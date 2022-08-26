ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Comments / 0

Related
ohio.edu

Three people elected to the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees

The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees is honored to welcome its new trustees who are committed to accomplishing the Foundation’s mission of “Philanthropy in Service and Education.”. Three people were appointed to The Ohio University Foundation Board: Ed Chow, an OHIO alumnus and senior associate at the...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

Fall Semester 2022 "WOUB Wednesday" Schedule

"Extra" TV Co-Host Jennifer Lahmers ’06 will kick off the Fall Semester 2022 "WOUB Wednesday" series on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. "WOUB Wednesdays" is a program that gives former WOUB students the opportunity to conduct a virtual conversation with current students and other alumni. The speaker talks about their career experiences and takes questions from those in attendance. Lahmers worked at WOUB while she was a student and graduated from Ohio University in 2006.
ATHENS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Athens, OH
Education
City
Athens, OH
ohio.edu

OHIO students learn about humanitarian issues at the US-Mexico border

Professor of Counseling and Higher Education Peter Mather and five Ohio Fellows - Carlee Allen, Kayla Bennett, Camilla Hibbard, Sarah Ladipo, Madison Schroer – learned about humanitarian issues at the Texas-Mexico border during spring break. Mather, who has been engaged in service learning and community engagement projects throughout his...
ATHENS, OH
ohio.edu

AFSCME 3200 Drive for donations for Sick Leave Pool now underway

Human Resources is currently soliciting donations for the AFSCME 3200 Bargaining Unit Sick Leave Pool portion of the Sick Leave Donation program. Human Resources has received a request for donated time which cannot be processed due to a lack of donated time in the sick leave pool. If you are...
ATHENS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Communications Systems#Text Messaging#College#Athens Campus#Ohio University

Comments / 0

Community Policy