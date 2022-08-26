Nottingham Forest's ambitious bid to land Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi hits a snag in a blow to boss Steve Cooper - who is eyeing his NINTEENTH signing of a crazy window ahead of next week's deadline

Nottingham Forest's move for Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi has hit a snag as the newly-promoted side eye up a nineteenth signing of their busy transfer window.

Diego Simeone's side are willing to let the Brazilian leave and he was heading to the City Ground on Friday, but talks over a loan deal have stalled.

Lodi has been considered by Manchester City and others this window but his capture would have been huge coup for Forest.

He was a key part of Atletico's team last season, having made 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, the defender looks to have fallen down manager Diego Simeone's pecking order this term as he has been an unused sub in both LaLiga games this season.

Meanwhile, Forest have signed Hwang Ui-jo from French side Bordeaux and he has immediately joined Olympiacos on loan.

They are continuing discussions over a £2m deal for Wolves defender Willy Boly and had asked about Everton's Michael Keane but the Goodison club were not prepared to loan the 29-year-old.

Cooper's side currently sit 10th in the table, with a win, draw and a loss from their opening three games this season.

They have embarked on a stunning window of activity that has seen them land nearly 20 players as they look to make a mark on the Premier League and survive.

Cooper has snapped up the likes of Jesse Lingard, Chiekhou Kouyate, Neco Williams, Morgan Gibbs-White, Taiwo Awoniyi and Wayne Hennessey.