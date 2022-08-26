The North Carolina Tar Heels travel two-and-a-half hours west to Boone, North Carolina in order to take on the Appalachian State Mountaineers. The Tar Heels already played over the weekend in Week 0, beating Florida A&M 56-24 at home. As for App State, Saturday’s noon kickoff will be their first game of the season. Mountaineers head coach Shawn Clark brings a 20-7 record into the fourth year of his tenure at App State and previewed Saturday's game against the Tar Heels during his weekly press conference Monday.

