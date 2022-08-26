ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to say goodbye to Manchester United fans amid ongoing transfer talk

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to bid farewell to the club’s fans after yesterday’s 1-0 win away to Southampton. The Red Devils have had to deal with speculation involving Ronaldo all summer, and now James Robson of Goal has tweeted that it looked like the player may have been saying goodbye to the travelling support at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday…
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ajax#Epl#Mufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Edwin Van Der Sar Helped Manchester United Sign Antony From Ajax

Former Manchester United goalkeeper, Edwin Van Der Sar now works on the board of directors at Ajax. Van Der Sar is regarded as a legend at Manchester United on the pitch. The former Dutch keeper famously saved the winning penalty in the 2008 UEFA Champions League final against Chelsea. Now...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United confirm €100m Antony deal as Cristiano Ronaldo targets exit

The transfer window enters its final days and hours but Manchester United have made a huge move by confirming a deal with Ajax worth up to €100m for the Brazil winger Antony. The 22-year-old is set to become the second-most expensive transfer in United’s history and ends a long-running transfer saga, with Erik ten Hag now reunited with his forward from Eredivisie.That could be it for United, but reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still not settled. His agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Napoli and Sporting CP the final options if...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man United made late check on Chelsea transfer target before signing Antony

Manchester United reportedly looked into a possible transfer move for Everton winger Anthony Gordon before instead moving to sign Antony from Ajax. Gordon has caught the eye at Everton and had been linked strongly with Chelsea this summer, though it seems they may now be cooling their interest, while Man Utd also considered him before moving for Antony instead, according to The Athletic.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Man United signing to miss Leicester game on Thursday

Manchester United are set to welcome another signing to Carrington this week after it emerged that Antony, the Ajax winger, is set to join the club after undergoing a medical on Monday evening. The 22-year-old was spotted at United’s training ground on Monday and fans are now hoping he will...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United in talks with Barcelona over right-back swap

Reports suggests it could be a big week for Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest as rumours continue to link him with Manchester United. The former Ajax defender has been linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer in a transfer that would see him reunite with Erik ten Hag. Barcelona...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man United transfer news: Antony unveiling, Cody Gakpo, Memphis Depay, Cristiano Ronaldo latest and more

Manchester United are set for a busy few days with targets still to get over the line ahead of the summer transfer window’s deadline on Thursday night.United have picked up some momentum on the field with back-to-back wins over Liverpool and Southampton, and they have a testing week ahead with two more Premier League games against Leicester and Arsenal.While Erik ten Hag’s side take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night, behind the scenes United may well be putting the finishing touches on some last-gasp transfers. The arrival of Casemiro has at least helped improve a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
12up

12up

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy