Maya Devi

Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'

In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Daily Mail

Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery

Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
LADbible

16-year-old boy has died after falling ill at Leeds Festival

A teenage boy has died at Leeds Festival over the weekend. Police became ill on the second last day of the event (Saturday, August 27) and was taken to the festival's medical tent. His condition deteriorated and was taken to hospital but later died. Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said...
TVLine

The Patient Premiere Recap: The Doctor Is In (Trouble) — Plus, Grade It!

Dr. Alan Strauss finds himself making an unexpected house call in the series premiere of Hulu’s taut psychological thriller The Patient. Tuesday’s series premiere — which clocks in at a brisk 21 minutes — opens with Alan, a therapist played by The Office alum Steve Carell, waking up in a strange bed in a dimly lit basement… and discovering his ankle is chained to the bed. He struggles to free himself, finding he can only walk a few feet in any direction, and screams for help, but no one responds. Plus, he sees a bedpan nearby, which means someone intends for him to...
LADbible

Study finds dogs can get dementia and lazy pooches are at a much higher risk

A canine’s chance of developing dementia increases by 50 per cent each year after they reach a certain age, according to a new study. Research conducted by the Dog Aging Project has found that dogs aged 10 and over are at risk of developing the cognitive disease; however, pups as young as six can even begin to show symptoms.
LADbible

LADbible

