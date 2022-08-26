ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RHOA Serve UP Hips And BODY At The Season 14 Reunion

By nieceyshaw
 3 days ago

Source: Bravo / The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta pulled out their best looks yet for the Season 14 reunion. The Peach holding Queens chose ensembles in shades that reflected Georgia’s famous fruit, looking Stunning! Be ready for explosive reunion as they rehash the feuds this season.

Exclusive first look at every ensemble, and prepare to be amazed.

Word on the street, Kandi hasn’t spoken to Marlo since Season 14 wrapped and is saving all her clapback for the reunion. It’s not just Kandi and Marlo either that will be going toe to toe. Look forward to the RHOA Season 14 Reunion coming in September.

Source: Bravo / The Real Housewives Of Atlanta

SheKnows

Kaavia James Hilariously Poked Fun of Gabrielle Union's Swimsuit Poses and It's Shady Baby for the Win

No one is safe from Shady Baby — least of all her mom, Gabrielle Union. In a video posted to Kaavia James’s Instagram account, which is managed by her parents, we can see the toddler doing some elaborate poses in a swimsuit with her tiny hands on her waist. When asked by the person behind the camera who she’s imitating, James responded simply: “Mommy.” “They say ‘It be your own kids,’ It’s me. I am that kid. #ShadyBaby #ToddlersBeLike,” the caption read. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaavia James Union Wade (@kaaviajames) Kaavia’s many, many fans took to the...
CELEBRITIES
