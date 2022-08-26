Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
Revealed: Manchester United's 2 potential Cristiano Ronaldo replacements includes Chelsea target
It seems that Manchester United are preparing for the possibility of Cristiano Ronaldo leaving the club, with them keeping tabs on two potential replacements. The Red Devils have been aware of the 37-year-old's wish to leave Old Trafford since early in the window. However, with many clubs not interested in...
Napoli slap £102m price tag on Victor Osimhen and must sell star to seal Cristiano Ronaldo transfer from Man Utd
NAPOLI have slapped a £102millon price tag on Victor Osimhen who they must sell in order to buy Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo's on the market after making it clear he wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. United boss Erik ten Hag initially opposed the 37-year-old's departure,...
Report: How Many Signings Manchester United Expect To Make After Antony
A report has revealed how many signings Manchester United expect to make after AFC Ajax star Antony.
Watch Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as Donny van de Beek ‘tries to impress’ Man Utd star with bizarre dribbling in warm-up
DONNY VAN DE BEEK made Manchester United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo laugh as he jokingly tried to impress him with underwhelming dribbling skills. Ronaldo, 37, doesn't have much to smile about at United these days. The 815-career goal icon has been pushing for a move away from Old Trafford this summer...
Yardbarker
Watch: Antony Arrives At Carrington Ahead Of Manchester United Medical
Manchester United completed the agreement to sign Ajax winger Antony on Sunday night. Antony was given the ‘here we go’ by Fabrizio Romano on Sunday ahead of his move to United. The Ajax winger will arrive at Old Trafford for a mammoth fee of around £80million this summer....
Report: Ralf Rangnick Advised Thomas Tuchel Against Signing Cristiano Ronaldo
Former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick advised Thomas Tuchel against signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea.
Report: Manchester United Winger Amad Diallo To Leave After Antony Arrival
Manchester United winger Amad Diallo could leave on loan, according to a report, after the arrival of Ajax star Antony.
BBC
Paul Pogba broda promise to reveal explosive about di Juventus star
Paul Pogba broda don surprise di football world afta e upload different videos on im social media account. Mathias Pogba, di broda of di Juventus star, post videos in four languages, French, English, Italian and Spanish. Inside di videos, e dey read from one sheet of paper wia e promise...
Transfer news LIVE: Ronaldo to Chelsea ‘talks’, Antony MEDICAL, Liverpool ‘agree’ Bellingham deal, Arsenal’s offer
CRISTIANO RONALDO'S agent Jorge Mendes has reportedly returned to Chelsea to try and get the Blues to sign his star man. Ronaldo wants away from Manchester United this summer and would be willing to join the Blues, but manager Thomas Tuchel is still reluctant to have the Portuguese forward in his squad.
Fans brand Man United's £85m deal for Antony a 'waste of money' and 'daylight robbery' by Ajax
Ajax winger Antony is set to become Manchester United's fifth singing of the summer transfer window. United have confirmed they have reached an agreement in principle with Ajax to sign the Brazil international, subject to him passing a medical, agreeing personal terms and receiving international clearance. United have agreed a...
SkySports
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper
Manchester United have agreed a deal in principle with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes.
October Fixtures: Chelsea Vs. Manchester United Date Change
The date for the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United in October has been changed.
Yardbarker
Edwin Van Der Sar Helped Manchester United Sign Antony From Ajax
Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin Van Der Sar now works on the board of directors at Ajax. Van Der Sar is regarded as a legend at Manchester United on the pitch. The former Dutch keeper famously saved the winning penalty in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea. Now...
Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit
The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
Yardbarker
Man United made late check on Chelsea transfer target before signing Antony
Manchester United reportedly looked into a possible transfer move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon before instead moving to sign Antony from Ajax. Gordon has caught the eye at Everton and had been linked strongly with Chelsea this summer, though it seems they may now be cooling their interest, while Man Utd also considered him before moving for Antony instead, according to The Athletic.
Yardbarker
Report: PSG, Fulham Nearing Total Agreement for €5M Rated Defender
Paris Saint-Germain has a few hours to find a club that can take left-back Layvin Kurzawa off their hands. Over the last couple of days, the French giants have been in discussions with Fulham, who has their eyes on the 29-year-old. The summer transfer window closes on Thursday, and the...
Yardbarker
Man United signing to miss Leicester game on Thursday
Manchester United are set to welcome another signing to Carrington this week after it emerged that Antony, the Ajax winger, is set to join the club after undergoing a medical on Monday evening. The 22-year-old was spotted at United’s training ground on Monday and fans are now hoping he will...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in talks with Barcelona over right-back swap
Reports suggests it could be a big week for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest as rumours continue to link him with Manchester United. The former Ajax defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer in a transfer that would see him reunite with Erik ten Hag. Barcelona...
Man United transfer news: Antony unveiling, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Cristiano Ronaldo latest and more
Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
12up
