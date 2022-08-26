"Extra" TV Co-Host Jennifer Lahmers ’06 will kick off the Fall Semester 2022 "WOUB Wednesday" series on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. "WOUB Wednesdays" is a program that gives former WOUB students the opportunity to conduct a virtual conversation with current students and other alumni. The speaker talks about their career experiences and takes questions from those in attendance. Lahmers worked at WOUB while she was a student and graduated from Ohio University in 2006.

