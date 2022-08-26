ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, PA

Cape Gazette

Man, 34, dies after swimming at state park

A man, 34, died Aug. 26 after swimming at Cape Henlopen State Park. Police were called at 3:20 p.m. for a medical assist with CPR in progress, said Capt. John McDerby of the Delaware Natural Resources Police. When police arrived, he said, they learned a Doylestown, Pa., man had collapsed on the beach after swimming in the ocean.
sanatogapost.com

Troopers Investigating Fuel Theft at Trappe Store

TRAPPE PA – Acts of alleged “criminal mischief and theft” that occurred at the Advanced Auto Parts retail store, 130 W. Main St., continue to be investigated by Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop K Barracks in Skippack, it reported Monday (Aug. 22, 2022). Troopers said they...
firststateupdate.com

Just In: Crash Causing Major Delays On Route 1 In Bear

Just before 1:00 Thursday afternoon rescue crews and Delaware State Police responded to Route 1 in the area of Route 273 for reports of an injury crash. At this time it is not clear how many patients have been transported. Route 1 NB is down to one lane and is backed up almost to Route 40. Southbound in the are of thy crash is also slowing.
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TRUCK VS POLE WITH ROAD CLOSURES

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident where a truck struck a pole on Cedar Grove Avenue and Pheasant Lane. Police have Cedar Grove blocked off from Edken to Pheasant Lane. Avoid the area.
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County Coroner identifies man found dead in Richland Township

Bucks County Coroner Meredith Buck announced today that the Coroner’s Office has identified a man found dead in a wooded area in Richland Township Sunday, Aug. 21, as 39-year-old Adam Smith, who went missing Aug. 11, from Quakertown Borough. Smith’s cause and manner of death are still under investigation...
wrnjradio.com

Man arrested after crashing stolen car on I-80 in Warren County

FRELINGHUYSEN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – A Middlesex County man was arrested Friday morning after he crashed a stolen vehicle on Interstate 80 in Warren County, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota. The crash was reported at 7:44 a.m. on Interstate 80 eastbound at milepost 13.8...
WFMZ-TV Online

Bucks Coroner seeking information about body found in Bristol Twp.

BRISTOL TWP., Pa. - The Bucks County Coroner is seeking information about the identity of a man found dead Sunday, Aug. 21. The body of the man was found in the vicinity of Rt. 413 and Maple Avenue in Bristol Twp. The man, described as approximately 5'6" with brown hair, has not yet been identified, officials report.
