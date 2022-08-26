ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Petition filed to recall LaToya Cantrell

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39huJ6_0hWnTPtB00

A recall petition has been filed to try and remove LaToya Cantrell as mayor of New Orleans.

The petition lists Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste as chairman and Eileen Carter as vice chair of the recall campaign.

The petition lists "failure to put New Orleans first and execute the responsibilities of the position" as reasons for the recall.

NOLA.com reports that Batiste is a former mayoral candidate, and Carter is the sister of recently-convicted former State Senator Karen Carter Peterson.

Political analyst Clancy DuBos says a successful recall is a tall order.

"A recall effort is really a political campaign, and it has to be organized and managed and run just like a political campaign," DuBos said.

It takes 20 percent of registered voters to sign the petition in order to force a recall election. In New Orleans, that would mean more than 53,342 of the city's 266,714 voters would have to sign, and the signatures would have to be verified in 180 days.

Cantrell has come under increased public scrutiny after appearing in juvenile court in support of the family of a convicted carjacker. The mayor is also taking criticism for spending tens of thousands of public dollars on travel, flying first or business class.

Cantrell defended her actions as trying to help a troubled youth get his life turned around, and defended her travel as legitimate work to boost the city's image abroad.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Elections
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Elections
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
NOLA.com

Quin Hillyer: How to start turning New Orleans' criminal tide

The Crescent City needs a dragnet. It also needs to relearn the combined wisdom of two conservative New Orleanians. And it really, really needs public officials who do their damn jobs. The subject, of course, is crime. No need to overwhelm you with statistics when the situation is so bad...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-TV

Is Mayor Cantrell contacting crime victims?

NEW ORLEANS — The recall filing follows public outrage over the mayor's travel expenses, and her support of a teenage carjacker. The mayor said this week she doesn't take sides in the carjacking case and supports victims of crime as well. So we checked in with victims of recent...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Recall Election#Politics Local#State
WDSU

Mayor LaToya Cantrell to attend Artemis 1 launch in Florida

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor LaToya Cantrell will travel to Florida to watch the launch of Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled to take place on Monday. Parts of the launch system and spacecraft were built at NASA's Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East. In...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
L'Observateur

Covington Couple Honors Hurricane Anniversaries with New Legacy

COVINGTON, LA (AUG. 26, 2022) — On any other day, there is much to debate in Greater New Orleans. Do you prefer Blues or Jazz, Cajun or Creole, Beignets or King Cakes? But Monday is the one day of the year when the things that separate Louisianians no longer matter. The day belongs to the thousands of stories that have brought everyone in Southeast Louisiana closer together with each passing year.
COVINGTON, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
L'Observateur

KEEP LOUISIANA BEAUTIFUL INTRODUCES NEW GRANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR UNIVERSITY AFFILIATES

Funding Projects Focused on Litter Removal and Prevention, Recycling and Reusing, Waste Reduction and Sustainability, Single-Use Disposable Reduction, and Marine Debris Education. MANDEVILLE, La. – Keep Louisiana Beautiful (KLB), an anti-litter and community improvement non-profit focused on litter prevention and removal, youth education, public awareness, and beautification, is pleased to...
MANDEVILLE, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy