America's oldest bar has been serving guests since 1673 and is still serving guests todayAnita DurairajNewport, RI
A Little Pouty But Not Very Rowdy: This Furry Friend is Adorable AND Adoptable!Dianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
rinewstoday.com
420 Property – National cannabis real estate marketplace includes Rhode Island
Cannabis businesses are gearing up as legislation on medical marijuana – and now recreational marijuana – are clearing the way for the industry. As with the success of any business, it’s location that may doom – or assure – success. A new service for this...
RIDOT replacing retention walls on I-95 in Cranston
The retention walls that have guarded I-95 in Cranston for more than two decades are getting a makeover.
Turnto10.com
Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence
(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
Injured Kayaker Rescued in Rhode Island
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire crews and other emergency personnel in South Kingstown, Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker from the Chipuxet River on Sunday evening. Members of the Union Fire District and Kingston Fire District were sent to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman with unspecified injuries, according to a release from Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch.
hopkintonindependent.com
Business Profile: Family-run Affordable Junk Removal takes stress out of cleanups
Whether it’s one old fridge in the garage or an entire home of unwanted goods, the team at Affordable Junk Removal offers a cost-efficient, stress-free approach to waste management. “You don’t lift a finger,” says owner Jason Schadler, who started the company along with his wife, Christine, in 2005.
wgbh.org
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings
Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
Atlas Obscura
'The Wave'
While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment
(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
ABC6.com
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
Kelley Square Gas Station, Convenience Store, Dunkin' Now Open
WORCESTER - The new 16-pump Gulf gas station at Kelley Square in Worcester is now open, alongside a Dunkin' with a drive-thru and a Chop Chop convenience store. The gas station plaza at 185 and 187 Madison St. is across the street from Polar Park and also includes a LUX carwash and a second retail storefront currently under construction.
GoLocalProv
People of the Move: Dept. of Revenue, Navigant and Residential Properties Make Announcements
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Cole to Head Department of Revenue. Governor Dan McKee announced that Jane Cole has been selected to step into the...
fallriverreporter.com
Billionaire and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr working on plans for Pleasure Island in Swansea
It looks like we now know who owns a famous property in the Fall River area, but what will happen there is still unclear. Pleasure Island in Swansea was sold at the beginning of June just before it was set to go to auction. The buyer of the 4+-acre property has been kept a secret along with what the property sold for.
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island
Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
newportthisweek.com
Last Monday to Climb!
Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
eastgreenwichnews.com
EG Calendar: Potowomut Author Presents Memoir; BBQ Fundraiser
Above: Greenwich Cove Santa. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Early primary voting through Sept. 12 – East Greenwich voters have no local primary races but there are state and federal primary contests. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community and are encouraged to reach out to their local board of canvassers with any questions they may have. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.
Block Island Times
Bulkheads, docks, and boats
When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
ABC6.com
Providence closes off downtown streets for celebration and preview of Kennedy Plaza upgrades
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza and community partners closed down parts of Washington Street and Kennedy Plaza Saturday for the “One Providence Family Celebration” to preview the investments and upgrades coming to the city’s “front yard.”. The mayor and city leaders billed...
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
