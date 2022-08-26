Read full article on original website
Attorney General rules fatal Fargo police shooting justified
Wrigley says the two passengers in the van said they heard police commands and were trying to convince Netterville to comply.
Bismarck man accused of intending to deliver thousands of fentanyl pills
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge has set bond at $100,000 cash for a 28-year-old accused of possessing thousands of fentanyl pills. Police say they searched two Bismarck residences Friday and found more than 3,500 fentanyl pills, 12 pounds of marijuana, and cocaine. They arrested Terrance Olson of Bismarck on possession with intent to deliver charges.
Fargo Police responds to a terrorizing scare at downtown nightclub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A scary situation for patrons and staff at the Northern gentleman’s Club Saturday night. Witnesses tell us they were asked to stay inside after police were put on high alert. Authorities say the nightclub received a call from an unidentified man threatening gun violence.
Driver and passenger arrested following Fargo-Moorhead police chase
FARGO (KFGO) – Two people are in custody following a police chase that began shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when a Fargo officer attempted to make a traffic stop on the Main Avenue Bridge. The driver refused to stop and drove into Moorhead where Moorhead police picked up the...
Bismarck man faces charges after police say he drove into traffic pole, injured woman
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is facing felony charges after police say he drove into a traffic pole. Police say they responded to a one-car traffic accident on the 4200 block of State Street on Sunday. They say a woman, Selena Demery, was found unconscious in the passenger seat and was treated at the hospital for injuries that required surgery. Police found Camron Howlingwolf, 24, walking a block away from the scene covered in dried blood.
Attorney General says Fargo officer’s actions ‘justified and reasonable’ in deadly July shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The July 8 officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Shane Netterville in Fargo was justified, according to an investigation released Monday. In a news conference Monday, the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office, BCI and the Fargo Police Department said that the shooting of Shane...
Gun scare caused panic at Fargo night club
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is investigating a shooting threat that caused a panic at a local club Saturday night. Police say someone called the Northern Gentlemen's Club at some point in the night Saturday and threatened to shoot the place up. Patrons and employees panicked and fled...
Fargo police search for dangerous suspect
Fargo police are asking the public for help in locating a 31-year old suspect wanted in a recent terrorizing/fleeing incident. Authorities describe Robin Heinonen as a Native American male…5 foot ten inches tall…weighing around 180 pounds. He also has a distinct tattoo with the letters “N” and “M” on the right side of his face.
No one injured in Bismarck apartment fire
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one was hurt after an apartment fire Sunday morning in Bismarck. A spokesperson with the Bismarck Fire Department said firefighters were called to the 1000 block of Lake Avenue just after 11:15 a.m. and found a two-story apartment with smoke coming from its first-floor windows.
Bismarck expressway three-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a three-vehicle crash on Bismarck Expressway that led to the death of one person and another suffering serious injury. According to the BPD, at around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, Scott Culver, 56, Mandan, was driving a motorcycle on East Bismarck Expressway near Cash […]
Man scales roof at Sanford Hospital
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man experiencing a mental health crisis was brought to safety, Sunday morning, after police say he climbed the side of the building and onto the roof at Sanford Medical Center. Emergency crews were called shortly after 4 a.m. Negotiators were also on scene.
S. Fargo woman speaks out after car stolen for 2nd time this summer
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A S. Fargo woman is once again dealing with the emotions of her car being stolen for the second time this summer. Amber Dahl’s KIA Soul was stolen and all that is left behind is broken glass. ”It’s just really frustrating because I...
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
No injuries in shooting outside of United Tribes Technical College Thursday morning
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - No one is injured after an early morning shooting outside of the United Tribes Technical College. Burleigh County Sheriff’s Deputies said they responded to a report of gunshots around 5:40 Thursday morning at 3315 University Drive and noted a vehicle description of the suspects. Bismarck police stopped the car a short time later to speak with the individuals.
In Case You Missed It: 8/21-8/28 2022
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Another week has come to a close, and with it, another edition of our In Case You Missed It is here to help keep you up-to-date on the biggest news in North Dakota. Here are the six stories that shook KX’s website during the week of August 21-28! #1: Apparent murder-suicide […]
Residents displaced after Moorhead apartment fire
(Moorhead, ND) -- Moorhead fire officials are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in the city early Sunday morning. Crews responded to the South Park apartments in the thousand block of 32nd Avenue South. Heavy smoke was reportedly coming from a first-floor unit, and spreading quickly throughout the hallways.
Grassfire breaks out north of Sterling, crews work against high winds
STERLING, N.D. (KFYR) - A grassfire broke out about eight miles north of Sterling Monday afternoon. Sterling and Wing first responders were called to the scene around noon. They shut down part of Highway 14 around 1 p.m. as high winds fanned the flames and the fire approached the roadway.
Man In Mental Health Crisis Climbs Sanford Medical Center
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A man going through a mental health crisis climbs the side of Sanford Medical Center in south Fargo. Fargo Police say it happened shortly after 4 a.m. and emergency responders and negotiators were called to the scene. The man was safely brought down from the...
Apparent Murder-Suicide occurs in North Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A mother and son were found dead in Bismarck on Tuesday around 3:00 p.m. in what police are concluding was a murder-suicide conducted by the mother. According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive in Bismarck due to numerous welfare checks requested on 45-year-old […]
Harvey woman dies in crash with school bus, trailer near Picardville
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 35-year-old Harvey woman was killed when her car collided with a Turtle Lake Mercer school bus after school Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the victim was headed west on Highway 200 drifted into the eastbound lane. A pickup pulling a trailer swerved...
