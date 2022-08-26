ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

2 On Your Side

West Seneca pool demolition put on hold

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — In May, the West Seneca town board voted to close their public pool. That decision sparked outrage. Town Supervisor Gary Dickson held a board meeting Monday night to decide the future of the pool and the potential of using this space for something else. But this meeting was not met without resistance that ultimately resulted in a change of plans.
WEST SENECA, NY
2 On Your Side

Hanna Furnace site sale will close books on Lakeside Commerce Park

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 275-acre former Hanna Furnace Steel Mill Co. site is about to be 100% under contract. The Buffalo Urban Development Corp. directors will meet Aug. 30 to consider an offer by Savarino Cos. to buy the last 12.2 acres in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park, a city-owned industrial park. The four parcels are at 80, 134, 158 and 200 Ship Canal Parkway.
BUFFALO, NY
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Heat Advisory issued Monday expires early

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The heat Advisory issued for portions of Western New York Monday was allowed to expire early. The combination of high humidity and temperatures lead to a heat index value near 90 degrees before clouds and showers rolled in. This kept things cooler than expected but still humid.
spectrumlocalnews.com

The importance of the New York State Mesonet

Quantity is key for nailing down the weather forecast. The more observations, the better. New York State is one of the best prepared in the nation to deliver the most accurate and precise forecasts to its communities, thanks to the New York State Mesonet (NYSM). Located on rooftops, school grounds,...
WEATHER
Power 93.7 WBLK

Heat Advisory Posted For Portions Of New York State

It is going to get crazy hot! The forecast from Buffalo to Syracuse is calling for some late summer heat. The kids may be getting ready for back-to-school but Mother Nature is not letting the summer slip away just yet. The forecast calls for temperatures to soar in the upper 80's on Monday for most of the Western New York area. This is happening as colleges and universities in the Buffalo area and throughout New York State are starting classes this week.
BUFFALO, NY
#Water Contamination#Surface Water#Drinking Water#Water Conservation#Coal Tar#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Dec
Power 93.7 WBLK

Astonishing Footage Of Bear Crossing In Wyoming County [VIDEO]

This is pretty amazing footage! A bear was spotted crossing the road in Wyoming County. If you drive up and down the rolling hills of Erie County or Wyoming County, you will see an abundance of farms and wildlife. When people refer to "God's Country" I am pretty sure that they are referring to these places. Check out this video that shows a beautiful black bear crossing the road!
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Drivers in WNY continue to see lower gas prices

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Drivers in Western New York are continuing to see gas prices fall, according to a report from AAA. The national average price for a gallon of gas dropped 5 cents from last week, decreasing to $3.85, according to AAA. This time last year the average price for a gallon of gas was $3.15.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Monday evening expire

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A strong line of thunderstorms quickly develop Monday afternoon and strengthened with the help of this hot and humid day. As of 5:15 p.m., no severe weather alerts were in effect for Western New York as the line of previously severe warned storms moved out of the region farther east.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News Break
Politics
WETM 18 News

Thunderstorms cause power outages across Southern Tier

(WETM) – Severe thunderstorms have started to cause power outages across the Southern Tier Monday evening, according to NYSEG. The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben and Tompkins Counties on August 29. The storm report said a severe thunderstorm with 60 mph wind gusts was located over Thurston, moving west […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
92.1 Big Kat

Finger Lakes Resort Named Best in New York State

Every year, Travel + Leisure asks its readers to chime for its "Worlds Best Awards" which lists the very best of the best in both the United States and abroad and this year, readers were happy to let the publication know that a place located in Central New York should receive the award for the best in New York.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

