gwen phillips
3d ago
What’s the hold up criminal system? Huh. His race huh ? Let America no why. Enquiring minds need to know What’s wrong with this espionage spy criminal not being arrested. Reply soon
Romie03
3d ago
Oops, they didn't want to prompt trump to try to flee🏃♂️for his freedom, now they really have to watch him cause he has now become a major flight risk on anything smoking 🚆🏍✈🛥🚡🚗🏍🛴🚚🛰🚢🎠🚝🏊♂️🚴♂️🏂🏄♂️🛫🛥🚁🚀🛸
ekk
3d ago
It seems as tho Republicans need to educate themselves on our legal system and how it works. Research: affidavits, search warrants, and investigations. This isn’t a TV show where it’s all done in a hour….we have a ways to go! So for all of you saying “they have nothing”-that will be determined when the investigation is over.
