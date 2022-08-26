Read full article on original website
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Grand opening celebration of the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s an exciting day for the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. The members’ facility is standing again and holding its opening celebration. It’s located behind Maxcy Gregg Park in downtown Columbia near the campus of the University of South Carolina. The building had been burned down in 2018. They thought it was arson, but that was never proven.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Bishopville church and school partnering to honor local heroes
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - A Bishopville church and school are partnering to honor our local heroes. As the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks approaches, the community felt it was important to let our first responders know how grateful everyone is for their sacrifices. The Community Heroes Assembly will...
WIS-TV
The Courage Center to hold Overdose Awareness Day event
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands nonprofit is holding an Overdose Awareness Day event this Wednesday. Aug. 31st is Overdose Awareness Day, it is a day to remember those who have died and to acknowledge the grief of their loved ones. Organizers with The Courage Center said the event is...
WIS-TV
Richland Two considers ways to address its meal debt after parents raise concerns about email
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District Two is considering ways to address its student meal debt. This comes following an email that mistakenly went out to parents last week detailing an outdated practice that said students with more than $10 in meal debt may be denied food. Richland Two...
Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes
IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
WBKO
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials. WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20. In a Facebook post,...
WIS-TV
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
Utility bill confusion continues in Camden
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
WIS-TV
Mayor Rickenmann to present proposed Office of Gun Violence Prevention at workshop
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia’s Mayor is slated to present a new $802,800 proposal to take on gun violence in Columbia on Tuesday. Mayor Daniel Rickenmann will present the “Mayor’s Office of Gun Violence Prevention” to the city council at the council workshop Tuesday afternoon. Agenda...
Short-staffed school districts are hiring students to serve lunch and answer phones
While her peers study civics or economics in class, Saniyya Boykin, a 17-year old senior at Camden High School in Camden, South Carolina, preps food for the next day’s school lunch, or cleans kitchen floors for $12.50 an hour. “I’m looking to own my own restaurant,” said Boykin, who...
WIS-TV
Richland Two District considering ways to address meal debt
Richland Two District considering ways to address meal debt
WIS-TV
Health U: Headache Pain and Migraines
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From stress headaches to migraines, headaches plague many of us. Dr. David Kopel of Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic at Lexington Medical Center, answers some headache questions. For more information about Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic, visit SENeurologyAndMemory.com. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
wfmynews2.com
17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
WIS-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
WIS-TV
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
This Is The Best Late-Night Restaurant In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best restaurants around the country open late, including this spot in South Carolina.
Convoy of near 200 trucks rumbles into Columbia for important cause
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nearly 200 truckers gathered Saturday morning at the South Carolina Farmers Market for a good cause. While helping to raise money for the Special Olympics, they also brought attention to the national concerns affecting the Midlands. Families and Friends of those in the Special Olympics gathered,...
