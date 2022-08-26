ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Star Calls Out NFL Following T.J. Watt's Injury

Cam Heyward isn't happy with the NFL after teammate T.J. Watt got hurt during Sunday's preseason game. Watt injured his left knee during the game against the Detroit Lions and didn't return after he stayed in for a few plays. After halftime finished, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that it's not a long-term issue for Watt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Look: Giants Wide Receiver Blasted For Embarrassing Effort

Giants receiver Kenny Golladay got called out for his half-hearted run blocking in Sunday's preseason finale. In the first quarter of the Giants MetLife showdown vs. the Jets, the G-Men's $72 million man didn't do much to sell the team's fake screen attempt; allowing a corner within range to eventually make the tackle.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
Colin Cowherd
The Spun

Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
NFL
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Richard Sherman Reacts To Viral Russell Wilson Comment

Richard Sherman took some exception to some of Russell Wilson's recent comments on why he left Seattle. In a since deleted tweet from Broncos reporter Aric DiLalla, Wilson expressed that a deciding factor in coming to Denver was that he didn't feel like it was all on him for the team to win:
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move

It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Look: Jemele Hill Reacts To Tom Brady's Facial Changes

Not only did Bucs quarterback Tom Brady sound different at the podium this weekend, but he looked different too. In his first press conference since returning from an 11-day excused absence to tend to "personal matters," Brady admitted there's "a lot of [expletive] going on." It's all personal. Everyone's got...
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Reached Out To Longtime NFL Punter

The Buffalo Bills are searching for a new punter after cutting Matt Araiza on Saturday. Before the team confirmed Araiza's release, Marquette King campaigned for a tryout on Twitter. He might get his wish. According to Syracuse.com's Ryan Talbot, the Bills have "reached out" to see if he's in condition...
NFL
The Spun

The Colts Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Monday

The Indianapolis Colts reportedly parted ways with one of their quarterbacks on Monday. According to reports out of Indianapolis, the Colts have released a rookie quarterback ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline. Rookie quarterback Jack Coan has reportedly been released. Coan, who played his final season of college football at Notre...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Ravens Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Defensive Player

Tony Jefferson was a nice addition to the Ravens decimated secondary last season. But after a couple of offseason additions on the backend of the defense, he now finds himself being the odd man out. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Baltimore is planning to release Jefferson despite his strong preseason...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Cowboys Released Notable Rookie On Sunday

The Dallas Cowboys parted ways with a notable rookie on Sunday afternoon. According to reports out of Dallas, the franchise released rookie defensive lineman Markaviest Bryant. Bryant, a rookie out of UCF, recorded a sack in the team's second preseason game. "Cowboys have waived former UCF DE Markaviest "Big Kat"...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

