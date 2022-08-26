ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenwich, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wright's Dairy Farm expands to Providence

(WJAR) — Popular spot Wright's Dairy Farm and Bakery announced they will expand to a second location in Providence. The new location, Wright's Creamery, will be home to their ice cream production, according to a Facebook post from the dairy farm. The dairy farm's location in North Smithfield will...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Injured Kayaker Rescued in Rhode Island

SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire crews and other emergency personnel in South Kingstown, Rhode Island rescued an injured kayaker from the Chipuxet River on Sunday evening. Members of the Union Fire District and Kingston Fire District were sent to the Chipuxet River in West Kingston at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday for a report of a woman with unspecified injuries, according to a release from Union Fire Chief Steven Pinch.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
East Greenwich, RI
Massachusetts renters are fighting for the right to buy their buildings

Yadan Zhao found out from a neighbor in June that the rundown Chinatown rowhouse where she rents an apartment was up for sale, and she would likely be evicted. Her neighbors recommended she seek help from the non-profit Chinatown Community Land Trust. The group rushed to tour the building and then offered more than a million dollars to buy it — more, they believed, than other bidders were offering.
BOSTON, MA
'The Wave'

While wandering through downtown Newport, visitors may be taken aback to see two bronze feet sticking out while crossing Thames Street. The feet and the accompanying wave are courtesy of artist and sculptor Katharine Worden, a familiar figure in the lively Newport art community. In 1983, Worden unveiled “The Wave.” The design was a twist on Hokusai’s famous work. Worden’s wave swaps the intense majesty of Hokusai’s piece for one that is a bit more humorous. A pair of feet stick straight out from the bronze wave pointing right towards any and all passerby.
NEWPORT, RI
Firefighters battle blaze at North Providence apartment

(WJAR) — North Providence firefighters responded to a fire at a North Providence apartment complex on Monday evening. The North Providence fire chief said the call came in around 5 p.m. to an apartment on the second floor of a complex on Fruit Hill Ave. The chief said heavy...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
Pawtucket to repave nearly 2 miles this fall

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday that the city will repave nearly 2 miles of its roads this fall. The repaving project will kick off in September, with the city repaving 1.87 miles of its roadways. This fall’s project will bring the total of repaved...
PAWTUCKET, RI
Ernie Boch, Jr. Confirms He Is New Owner of Swansea’s Pleasure Island

Car dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. has confirmed to WBSM that he is the person who purchased Swansea’s Pleasure Island estate. We first reported on Wednesday that Boch had posted a photo Tuesday evening to his Facebook page of Pleasure Island’s famous wooden bridge that connects the island to the mainland. We also documented the history of the property and its potential sale over the past few years.
SWANSEA, MA
Last Monday to Climb!

Newport’s historic Miantonomi Tower is open Mondays in August from 2:00-6:00 p.m. This is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the superb view of Newport at the top of the tower! This free event is sponsored by the Newport Open Space Partnership (NOSP) and coincides with the Miantonomi Community Farmers Market. Read more about Miantonomi Tower here!
NEWPORT, RI
EG Calendar: Potowomut Author Presents Memoir; BBQ Fundraiser

Above: Greenwich Cove Santa. If you have an 02818 event you want to share, send it to [email protected]. Early primary voting through Sept. 12 – East Greenwich voters have no local primary races but there are state and federal primary contests. Voters should verify the early voting hours and location for their community and are encouraged to reach out to their local board of canvassers with any questions they may have. A complete early voting guide is available at vote.ri.gov.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
Bulkheads, docks, and boats

When I’m not in Galilee working at the Block Island Ferry docks, I’m usually in Newport Harbor messing around in my sailboat; I’ve been doing this drill for 20 years. About 18 years ago I met a dock master in the harbor by the name of Mark Holden. Mark came of age in Portsmouth and Newport as a sailor and musician; when we met all those years ago we became fast friends in regards to things musical, and nautical. Holden is a guy who, like myself, has been messing around and working next to bulkheads, docks and boats for most of his life. Subsequently, we always have interesting things to talk about; me from the ferry, and he from the marina. We work in environments where there are lots of things going on every day. Weather, boats, and people pass by both of our places of work and as a result, we always have something to talk about when we connect up in town. There is always something amusing to discuss.
NEWPORT, RI
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Providence, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
PROVIDENCE, RI

