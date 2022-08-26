Read full article on original website
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Dallas Mavs Donuts: Trade for Draymond Green In Warriors Blockbuster?
We keep our Dallas Mavs Donuts fingers crossed on Luka Doncic ... now and forever ...
Former Celtics Big Man Tacko Fall Will Not Stand For Jaylen Brown Slander: "I Think He Is Very Disrespected..."
This summer must have been one of high anxiety for Celtics guard Jaylen Brown. After losing the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors, the Cs joined trade talks for several big-name players, including Kevin Durant. Through it all, Jaylen's name was mentioned as a potential piece in the deal,...
‘I am incredibly powerful’: Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with brutal Joe Tsai reality amid botched trade saga
Kevin Durant’s trade saga with the Brooklyn Nets has finally come to an end. It may not have been the conclusion most of us expected, but in the end, it seems that it’s the Nets that have prevailed now that they’re going to be running it back with the same Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving-led core this coming season.
Knicks Young Core Ranked Among NBA's Best
When ranking the NBA's top young cores, the New York Knicks are brought up in the conversation. But how quickly?
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Carmelo Anthony Reportedly Has Interest In Re-Joining The New York Knicks
As a solid scoring veteran with 19 years of experience, Carmelo Anthony is a player that every team should be looking to sign this summer. And while things have been quiet for Melo so far this summer, that could be changing now due to developments in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes.
BREAKING: Brooklyn Nets Sign An NBA Veteran
According to Brian Lewis of The New York Post, the Brooklyn Nets have signed Yuta Watanabe. He has also played for the Toronto Raptors and Memphis Grizzlies.
Knicks Sign RJ Barrett to Massive 4-Year Contract Extension; Mitchell Trade Hit?
RJ Barrett is staying in New York, but the Knicks’ trade pursuit of Donovan Mitchell may have taken a hit.
Rate the Trade: Andrew Wiggins for Harrison Barnes
This trade brings a former Golden State Warriors champion back to The Bay
Lakers News: The Big L.A. Name Jeanie Buss Failed To Mention In Season Preview
Is this a sign of things to come?
Rumor: Jazz Might Fast Track Donovan Mitchell Trade to Sixers Rival
The Utah Jazz are rumored to be pushing for Sixers rival, the New York Knicks, to trade for Donovan Mitchell sooner than later.
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player
Avery Bradley still remains a free agent on August 29. I believe that the New York Knicks should consider signing him. The best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics.
Charlotte Hornets Reportedly Interested In 3 Points Guards
On Sunday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports that the Charlotte Hornets are interested in Elfrid Payton, Isaiah Thomas and Kemba Walker. Before spending the last three seasons with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics, Walker had been the face of their franchise.
A Comprehensive Guide to the New York Knicks' Future Draft Picks
A guide to the New York Knicks future cache of future NBA Draft picks.
John Wall: 'At one point in time, I thought about committing suicide'
During a recent interview at the Salvation Army in his native Raleigh, N.C., five-time All-Star guard John Wall opened up about his various struggles on and off the court over the past few years. The new member of the Los Angeles Clippers detailed his harrowing experience going through a torn Achilles, the death of his mother and grandmother, and the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Anonymous Exec Believes Suns, Lakers Could Swap Stars
One anonymous NBA executive believes the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers could swap their respective big men.
KD and the NYK? Knicks 'made calls' on Kevin Durant
The Knicks reportedly made a brief attempt to lure Kevin Durant from another borough.
Source: Kyrie Irving made comment to Steve Nash regarding his MVP awards, implying they weren't deserved
Kyrie Irving will remain with the Brooklyn Nets next season, but he came very close to leaving. Part of the reason for his beef with the Nets, at least initially, seemed to be a general dissatisfaction with Steve Nash as a head coach. The idea that Nash and Irving didn’t...
