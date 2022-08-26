Read full article on original website
franklinis.com
The Factory at Franklin Demonstrates Commitment to Property’s History
FRANKLIN, Tenn., (August 29, 2022) – Recognizing the vital role that the Factory at Franklin has played in the Franklin community, Holladay Properties has been working to uncover and celebrate the property’s rich history while also renovating and bringing new life to the nearly century-old complex. Carris Campbell,...
williamsonhomepage.com
Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee
As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
styleblueprint.com
Just Listed! This Chestnut Hill Home Is Downtown Living at Its Finest
It’s no secret that Nashville is home to endless entertainment — from the exciting new developments that are popping up regularly to the city’s frequent sporting events and live music. Now, thanks to this stunning home that just hit the market, you can be close to all the action! Located just two miles from downtown Nashville in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood, this four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bathroom home was thoughtfully designed and exudes luxury — and it could be yours. Take a look inside!
Cleanup begins following record-breaking Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair
Organizers with the 2022 Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair set a goal of 600,000 attendees this year. But the numbers are in, and they exceeded that.
williamsonherald.com
Longtime county commissioner Chalfant remembered for helping shape community
The city of Brentwood lost long-time resident and humble servant BG (TN) Bertram (Bert) Humble Chalfant, Jr. Chalfant passed away at his home surrounded by his loving wife, Betty Jane, and members of his family. He was born on June 13, 1936 and Chalfant left this earthly life on Wednesday at the age of 86.
John Rich Reveals His Top 5 Places in Nashville
It doesn’t matter what city you find yourself in, if you want to find the best spots, you talk to a local. John Rich came to Nashville in the early 90s. He started his country music career as the bassist for Lonestar. After a few years, the band decided that Rich was no longer a good fit. As a result, he teamed up with Big Kenny to start Big & Rich. After that, he struck out on his own to start a solo career. Rich even has his own honky tonk in downtown Music City. In short, the guy knows Nashville.
murfreesborovoice.com
LOOKING BACK: The Songwriters who Visit a Place Called Hippie Hill - On the Outskirts of Rutherford County, TN
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Looking Back) While at Hippie Hill on a cool October day (October 13, 2016), I ran across a man named Wayd Battle. In a small and cramped cabin of sorts, we talked. Hippie Hill is deep in the woods of Middle Tennessee, at the edge of...
World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville
Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
murfreesboro.com
10th Anniversary for TrustPoint Hospital
Congratulations to TrustPoint Hospital for their 10th Anniversary Celebration Thursday, August 25th at 4:30pm. TrustPoint Hospital is located at 1009 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 and can be contacted at 615-867-1111.
msn.com
Longtime Williamson County commissioner dies at age 86
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Bert Chalfant, who has served on the Williamson County Commission since 1986, died on Wednesday. He was 86. After graduation from Vanderbilt University, he was commissioned from ROTC in 1958 as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He eventually earned the rank of Brigadier General. After being reassigned to the U.S. Army Reserve, he taught Basic Enlisted and Advanced Officers courses for the U.S. Army Reserve Forces School in Nashville.
Vanderbilt Hustler
Student groups react to antisemitic flyers found in West Nashville
Several antisemitic flyers were found in the driveways of residents in West Nashville less than half a mile from two Nashville synagogues on Aug. 3. The flyers were distributed by the Goyim Defense League, which is an antisemitic platform. Per copies of the flyers that were obtained by local news...
Vanderbilt named one of the ‘most beautiful’ campuses in the country, according to Princeton Review survey
The Princeton Review has released its rankings of the prettiest college campuses in the country, as determined by a survey of over 160,000 students from colleges and universities across the nation.
chattanoogacw.com
'Should be a local decision' Murfreesboro school leaders sound off against 3rd grade law
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Murfreesboro City School board is voicing concerns about a controversial new state law requiring schools to hold back third grade students if they don’t meet expectations on the English Language Arts portion of the state TCAP test. Students can retake the test or...
msn.com
John Rich on Nashville: 5 favorite spots from the Music City insider
Nashville is one of the hottest city's in the nation right now. It's enjoying an influx of new residents, new business and new talent. Singer-songwriter John Rich has enjoyed a front-row seat for the show. He arrived in the Music City soon after graduating from high school in nearby Dickson,...
rejournals.com
McShane completes construction of 138-unit seniors housing development in Tennessee
McShane completed construction of Album Indian Lake in the Indian Lake Village in Hendersonville, Tennessee. The community offers 138 units for adults 55 and up along with resort-style amenities that promote an active lifestyle. The community is Avenida’s 12th and the second between McShane and Avenida. Each unit incorporates...
radio7media.com
Maury County 911 Seeking Qualified Applicants
MAURY COUNTY 911 IS SEEKING QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FOR THE POSITION OF TELECOMMUNICATOR. CANDIDATES MUST BE 18 YEARS OF AGE OR OLDER, HAVE A HIGH SCHOOL DIPLOMA OR GED, HAVE A DRIVER'S LICENSE WITH PERSONAL TRANSPORTATION, MUST HAVE COMPETENT COMPUTER SKILLS AND BE ABLE TO WORK NIGHTS. FOR MORE INFORMATION EMAIL.
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
Hankook Tire announced $1.6 billion expansion in Tennessee
Hankook Tire announced an investment that will bring in more than a thousand jobs and double its production in the Middle Tennessee area.
WKRN
News 2’s new lifestyle show, Local on 2 coming this September!
Don’t miss Local on 2, News 2’s new lifestyle show featuring all the hottest attractions and business around town, sites to see in Music City and Middle Tennessee. Hosts Laura Schweizer and Larissa Wohl will take you around town and immerse you in places that bring magic to the city.
southerntrippers.com
10 Best Campgrounds Near Nashville TN (Tents, RV’s And More!)
There’s nothing better than finding one of the best campgrounds near Nashville, and trust us, we’ve found the best!. Let’s say you’re driving around while looking at some of the best things to do in Nashville, and now you need a place to stay for the night. Skip the hotels, and check out some of the campgrounds in the area! This will give you the best chance to enjoy the great outdoors and see the stars at night!
