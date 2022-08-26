Read full article on original website
Related
inputmag.com
Logitech leak reveals cloud-based gaming handheld with xCloud and Steam
Some convincing leaked images may have shed light on Logitech’s handheld cloud gaming device, which is expected to release later this year. The leaked images, courtesy of Evan Blass, show a device that looks market-ready, so we’re expecting an official announcement sometime in the near future. The images have also been removed from Twitter due to copyright claims, but you can see them at The Verge.
inputmag.com
Freewrite's new smart typewriter is a spiritual AlphaSmart successor
Distraction-free writing tools are an admittedly niche category, but Astrohaus’ next device is at least paying homage to a cult favorite. The Freewrite Alpha, announced on August 28, appears to be directly inspired by the Alphasmart, a “smart keyboard” that was discontinued in the early 2000’s that’s since become a favorite of writers who value its affordability and simplicity.
inputmag.com
This ‘pay-to-spawn’ NFT shooter rewards you with crypto for kills
Have you ever successfully played a round of COD, Fortnite, or some other shooter and felt like your performance should have been financially rewarded? This question lies at the core of BR1, the “world’s first risk-based shooter” that utilizes the blockchain to let users earn real-world benefits from their time spent gaming.
Comments / 0