Mccool Junction, NE

Fillmore Central ‘D’ stops David City cold in 27-0 win

GENEVA - The Fillmore Central Panther defense put up a defensive wall Friday night holding the David City Scouts to just 103 yards of total offense. The Panther offense rolled up 367 yards and raced to the 27-0 win over the Scouts on opening night for both teams in prep football.
Peters leads Huskies past Shelby-Rising City

HENDERSON – Trev Peters kicked off his senior season with a flourish, as the quarterback threw for a touchdown and ran for three more to guide Heartland past Shelby-Rising City 44-22 in the season opener. Fresh off a playoff berth last fall, the Huskies led 14-6 after one quarter...
Hawks top Neligh-Oakdale at Axtell Invite

AXTELL - Hampton head coach Kayla Gaughen saw her team bounce back from a first round loss at the Axtell Invite on Saturday to give the first-year head coach the initial win of her career. Hampton won the first set with a 25-18 win, N-O bounced back for the 25-19...
Hampton Hawks hold on for 58-56 win at Lewiston

LEWISTON — The Hampton Hawks built a 44-20 halftime lead and then held on for the 58-56 win over the Lewiston Tigers in D-6 prep football Friday night. Hampton’s 24-point halftime cushion was whittled to 52-36 through three quarters. Despite being outscored 20-6 over the final 12 minutes the Hawks were able to secure a fun bus ride home as they held on for the two-point win.
Duke softball unblemished at home quad

YORK – As the pitcher’s duel between York’s Lauryn Mattox and Makenzie Macrander of Ralston unfolded early Saturday afternoon, clouds rolled in and rain fell down upon the York Ballpark Complex. The weather eventually forced the cancelation of the final two games at the Dukes’ home quad,...
Thousand yards for Kearney's late Ron Blessing

KEARNEY — It is hard to quantify what a person’s presence carries in value after it is lost. This was not the agreement, nor was this the plan for how things were supposed to play out. So, you can imagine the void that was created when we lost Ron Blessing on March 2, 2022.
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads. No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man. He’s Josh...
Aug. 29, 2022 evening weather update for York

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. York's evening forecast: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in York, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
These 3 Popular Nebraska State Parks Now Offer Fully Equipped Campsites

Forget everything you thought you knew about camping at Nebraska State Parks. Now, instead of dragging a tent along with you or renting a cabin, you can just reserve one of the fully equipped safari tents that are already set up and waiting for you. They’ve got furniture, heaters, fire pits, and even seating that gives you the perfect place to stargaze all night.
More than ‘flyover country’: Nebraska towns use clear skies, wide-open spaces to haul in tourists

MITCHELL, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) — The long flat shapes of hot air balloons lay stretched out on the field. As the sun starts to rise, the balloons rise too, blasts of air puffing them up from the ground. A swirl of blue and green and white starts to unfurl. Air breathes life into a balloon shaped like Humpty Dumpty, arms and legs pointing toward the gathering crowd.
Nebraska State Fair celebrates history while kicking off year 153

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s only day one of the Nebraska State Fair, however, there have already been several milestones celebrated. Besides Grand Island’s 150th anniversary, there was also a recognition for a man who has served Nebraska and attended many state fairs. During an opening ceremony...
Annual soggy doggy day a success

YORK — It was a paw perfect Sunday at the York Aquatic Center when dog owners and their four legged friends took an afternoon dip in the pool. It was YAC’s 17th year of hosting the soggy doggy take over. For only five bucks a dog, they had free range of the pool from 5 to 7 p.m. before it was drained for the summer.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The head of the irrigation district that runs the nearly 48-mile-long Cambridge Canal discovered the problem on Aug. 14 when a gauge on his computer showed the flow of water in the canal had dropped by half overnight. He scrambled to notify farmers and replenish the canal from a reservoir upstream before calling the sheriff. He estimates the missing water was worth about $2,600. Furnas County Sheriff Doug Brown says he’s trying to figure out why someone would release the water and what to charge them with if he finds them.
Nebraska Named 3rd-Hardest Working State In The U.S.

(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska has some of the hardest workers in the country. That's according to WalletHub, which says Nebraska is the 3rd-hardest working state in the U.S. WalletHub's rankings are based on 10 factors including average hours spent working and number of workers with multiple jobs. WalletHub says the hardest-working state is Alaska and the least-hard working state is New Mexico. A full list of states is available here.
