The Tara Show: FBI ordered Facebook to suppress discussion of Hunter Biden's laptop

“I can’t believe the country I’m waking up in this morning, and I do this for a living,” conservative host Tara Servatius said Friday morning on The Tara Show, reacting to explosive comments made by Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg.

Appearing on the Joe Rogan Podcast, Zuckerberg said Facebook was directed by the FBI to suppress the initial reports about the allegations swirling around Hunter Biden, son of the sitting President of the United States.

Servatius said the comments “confirmed what the FBI whistleblowers have been telling us for weeks.”

“The FBI censors you on social media on behalf of the Democrats to help cover up their crimes,” she said. “Zuckerberg admitted they censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, not entirely like Twitter did, but they depressed it to keep it from going viral, and they did it for the FBI, at the request of the FBI.”

Servatius said the reasoning the FBI gave to Facebook was that the story was Russian disinformation. Hunter Biden though is under federal investigation and has been since at least 2018.

