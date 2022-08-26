Read full article on original website
Former member of Portuguese Kids comedy group sentenced in Breaking and Entering case
A former member of the Portuguese Kids comedy group has been found guilty on one charge and innocent on another after an incident that occurred in 2020. According to court records in 2020, on Wednesday, January 22, at approximately 11:42 a.m., Acting Sergeant Michael Connell, Officer Nathan Melo and Officer Ryan W. Pereira were dispatched to Main Street for a male party in an apartment. A female stated that Albert Sardinha was in her apartment and that her door was locked and Sardinha did not have a key.
Fall River man facing several charges after allegedly assaulting Somerset Police officers and trashing an office
SOMERSET — Chief Todd Costa reports that the Somerset Police Department charged a man with disorderly conduct, destruction of property and assaulting police officers on Saturday. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Somerset Police received a call reporting an individual that was allegedly destroying an office in a business at 1166...
Armed Massachusetts career criminal sentenced to state prison after shooting at police
A man has pleaded guilty to charges that he was an Armed Career Criminal in possession of a firearm when he fired at police and disrupted public safety for hours, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. Monday in Brockton Superior Court, Pharoah Yahtues, 40, pleaded guilty to...
Pawtucket repeat offender sentenced to life in prison for child molestation
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Pawtucket man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to a life sentence at the Adult Correctional Institutions after being found guilty of committing multiple counts of child molestation against a female victim under the age of 14 from 2012 to 2018.
Police looking for missing and endangered 14-year-old teen
Police are looking for a missing local teen that is endangered. According to Providence Police, 14-year-old Nathan Para was last seen on Monday leaving has Aunt’s residence at 129 Michigan Avenue. He was last seen wearing a white Hooded Sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers and a black fanny...
36-year-old local “drug runner’ in trafficking conspiracy sentenced to five years in federal prison
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who admitted to being a “drug runner,” delivering crack cocaine at the direction of a person who took steps to disguise his own involvement in the trafficking conspiracy by having others deliver his drug orders, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
Police receiving push-back from parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads
A South Coast Police Department says that they have received push-back from some parents when trying to address illegal vehicles on area roads. The Fairhaven Police Department has reportedly responded to dozens of calls for juveniles in the roadway obstructing traffic recently. “Callers have reported these juveniles circle their cars,...
Police issue details after Fall River woman facing potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot in the stomach in north end
A woman is facing serious injuries after being shot Monday evening in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Stewart Street in response to a 911 call indicating that a female was suffering from a single gunshot wound to the stomach.
18-year-old from Massachusetts arrested after a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured an 8-year-old child
An 18-year-old from Massachusetts has been arrested in a hit and run crash that seriously injured a young child. According to Yarmouth Police, on Saturday, Yarmouth Police Detectives arrested the suspect responsible for the hit and run accident on Saturday August 20. The suspect is identified as Jakob Gifford, 18,...
Massachusetts Amazon employee dies after shooting himself in warehouse parking lot
A Massachusetts Amazon employee has died after reportedly shooting himself in the parking lot. According to The Daily Beast, a 23-year-old employee at the Norwood warehouse left work early this month on the night shift only to return to the parking lot. According to video surveillance, upon the Brockton resident’s return to the lot, he shot himself in the chest.
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
Massachusetts driver accused of using cellphone in hit-and-run crash that dragged and seriously injured bicyclist
A Massachusetts driver is being charged after allegedly using a cellphone during a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a bicyclist. According to Charlton Police, shortly after 1:00 a.m. July 16, 2022, the Charlton Police Department received calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on Route 20 (Worcester Road-Westbound) in the area of the 101.9-mile marker. The calling party reported that a motorist had struck a bicyclist, that the bicyclist was stuck under the vehicle and dragged under the vehicle. It was further reported that the motorist then fled the scene of the crash. Emergency personnel from the Charlton Police Department and Charlton Fire Department responded to the area, where they located a bicyclist with serious injuries. The victim was transported by the Charlton Fire Department to the University of Massachusetts Medical Center-University Campus for treatment of serious traumatic injuries.
Officials warn the public as another black bear spotted in Bristol County
Officials warn as bears are expanding their range in Massachusetts and that includes Bristol County. According to the Easton Police Department, the above black bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. “Clearly, these bears are settling into our community and are laying down roots here for future generations. For...
Four men sentenced in nearly $700,000 Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine bank fraud scheme that exploited area homeless
PROVIDENCE – Four men who admitted to a federal judge in Rhode Island that they participated in a scheme that exploited Providence-area homeless and transient individuals by recruiting them to cash hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit business checks at banks in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and Maine, have been sentenced to federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
Dighton Police Chief Robert MacDonald retires following 43-year career
DIGHTON – Following 43 years of service with the Dighton Police Department, Chief Robert MacDonald retired on Friday. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Dighton Board of Selectmen recognized Chief MacDonald for his years of dedicated service to the Dighton Police Department and the Dighton community. He was presented with a Proclamation and Certificate of Recognition at the meeting.
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
City of Fall River celebrates recent renovations of two City Parks with back-to-back rededication ceremonies
The City of Fall River celebrated the recent renovations of two City Parks in the Flint with back-to-back rededication ceremonies and a community event on Monday. The Desmarais Playground completed renovations to its playground and basketball court in late fall of 2021, but cold weather delayed the ribbon cutting ceremony until this year.
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September
Here is what is happening at Heritage State Park in Fall River this September. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memorial Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.
