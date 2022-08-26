Read full article on original website
Alcohol Thought To Be Factor In Crash That Killed Driver With No Headlights In Bucks Co.: PD
Alcohol was believed to have played a factor in a crash that killed a driver in Bucks County, authorities said. An unidentified man was traveling on the 800 block of Trenton Road in a vehicle with its headlights off when he struck another vehicle that was backing into a driveway around 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, Falls Township police said.
CBS News
Police: Cyclist traveling against traffic struck by vehicle, critically injured in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A cyclist was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in Northeast Philadelphia. Police say the female cyclist was riding northbound against traffic on the 4000 block of Woodhaven Road when she collided with a car going southbound. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. Monday. Officials...
Police investigating after car crashes into Bucks County flower shop during accident
BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) -- Police are investigating after a car crashed into a Bucks County flower shop. It happened along the 1400 block of Street Road in Bensalem around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.Officials say multiple vehicles were involved in the crash, and one of them slammed into A Fashionable Flower Boutique.There's no word on if anyone was injured.
Driver killed, pedestrian seriously injured in Atlantic City Expressway crash
A crash on the Atlantic City Expressway left a driver dead and a pedestrian seriously injured late Friday in Camden County, authorities said. The wreck happened shortly before 10 p.m. at milepost 36.3 of the westbound highway in Winslow Township, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. A...
Trenton Man Nabbed After Ditching Loaded Revolver Under Parked Car, Police Say
A Trenton man was arrested after trying to abandon a loaded revolver under a parked car, authorities said. Officers patrolling the area of Sanford Street near MLK Boulevard saw Victor Baylor arguing with someone in a car on Friday, Aug. 19, a press release said. As officers approached, the car...
Driver flees after hitting woman lying on Roosevelt Boulevard: Police
According to investigators, a white vehicle was driving westbound when it hit a woman who was laying in the road.
Cape Gazette
Man, 34, dies after swimming at state park
A man, 34, died Aug. 26 after swimming at Cape Henlopen State Park. Police were called at 3:20 p.m. for a medical assist with CPR in progress, said Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police. When police arrived, he said, they learned a Doylestown, Pa., man had collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean.
Car accident in University City causes vehicle to flip over, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person has been taken to the hospital following an accident where a car flipped over. It happened at South 40th and Chestnut Streets.The car was severely damaged but, fortunately, CBS3 was told that the person only has minor injuries.Officials say two vehicles were involved in the accident.An investigation is underway.
morethanthecurve.com
Road rage incident leads to shooting along Schuylkill Expressway in West Conshohocken
Overnight there was a shooting along the Schuylkill Expressway at mile marker 332 in West Conshohocken. According to a source, the shooting came occurred during a road rage incident. The victim of the shooting was grazed and not seriously injured. We do not yet know if the shooter has been...
sanatogapost.com
Troopers Investigating Fuel Theft at Trappe Store
TRAPPE PA – Acts of alleged “criminal mischief and theft” that occurred at the Advanced Auto Parts retail store, 130 W. Main St., continue to be investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, it reported Monday (Aug. 22, 2022). Troopers said they...
firststateupdate.com
Just In: Crash Causing Major Delays On Route 1 In Bear
Just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon rescue crews and Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 in the area of Route 273 for reports of an injury crash. At this time it is not clear how many patients have been transported. Route 1 NB is down to one lane and is backed up almost to Route 40. Southbound in the are of thy crash is also slowing.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township
Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
wrnjradio.com
Man arrested after crashing stolen car on I-80 in Warren County
FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Middlesex County man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 13.8...
Man allegedly strangles woman in North Wildwood road rage attack
A Bucks County man has been arrested for allegedly attacking and strangling a woman during a road rage incident in North Wildwood, New Jersey according to officers.
WFMZ-TV Online
Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.
BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
Delaware County EMT charged with taking photos of woman in the back of an ambulance: Police
Police in Brookhaven are investigating an alleged indecent assault that happened while a woman was being transported to an area hospital in the back of an ambulance.
Truck Driver Trapped In Route 9 Jersey Shore Crash (DEVELOPING)
A truck driver was heavily entrapped after a crash on the Jersey Shore, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 on Route 9 at Dugan Lane in Toms River, initial reports said. A medical helicopter was requested. CHECK BACK FOR...
