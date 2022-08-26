ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

The Oregonian

Gov. Kate Brown seeks emergency funds to speed environmental reviews for new Oregon chip factories

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown wants money from the Legislature’s Emergency Board to accelerate environmental reviews for the semiconductor industry. The request emerged from the findings of a chip industry task force of Oregon government and business leaders, which issued recommendations earlier this month on how the state can be more attractive to the semiconductor industry.
Lake Oswego Review

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Afternoon, News: Safeway Mass Shooting Victim Likely Saved Lives, TriMet's New Looooong Bus, and Get Them Free COVID Tests Quick!

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. GOOD AFTERNOON, PORTLAND! Oooo-weeeeee, this week...
PORTLAND, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Oregon leaders respond to Sunday's Bend shooting

SALEM, Ore.- Oregon Governor Kate Brown and United States Senator Ron Wyden have released statements following Sunday's shooting at a Safeway in Bend. In a Monday morning news release, Governor Brown said that, "every Oregonian should be able to go to a grocery store without the fear of gun violence. While there is still much we don't know, Oregon State Police are working with local authorities to respond to and investigate this tragic event."
BEND, OR
beachconnection.net

Trippy Little Surprise of Oregon / Washington Coast: Summer Weather Gets Better Sept, Oct

(Astoria, Oregon) – Get ready for more summer – after this one ends. Along the Oregon and Washington coast, summer doesn't just keep going in September and October, it actually gets better. Locals call this normally shoulder season “Second Summer,” but at times they refer to it as “our real summer,” especially in years where coastal conditions haven't acted like the season they're supposed to be in. (Above: Bandon. Photo Manuela Durson - see Manuela Durson Fine Arts for more)
OREGON STATE
msn.com

Oregon fire quadruples in size; governor declares emergency

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon almost quadrupled in size overnight Saturday, forcing evacuations and prompting the governor to invoke an emergency act that allows the state fire marshal to take command of suppression efforts. The Rum Creek Fire, which had covered around 1,200 acres (485...
OREGON STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

In mad dash, Oregon psilocybin centers face bans across the state before any have opened

Advocates say misinformation could result in psilocybin therapy becoming inaccessible in much of rural Oregon. Outside McMinnville, tucked in between huge vineyards and State Highway 18, farmer Jason Lampman runs a small, one-acre operation. He squeezes in as many plants as possible, making the most of the available space: apples, cherries, walnut trees and other crops.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

Son who beat mother to death with bat gets life in prison

TUALATIN, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who beat his 74-year-old mother to death with a baseball bat has been sentenced to life in prison. A Washington County circuit court judge on Monday sentenced 47-year-old Garth Beams, 47, of Tualatin for the 2018 killing, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. Beams was convicted of second-degree murder and unlawful […]
TUALATIN, OR
Chronicle

Oregon May Follow California’s Plan to Phase Out Gas-Powered Vehicle Sales, Lawmakers Say

Oregon may soon be taking another step toward its goal of zero-emission vehicles, the governor’s office said Friday. Following the Thursday announcement that California will ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars by 2035, and Washington plans to do the same, a spokesperson for Gov. Kate Brown’s office said Oregon is already in the process of developing similar rules.
OREGON STATE
hillsboroherald.com

What Has Happened To The Hillsboro Post Office?

In March of 2021 I was leaving the Washington County planning department on my way East on Main and witnessed a tree removal company remove some large Maples from the side of the Hillsboro Post Office. These trees were big enough to harvest for saw logs which puts them in the 30 to 50-year-old range. They were healthy trees, so I wondered then what was happening and grabbed some photos.
HILLSBORO, OR

