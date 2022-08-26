COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - It’s an exciting day for the Garden Club Council of Greater Columbia. The members’ facility is standing again and holding its opening celebration. It’s located behind Maxcy Gregg Park in downtown Columbia near the campus of the University of South Carolina. The building had been burned down in 2018. They thought it was arson, but that was never proven.

