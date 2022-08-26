RHOA Serve UP Hips And BODY At The Season 14 Reunion

The cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta pulled out their best looks yet for the Season 14 reunion. The Peach holding Queens chose ensembles in shades that reflected Georgia’s famous fruit, looking Stunning! Be ready for explosive reunion as they rehash the feuds this season.

Exclusive first look at every ensemble, and prepare to be amazed.

Word on the street, Kandi hasn’t spoken to Marlo since Season 14 wrapped and is saving all her clapback for the reunion. It’s not just Kandi and Marlo either that will be going toe to toe. Look forward to the RHOA Season 14 Reunion coming in September.

