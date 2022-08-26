Read full article on original website
Mix and Mingle event for multicultural faculty and staff set for Sept. 29
The Division of Diversity and Inclusion will be hosting a Welcome Back Mix and Mingle event on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 4 – 6 p.m. in the 1804 lounge on the fifth floor of the Baker University Center. The Multicultural Mix and Mingle Series is designed to bring...
Three people elected to the Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees
The Ohio University Foundation Board of Trustees is honored to welcome its new trustees who are committed to accomplishing the Foundation’s mission of “Philanthropy in Service and Education.”. Three people were appointed to The Ohio University Foundation Board: Ed Chow, an OHIO alumnus and senior associate at the...
Veterans and Military Students’ faculty/staff awareness training program announces Fall 2022 session
The Ohio University Veterans and Military Student Services Center faculty/staff awareness training program, known as “Landing Zone,” is being offered twice this Fall. One training session will be held via an in person brown bag lunch style on Athens Campus while the other will take place via Microsoft Teams.
Fall Semester 2022 "WOUB Wednesday" Schedule
"Extra" TV Co-Host Jennifer Lahmers ’06 will kick off the Fall Semester 2022 "WOUB Wednesday" series on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. "WOUB Wednesdays" is a program that gives former WOUB students the opportunity to conduct a virtual conversation with current students and other alumni. The speaker talks about their career experiences and takes questions from those in attendance. Lahmers worked at WOUB while she was a student and graduated from Ohio University in 2006.
OHIO seeks nominations for the Presidential Teacher Award and Provost’s Award for Excellence in Teaching
Ohio University is currently seeking nominations for the 2022-23 Presidential Teacher Award and Provost’s Award for Excellence in Teaching. The Presidential Teaching Award is open to full-time, tenure-track faculty from any of Ohio University’s campuses. Information about the award including the nomination form is available at this website.
OHIO students learn about humanitarian issues at the US-Mexico border
Professor of Counseling and Higher Education Peter Mather and five Ohio Fellows - Carlee Allen, Kayla Bennett, Camilla Hibbard, Sarah Ladipo, Madison Schroer – learned about humanitarian issues at the Texas-Mexico border during spring break. Mather, who has been engaged in service learning and community engagement projects throughout his...
Ohio University to confer Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree to Gladys Bailin Stern, emerita director and distinguished professor in the School of Dance
The Ohio University School of Dance is pleased to announce that Gladys Bailin Stern will be conferred the Honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree in recognition of the breadth and depth of her accomplishments in the field of modern dance. The public is invited to join the School of Dance...
AFSCME 3200 Drive for donations for Sick Leave Pool now underway
Human Resources is currently soliciting donations for the AFSCME 3200 Bargaining Unit Sick Leave Pool portion of the Sick Leave Donation program. Human Resources has received a request for donated time which cannot be processed due to a lack of donated time in the sick leave pool. If you are...
A Wild Western summer: OHIO sophomore spends summer photographing Philmont Scout Ranch
Ohio University sophomore Zoe Cranfill spent her summer in the mountains of New Mexico, hiking the wilderness and snapping photos along the way. The visual communication major was interning with Philmont Scout Ranch, located in Cimarron, New Mexico, photographing those who come from all over the globe to explore its beautiful mountain trails.
