'Substantial' need for ed techs, bus drivers as Maine schools struggle to hire before school starts
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — School districts across Maine are entering the 2022-2023 academic year without dozens of critical staff due to vacancies they cannot fill. Two of the most integral positions that districts are struggling to hire for are educational technicians and bus drivers. "I think it's safe to...
penbaypilot.com
Tom Dowd offers a variety of professional development programs at UMaine Hutchinson Center this fall
Belfast — Speaker, author, trainer and coach Tom Dowd is teaching a number of in-person and online professional development programs at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast this fall, including Career Transformation, Public Speaking, Virtual Presentation Skills and Time Management. For more information, visit hutchinsoncenter.umaine.edu/professional-development-programs. Dowd’s in-person programs include Career...
boothbayregister.com
BRHS Class of ’72 makes great showing at 50th reunion
The Boothbay Region High School Class of 1972 held its 50-year reunion on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Brady’s restaurant in Boothbay Harbor. Thirty-five classmates attended, along with their spouses and guests. Photographer Leisha MacDougall took our official class photo and other wonderful photos. The Wrong Road Band (of which our classmate Dr. Steve Barter is a member) played three hours of great music from the 1960s and 1970s, while we sang along and danced. Everyone had a wonderful time!
wabi.tv
University of Maine welcomes class of 2026 to campus
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The streets of Orono were lined with cars and welcome signs Friday as the newest group of Black Bears moved into their dorms. Despite a bit of rain in the forecast, volunteers and families made the best of it. “The rain came down pretty hard for...
mainepublic.org
Educators say free meals have changed attitudes in Maine's school cafeterias
When the pandemic upended schools two years ago, the federal government took the step of providing universal school meal waivers nationwide, in effect making meals free for every child. This fall, those waivers are ending. But a few states, including Maine, have decided to continue providing free meals to every public school student.
penbaypilot.com
Encourage everyone to vote for Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
As a former Camden resident and long time friend of both Doc and Haunani Wallace, I wish to voice admiration and support of Doc. I have known Doc to be 100% dedicated to the Rockport community, philanthropic with both his time and his money, kind and helpful to his fellow citizens, and thoughtful in his opinions. These are the traits that Rockport needs in a Select Board member to yield positive results for the community.
penbaypilot.com
Doc Wallace for Rockport Select Board
In the special election in Rockport, this Tuesday, Ralph “Doc” Wallace is running to fill out the remaining two years of a vacated three-year term as Select Board member. Doc is a retired educator and West Hartford, Connecticut, School Superintendent with a successful history of high-level decision making as a community executive and administrator.
penbaypilot.com
Finding Our Voices wins national award for bookmarks
Finding Our Voices, the grassroots, Camden-based nonprofit breaking the silence of domestic abuse, has won a national award for its bookmarks featuring the faces and voices of 43 Maine survivors of domestic abuse. Last year, the group won the same “Outstanding Awareness Campaign” award for its posters, which have papered...
Maine offers lessons in how to cope with the national college enrollment crisis
ORONO, Maine — Chris Richards took in the scene around him and breathed a sigh of relief. It was the first day of freshman orientation at the University of Maine, and students were arriving in droves. For Richards, who as vice president of enrollment management is in charge of...
penbaypilot.com
Camden receives $1.6 million matching grant for Megunticook River Project
Camden is among eight recipients of National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration grants for natural infrastructure projects. Camden’s grant amount, for the “Megunticook River Watershed Fish Passage and Flood Prevention Final Designs and Permitting,” is $1.6 million with a matching fund of $260,000.
penbaypilot.com
Public Church Supper August 31st
Join us for fun, food and fantastic fellowship. Public Church supper buffet style. Wednesday August 31st. Serving 5:30pm to 6:30pm.
penbaypilot.com
Five Waldo County towns form new broadband utility district
WALDO COUNTY — With overwhelming support from each town’s voters, Freedom, Liberty, Montville, Palermo and Searsmont have formed the Waldo Broadband Corporation (WBC), a nonprofit “Broadband Utility District” that is to provide affordable, high-speed internet service to everyone in the five Waldo County communities, according to the newly formed Waldo Broadband Corporation, in a news release.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
penbaypilot.com
This Week in Lincolnville: $1,000 Worth of Pennies
The Ames family came by their farm, which sits on the Northport/Lincolnville town line, in 1837 through the negligence of one of Benjamin Carver’s sons. It seems this son had let the farm deteriorate so badly that his own father put it up for sale. Perhaps the father hadn’t trusted in his son’s husbandry enough to actually deed it over to him, and so kept control.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
penbaypilot.com
Camden Falls Gallery presents ‘Stonington and Beyond’
CAMDEN — Camden Falls Gallery presents “Stonington and Beyond,” a new exhibit featuring Tad Retz and Scott Addis. The show opens on Friday, Sept. 2 and runs through Sept. 22, 2022. The pairing for this show is serendipitous and based on how both artists came to be...
wabi.tv
Old Town celebrates Multicultural Street & Food Fest
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Multicultural Street and Food Festival was held at Riverfront Park in Old Town Saturday. The diverse family of Pastries de’Amor shared various cultures and backgrounds of the people who have transported to, visited, and live in Maine, while incorporating aspects of local native Mainers.
maineartscene.com
Women’s Stories Take the Stage at Portland Church
(Portland, ME) Women Sharing Stories is the title of the staged reading of eight true stories culled from the experiences of eight different senior women who began the journey of taking a writing class from Pat Taub at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine two years ago.
penbaypilot.com
Rockport to hold special election for open Select Board seat Aug. 30
Rockport voters will cast their ballots Aug. 30, between noon and 8 p.m., at the Rockport Town Office Richardson Room. The Town Office Lobby, which includes the front desk, will be open for business from 8 a.m. until noon, but closed in the afternoon.
boothbayregister.com
UPDATED: Sand tiger shark caught near Wiscasset ‘a special encounter’
He is a nearly four-foot shark a client caught Aug. 25 on Captain Dean Krah’s boat about a mile north of Donald E. Davey Bridge that spans the Sheepscot River from Edgecomb to Wiscasset. In a series of emails, Krah told Maine Department of Marine Resources and Boothbay Register/Wiscasset Newspaper about last week’s catch and release. Sheepscot-raised and chartering out of Wiscasset for over 40 years, Krah has been going out on the local waters for over 60 years; and he had never had a catch that looked like the one they made that day.
