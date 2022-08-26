Dr. Alan Strauss finds himself making an unexpected house call in the series premiere of Hulu’s taut psychological thriller The Patient. Tuesday’s series premiere — which clocks in at a brisk 21 minutes — opens with Alan, a therapist played by The Office alum Steve Carell, waking up in a strange bed in a dimly lit basement… and discovering his ankle is chained to the bed. He struggles to free himself, finding he can only walk a few feet in any direction, and screams for help, but no one responds. Plus, he sees a bedpan nearby, which means someone intends for him to...

