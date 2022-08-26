Read full article on original website
Related
York News-Times
Hawks top Neligh-Oakdale at Axtell Invite
AXTELL - Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen saw her team bounce back from a first round loss at the Axtell Invite on Saturday to give the first-year head coach the initial win of her career. Hampton won the first set with a 25-18 win, N-O bounced back for the 25-19...
York News-Times
Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston
LEWISTON — The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night. Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.
York News-Times
Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City
HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener. Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter...
York News-Times
Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win
GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Duke softball unblemished at home quad
YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
York News-Times
Centennial salvages final game at Seward Invite with 20-7 win over Platteview
SEWARD — A rough start to the Seward Invite and a heartbreaking loss to Aurora set the Broncos up to meet the Platteview Trojans in the final game of the Seward Invite on Saturday. The host Seward Lady Jays needed just three innings to defeat the Broncos 13-0 and...
York News-Times
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Annual soggy doggy day a success
YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in York, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
York neighbors: Obituaries for August 29
Read through the obituaries published today in York News-Times. (4) updates to this series since Updated 59 min ago.
York News-Times
Shipping Department
We have immediate openings at our small, local, family owned, 23 year old internet. retail company. We’re offering consistent full time M-F 8:30am-5pm hours in a clean, healthy, indoor. environment working with cheerful, respectful co-workers in our shipping & receiving department at. Pleasant Hill Grain in Hampton. Accuracy in...
York News-Times
General Labor
Central Nebrasla Wood Preservers in Sutton, NE are now hiring for General Labors. Competitive Pay. 401k, Health Insurance, PTO and Other Benefits. Forklift Experience Helpful But Not Required. Experienced Forklift (or willing to learn) Outside year round. 9,000 lb. Diesel lifts. Handling bulk lumber units. Forklift operators are responsible for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
York News-Times
Accounting Assistant
Polk County Rural Public Power District in Stromsburg, NE is seeking capable and motivated applicants for the position of Accounting Assistant. This position is responsible for understanding and maintaining procedures in accounts payable, miscellaneous resale, payroll, plant & work order accounting, and general accounting practices. Applicants should have previous experience...
York News-Times
DRIVER
BURTON ENTERPRISES is seeking qualified, dependable drivers for a fast pace sanitation company. CDL & Experience is preferred but will train the right individual. Competitive Pay, Insurance Reimbursement, Paid Vacation & Free Trash Service w/in Area. Ability to perform a physically demanding job, loading and unloading. Operate hydraulic hand controls to lift/load refuse and dispose of trash at designated facilities. Courteous interaction with our customers and the ability to provide excellent customer service at all times. Ability to read route sheets and service each customer identified on the sheet or assigned by the dispatcher.
York News-Times
Trial set for York man accused of fleeing
YORK – A jury trial has been set for a York man who has been charged with a Class 4 felony regarding his alleged flight to avoid arrest. Robert Mattson, 46, appeared in York County District Court this past week, for arraignment. He pleaded not guilty. Mattson was charged...
York News-Times
York man gets time served in drug case
YORK – Michael Fortner, 46, of York, has pleaded no contest in a case that involved delivery of an exceptionally hazardous drug, a Class 2 felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a Class 4 felony. He appeared this past week in York County District Court. Fortner was arrested...
Comments / 0