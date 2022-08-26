Some convincing leaked images may have shed light on Logitech’s handheld cloud gaming device, which is expected to release later this year. The leaked images, courtesy of Evan Blass, show a device that looks market-ready, so we’re expecting an official announcement sometime in the near future. The images have also been removed from Twitter due to copyright claims, but you can see them at The Verge.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 HOURS AGO