Tuesday in Portland: Federal judge limits stays at Oregon State Hospital and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Cracker Barrel Location ClosureCadrene HeslopPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Explosion at downtown Portland food cart pod shatters windows, damages businessesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Reports says 207 people experiencing homelessness died in first 6 months of 2022Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Here's where to celebrate National Dog Day in the City of RosesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Judge rules for strict limits on some Oregon State Hospital stays
A federal judge has decided that the Oregon State Hospital must impose strict limits on how long it treats patients who have been accused of crimes but in need of mental health treatment. The ruling by Judge Michael W. Mosman seeks to ease the state psychiatric hospital’s overcrowding, speed the...
As rainbow fentanyl infiltrates Oregon, Feds warn of extreme dangers
The U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are warning Oregonians to be aware of "rainbow fentanyl."
Crews hope to halt an Oregon wildfire before heat and wind cause disaster
Fire officials hope a surge of hands on the perimeter of Oregon's largest August wildfire can stop it before a heat wave and potential wind gusts multiply its size. The 10,709-acre Rum Creek Fire had already doubled in size over the weekend, claimed the life of a firefighter and burned a home to the ground, they said.
Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Oregon trooper comforts man leaving flowers for Bend Safeway victims
Flowers are being placed in the street just outside the Bend Safeway where an employee and customer were shot and killed Sunday night. One moment that caught our attention was a man who handed flowers to an Oregon State trooper. That trooper handed the flowers to another trooper, then took...
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
The Portland Mercury
Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
nbcrightnow.com
Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting
SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
Oregon lawmakers respond to deadly Bend shooting
A day after a shooting in Bend claimed three lives, including the shooter's, Gov. Kate Brown asked Oregonians to keep the victims of the tragic event and their families top of mind.
beachconnection.net
Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct
(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
msn.com
Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
boisestatepublicradio.org
In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened
Advocates say misinformation could result in psilocybin therapy becoming inaccessible in much of rural Oregon. Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland
Homeless campsite in southeast Portland inconveniencing neighbors and pushing them out of Portland. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A group of neighborhoods spent months getting...
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest infection rates
Although it's not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year, due to 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge's subvariants.
Study shows eye test could screen children for autism
A new study published by researchers at Washington State University suggests testing how the eyes’ pupils change in response to light could potentially be used to screen for autism in young children.
Son who beat mother to death with bat gets life in prison
TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who beat his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison. A Washington County circuit court judge on Monday sentenced 47-year-old Garth Beams, 47, of Tualatin for the 2018 killing, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Beams was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful […]
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
kezi.com
Oregon has 'similar' plans to phase out new gas vehicles as California, Washington
SALEM, Ore. — Both California and Washington signaled Thursday that they plan to adopt aggressive emissions targets over the next decade, such that new gas vehicles will be phased out entirely by 2035. While not necessarily at the same place in the process as its two neighbors, Oregon could follow suit in due time.
Chronicle
Oregon May Follow California’s Plan to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales, Lawmakers Say
Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
hillsboroherald.com
What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?
In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
