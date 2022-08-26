ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Whataburger

Sure, your local Whataburger is your favorite one. But is it the best one?

A new report from the San Antonio Express-News used Google reviews to determine what the best — and worst — Whataburger locations in the Lone Star State are. And the findings might surprise you.

To determine the rankings, the San Antonio Express-News used Google Maps ratings on over 900 Whataburger locations. The news outlet only considered restaurants that had at least 100 ratings. In this report, seven Texas cities with at least 20 Whataburgers were analyzed.

It turns out the highest percentage of below-average Whataburgers can be found in Austin. The best can be found in El Paso. More specifically, the highest-rated locations are found in Laredo. The top-rated locations are the one on McPherson Road and Shiloh Drive and the one on NE Bob Bullock Loop and EastPoint Drive — they're both tied at 4.6 stars.

Here's a look at the ranking for best Whataburger cities in Texas:

  1. El Paso
  2. Corpus Christi
  3. San Antonio
  4. Houston
  5. Fort Worth
  6. Dallas
  7. Austin

Check out the full report .

Comments / 3

