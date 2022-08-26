Tomlin: Harris, all healthy starters to play Sunday

It’s one last test. One final exam. And Mike Tomlin plans on finishing the 2022 offseason and preseason with his pencils fully sharpened.

“We’re going to be inclusive, man,” Tomlin said Friday, just two days before the preseason finale against Detroit. “All healthy guys are scheduled to play.”

Traditionally, the final preseason game is one in which solidified starters either do not play at all, or appear scarcely throughout the lineup. But, with just three preseason games this year, Tomlin seems to be treating Sunday’s game as a dress rehearsal.

“Get your camera ready,” he said. We’re game planning and playing football this week.”

The Steelers spent a good portion of Friday’s practice, according to Tomlin, working on situational moments such as short-yardage, red zone, goal line and possession down plays.

“Those downs that are weighted a little bit different, those downs that we realize comprise most highlight shoes and reels and determine the outcome of games,” Tomlin said. “We need to give those our attention. We need to have great detail and display great understanding.”

The QB Rotation

Tomlin indicated that this week is important as the team determines their ‘division of labor,’ meaning who will not only make the team, but what roles they’ll play on it.

It’s still unknown what the quarterback rotation will look like after this week, but all three will play Sunday.

Mitch Trubisky will start, followed by rookie Kenny Pickett and then Mason Rudolph, according to Tomlin.

“I don’t know how much exposure each will get,” he said. “It really determines the number of snaps we have, our level of success rate in terms of possession downs, and time of possession. But obviously we want to continue to get a look at those guys as they state a case for themselves.”

Tomlin, back in spring workouts, discussed the trepidation about the first true quarterback battle he has ever overseen as a head coach.

“I’m looking forward to the anxiety associated with that uncertainty,” he said, at the time.

On Friday, however, it seems some of his nerves may be easing up.

“I was just giving you that,” he said, with a chuckle, when asked about that comment in June. “I don’t know how much anxiety I have. I’m excited about competition and opportunity and change. I thoughtfully run to those things, and I want our team to, as well.”

“I was optimistic,” Tomlin added. “And I think they’ve met my expectations”

What about up front?

Following Saturday’s preseason game in Jacksonville, Mike Tomlin made an example of the offensive line Monday by highlighting their poor play in front of the entire team during a team meeting.

It was a challenge to the group, and one that Tomlin — and the team — needs to have been taken seriously as it readies for Detroit, and the regular season.

“I don’t care about the work I’ve seen,” Tomlin said of the group’s practice week. “I care about the performance on Sunday. That’s all that matters.

“We can talk ourselves into feeling good based on what transpires out here, or feeling bad. The reality is, when the lights come on, we’ve got to do the job.”

One last chance for some

While the starters will apparently get an expanded role in the game, that will mean that others on the fringe of making the team could have a diminished role.

It’s a tough break for that group, but one that amplifies every single snap Sunday.

Plus, there have been several cases in Pittsburgh over the years where a player has won a roster spot based on his performance in the final preseason game.

“I know that,” said wide receiver Steven Sims, who has had a solid preseason and could be in line for a practice squad spot, barring something drastic Sunday. “This is my fourth year in the league, so I know the last game is big for a lot of guys trying to earn a roster spot and solidify themselves. Just like my rookie year, it’s the same for me. Just fight, do what I got to do, make plays when they come and just let the rest handle itself.”

Tomlin frequently uses the build up to this game to show examples of players who have shined at the end and found a way to keep a job in Pittsburgh. Names like Stefan Logan's are frequently brought up.

“I think it’s important that we always provide that perspective, that people charge through the barn doors at the 11th hour,” Tomlin said.

“When we used to be in a four-game system, it used to be the Carolina game historically, and guys like Arnold Harrison always ran their way onto the roster in the last game. I’ll give them those examples, and they’ll add to that legacy with their efforts.”