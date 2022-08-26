I don’t feel this is honest or correct. I will choose to go by what I SEE with my own EYES 👀 and what I SPEND with my own MONEY 💵. Printing and repeating to back to us will not make us believe this malarkey! Chicken, beef and everything listed in here is still way out of lime from what is was from 2017-2021 (pandemic aside - check prices from 17, 18 & 19).
This "article" by this "reporter" should go to every grocery store in the country and tell them to lower their prices. The prices for hamburger, chicken, pork and fish are still higher here then what they used to be.
Don't think so Tim. Ad items maybe. Beef prices take THREE years to recover. Step #1) You make the decision to increase your herd size. Step#2) Purchase and breed cows. Step#3) Nine months later a calf is born. Step#4) Unless you are selling veal, it takes TWO years to have an animal ready for market.
Comments / 62