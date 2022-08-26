Petition filed to recall LaToya Cantrell

A recall petition has been filed to try and remove LaToya Cantrell as mayor of New Orleans.

The petition lists Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste as chairman and Eileen Carter as vice chair of the recall campaign.

The petition lists "failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position" as reasons for the recall.

NOLA.com reports that Batiste is a former mayoral candidate, and Carter is the sister of recently-convicted former State Senator Karen Carter Peterson.

Political analyst Clancy DuBos says a successful recall is a tall order.

"A recall effort is really a political campaign, and it has to be organized and managed and run just like a political campaign," DuBos said.

It takes 20 percent of registered voters to sign the petition in order to force a recall election. In New Orleans, that would mean more than 53,342 of the city's 266,714 voters would have to sign, and the signatures would have to be verified in 180 days.

Cantrell has come under increased public scrutiny after appearing in juvenile court in support of the family of a convicted carjacker. The mayor is also taking criticism for spending tens of thousands of public dollars on travel, flying first or business class.

Cantrell defended her actions as trying to help a troubled youth get his life turned around, and defended her travel as legitimate work to boost the city's image abroad.