Williamson County, TN

The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History

FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
FRANKLIN, TN
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
TENNESSEE STATE
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest

It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
NASHVILLE, TN
Franklin, TN
Williamson County, TN
Williamson County, TN
Local
Franklin, TN
Williamson County, TN
Franklin, TN
Nashville, TN
Longtime county commissioner Chalfant remembered for helping shape community

The city of Brentwood lost long-time resident and humble servant BG (TN) Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr. Chalfant passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Betty Jane, and members of his family. He was born on June 13, 1936 and Chalfant left this earthly life on Wednesday at the age of 86.
BRENTWOOD, TN
John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville

It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
NASHVILLE, TN
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital

Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Student groups react to antisemitic flyers found in West Nashville

Several antisemitic flyers were found in the driveways of residents in West Nashville less than half a mile from two Nashville synagogues on Aug. 3. The flyers were distributed by the Goyim Defense League, which is an antisemitic platform. Per copies of the flyers that were obtained by local news...
NASHVILLE, TN
John Rich on Nashville: 5 favorite spots from the Music City insider

Nashville is one of the hottest city's in the nation right now. It's enjoying an influx of new residents, new business and new talent. Singer-songwriter John Rich has enjoyed a front-row seat for the show. He arrived in the Music City soon after graduating from high school in nearby Dickson,...
NASHVILLE, TN
Maury County 911 Seeking Qualified Applicants

MAURY COUNTY 911 IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF TELECOMMUNICATOR. CANDIDATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GED, HAVE A DRIVER'S LICENSE WITH PERSONAL TRANSPORTATION, MUST HAVE COMPETENT COMPUTER SKILLS AND BE ABLE TO WORK NIGHTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
News 2’s new lifestyle show, Local on 2 coming this September!

Don’t miss Local on 2, News 2’s new lifestyle show featuring all the hottest attractions and business around town, sites to see in Music City and Middle Tennessee. Hosts Laura Schweizer and Larissa Wohl will take you around town and immerse you in places that bring magic to the city.
NASHVILLE, TN
10 Best Campgrounds Near Nashville TN (Tents, RV’s And More!)

There’s nothing better than finding one of the best campgrounds near Nashville, and trust us, we’ve found the best!. Let’s say you’re driving around while looking at some of the best things to do in Nashville, and now you need a place to stay for the night. Skip the hotels, and check out some of the campgrounds in the area! This will give you the best chance to enjoy the great outdoors and see the stars at night!
NASHVILLE, TN

