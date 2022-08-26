ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astoria, OR

Water main problem closes roads in Astoria

By The Astorian
The Daily Astorian
 3 days ago

An emergency water main problem has closed roads in downtown Astoria, the city said in a statement.

Repair work has shut down Duane Street between 10th and 11th streets, as well as 10th Street between Duane and Exchange streets, the city said.

The Daily Astorian

