ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Grand opening celebration of the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s an exciting day for the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. The members’ facility is standing again and holding its opening celebration. It’s located behind Maxcy Gregg Park in downtown Columbia near the campus of the University of South Carolina. The building had been burned down in 2018. They thought it was arson, but that was never proven.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

The Courage Center to hold Overdose Awareness Day event

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands nonprofit is holding an Overdose Awareness Day event this Wednesday. Aug. 31st is Overdose Awareness Day, it is a day to remember those who have died and to acknowledge the grief of their loved ones. Organizers with The Courage Center said the event is...
LEXINGTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, SC
News19 WLTX

Damaged gas line in Irmo evacuates nearby homes

IRMO, S.C. — Irmo Fire Department is responding to a reported damaged gas line in a local community. According to Dominion Energy, a little before 1 pm, a third-party contractor was performing excavation work in the area and damaged one of Dominion's natural gas lines. The damaged line was...
IRMO, SC
News19 WLTX

Fire Marshal inspects The Rowan Apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Twelve days later and Lexci Umbarger is still trying to figure out her living situation. She tried to move into a unit at The Rowan Apartments and was met with safety concerns. Now, she is getting out of her lease. "It’s really stressful because I started...
COLUMBIA, SC
columbiapd.net

Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert

An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reconstruction#Classroom#Fire#Hammond School#Columbia Fire Department
wach.com

911 service outage in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
WIS
WIS-TV

Health U: Headache Pain and Migraines

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - From stress headaches to migraines, headaches plague many of us. Dr. David Kopel of Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic at Lexington Medical Center, answers some headache questions. For more information about Southeastern Neurology and Memory Clinic, visit SENeurologyAndMemory.com. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfmynews2.com

17-year-old dies during physical training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson officials say a 17-year-old has died during training at the military installation after suffering a medical emergency. Officials with the Army fort say Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon, who was with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, collapsed during physical training on Aug. 20. The Army said...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

TRAFFIC ALERT: Water main break diverts traffic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised drivers of a water main break Monday morning. The organization said repairs are underway in the 1200 block of Sunset Dr. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route if possible. If driving in the area Columbia Water is asking drivers to slow down while navigating.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
CAMDEN, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy