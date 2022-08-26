Read full article on original website
‘At best it is brain-rotting’: Love Island will be banned in 50 years
As another toxic series of Love Island draws to a close, we ask: is it as lethal for our health as smoking?
Baby boy was born with a 12-cm long 'true human tail'
In a rare case, a baby boy was born with a 12-cm long appendage with a ball on one end, which looks like a tail. Scientists called it the ‘true human tail,’ and the doctors said it's a very rare incident as only 40 children in history were born with such a tail.
Chezzi Denyer reveals she believed she caused her 18-month-old daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia by 'wrapping her too tightly' and 'went into shock' when the tot was rushed into surgery
Chezzi Denyer has revealed that she believed that she had caused her daughter Sunday's hip dysplasia. The 18-month-old was rushed into surgery in March to correct her severe hip dysplasia and has since made a full recovery. 'I went into shock as the specialist explained that she would need to...
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Man horrified after he seeing his wife harm their baby
It’s fairly normal for parents to have negative thoughts when caring for a baby, according to BigThink. These are the effects of stress. But an emotionally stable person won’t act on those thoughts.
Couple devastated after dog sitter loses their border collie while on holiday
A couple have been left devastated after a dog sitter lost their border collie while they were on holiday. John and Julie Pearson went away for 10 days back in June, leaving the dog sitter to look after Fred. However, after just four days of their trip, the couple were...
Reading Festivalgoer describes 'absolute warfare' after escaping 'apocalyptic' Sunday night scenes
A Reading Festival goer has given his version on the utterly 'apocalyptic' events that took place on Sunday. Watch below as a tent is set on fire:. As shown in the clip above, various social media posts have documented a number of people who have been setting fire to tents.
16-year-old boy has died after falling ill at Leeds Festival
A teenage boy has died at Leeds Festival over the weekend. Police became ill on the second last day of the event (Saturday, August 27) and was taken to the festival's medical tent. His condition deteriorated and was taken to hospital but later died. Assistant Chief Constable Catherine Hankinson said...
Partner of rapper stabbed to death at Notting Hill carnival posts heartbreaking baby bump photo
The partner of 21-year-old rapper TKorStretch who was stabbed to death at Notting Hill Carnival has shared a heartbreaking picture of her baby bump. Takayo Nembhard had travelled up from his home in Bristol to attend the carnival in West London, but was sadly stabbed to death during the event.
Woman calls for adults-only flights after listening to a child cry during her journey
An American woman has called on airlines to offer child-free flights after sitting through a three-hour flight from hell. Florida woman Morgan Lee took to TikTok to make the observation after a particularly harrowing experience with a child who certainly didn't enjoy their journey. "Why isn’t there such a thing...
The Patient Premiere Recap: The Doctor Is In (Trouble) — Plus, Grade It!
Dr. Alan Strauss finds himself making an unexpected house call in the series premiere of Hulu’s taut psychological thriller The Patient. Tuesday’s series premiere — which clocks in at a brisk 21 minutes — opens with Alan, a therapist played by The Office alum Steve Carell, waking up in a strange bed in a dimly lit basement… and discovering his ankle is chained to the bed. He struggles to free himself, finding he can only walk a few feet in any direction, and screams for help, but no one responds. Plus, he sees a bedpan nearby, which means someone intends for him to...
John Farnham's family releases health update about singer's condition in ICU
John Farnham’s family has issued a statement about the singer's condition after he was taken to hospital to treat cancer. After undergoing surgery to remove a cancerous tumour in the mouth of the 73-year-old, which involved removing part of his jaw, Farnham’s family released a statement to provide an update to his fans and supporters.
Study finds dogs can get dementia and lazy pooches are at a much higher risk
A canine’s chance of developing dementia increases by 50 per cent each year after they reach a certain age, according to a new study. Research conducted by the Dog Aging Project has found that dogs aged 10 and over are at risk of developing the cognitive disease; however, pups as young as six can even begin to show symptoms.
