upset. He was yelling. He said call 911. Then I heard a bang,” said Lee, adding that she did not see the incident.

Immediately following the gunshot, Lee did not know what the noise was.

“I have never heard a gunshot before. I thought it was something falling in my store,” Lee said. “It was a very sharp sound.”

Lee closed her dry cleaning store to customers while the scene is still active. She plans to reopen for normal business hours Saturday.

Other stores in the plaza, including the Food Lion grocery store, reported they were not impacted by the shooting and have remained open.

Anyone with information about the incident can submit an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com .

Caitlyn Burchett, 727-267-6059, caitlyn.burchett@virginiamedia.com