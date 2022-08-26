Read full article on original website
OPD investigate car burglary
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department is searching for the man seen in the photos below. Officers say that on August 17th he was seen stealing from a person’s vehicle at a Sleep Inn and Suites near 3101 E. Hwy 80. According to police, the unknown suspect entered someone’s vehicle and took several items. […]
MPD searching for suspect accused of forcing woman into car
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a wanted suspect. According to MPD, on August 28, a woman was seen walking in the 3300 block of Dentcrest toward Wadley Avenue when a man driving a solver sedan approached her and forced her into the front seat […]
OPD identifies man accused of stealing car with child inside
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a suspect accused of stealing a car that was idling in a parking lot- all while a young child was waiting inside for her father to return. Armando Olivas, 31, is wanted on a warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Endangering a Child. Now […]
Midlander found unconscious in submerged truck, charged with DWI
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he was drunk behind the wheel and veered off the roadway where he reportedly passed out. Justin Swank, 42, has been charged with Driving While Intoxicated. According to court records, on August 21, officers with the Odessa Police Department received a […]
Odessa Crime Stoppers investigate structure fire
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Crime Stoppers are investigating a fire that started in someone’s backyard and almost burned down their home. Crime Stoppers says that the fire happened around 4:35 pm on June 4th at 505 E. 55th. Right now, local law enforcement is trying to locate the suspect involved in starting the fire. […]
Man threatens self, ex-girlfriend with gun, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend and then himself during a heated argument. Timothy Britt Jr., 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department were […]
Suspect wanted for Shooting a Sweetwater Man in the Head Has Been Arrested in Odessa
SWEETWATER – A Sweetwater man wanted for an attempted capital murder was arrested in the Permian Basin last Wednesday. According to the Sweetwater Police Department, on Wednesday, August 15, 2022, 26-year-old Joshua Coronado was arrested by the Odessa Police Department on an Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon warrant issued by the Sweetwater Police Department. The warrant was issued after an Attempted Capital Murder that occurred in July of 2022.
Odessa Police: Crash at 11th and Grandview now clear
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported the crash at 11th and Grandview is now clear. Traffic is now able to travel north again.
Mom charged after toddler is found wandering outside
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after neighbors called 911 to say they were concerned about her two-year-old child who had been walking around outside for about 30 minutes. Betty Lee Rosales, 30, has been charged with Endangering a Child, a state jail felony. According to court records, around 3:49 […]
Fiery Head-On Crash Kills Two Teens in the Big Country
ROBY, TX – Two teenagers from Snyder were killed in a fiery crash outside of Roby on Saturday morning. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Aug. 27 at around 6:06 a.m., troopers with the DPS were dispatched to US Highway 180, about 7.6 miles west of Roby, for the report of a major crash. When the troopers arrived they discovered a 2021 Nissan Sentra and a 2017 Dodge Durango SUV that had crash in the middle of the roadway and had caught on fire. The trooper's report confirmed that both vehicles completely burned in the crash. There were two occupants in the Sentra. Through…
2 Snyder students killed in head-on collision Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas — Two Snyder ISD students, identified as Javier Dominguez, 17 and Armando Carrillo, 14, of Snyder, Texas died following a crash early Saturday morning, just 8 miles west of Roby, Texas. According to the Department of Public Safety, both Dominguez and Carrillo were in a vehicle traveling east on U.S. Highway 180 at […]
Man charged in hit and run that sent motorcyclist to hospital
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after investigators said he crashed into a motorcycle earlier this week and left the scene. Steven Ramos, 21, has been charged with Failure to Stop and Render Aid, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, the crash happened around 10:50 p.m. on August 23 in the […]
Juvenile found in possession of firearm at Texas high school
ODESSA, Texas - A juvenile male has been detained after he attempted to enter an Odessa, Texas high school with a firearm, police say. The Odessa Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. August 26, a call went out about a subject with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School.
Odessa neighborhood deals with storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Many neighbors on Odessa’s Roosevelt Avenue were still in shock Monday following Sunday night’s destructive storm. A homeowner who spoke to ABC Big 2 News said he wanted to remain anonymous but described what it was like once the winds and rain started tearing up his neighborhood. “All we knew is […]
UPDATE: Fiery head-on collision kills two students from Snyder ISD
SNYDER, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A fiery head-on collison killed two students from Snyder ISD Saturday morning. Investigators confirm Zavier Jakob Dominguez, 17, and Armando Carrillo, 14, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on US 180 in Fisher County around 6:15 a.m. A report from the Texas Department of Public Safety states […]
2 arrested following golf course attack, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men were arrested earlier this week after investigators said they attacked a man with a club during a round of golf. Fred Platt, 68, and Brian Brady, 60, have both been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, on August 23, officers with the Odessa Police […]
Person detained after attempt to bring firearm into Permian High School
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police have now reported that a person with a gun was found and detained at Permian High School. On Aug. 26 at 3:30 p.m, a call went out that there was a person with a gun attempting to get into Permian High School. This caused a large police presence at the school by various law enforcement agencies. A young man was detained and found to be in possession of a firearm, and there are no reported injuries or damage from this incident at this time.
Man slams into car, points gun at man waiting to pick up child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he t-boned a man who was parked on the curb waiting to pick up his son and then pulled out a gun after the crash. David Veliz, 39, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon […]
Delays on major roads in Odessa due to storm damage
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Odessa Police Department says that several roads are blocked off because traffic signals are without power following last night’s storm. The road closure on East 2nd from Grandview to Hillcrest is open but it’s limited to one lane in both directions. OPD says that drivers should expect delays throughout the day […]
Midland/Odessa Man Offering A $10,000 Reward For Stolen Property
One of the worst feelings in the world is being robbed, even if it is something small. No one wants to walk out to their car and find out that it has been broken into and no one definitely wants to come home to find their house has been broken into.
