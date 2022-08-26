ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose

Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose.
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

War of Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion in Hollister

A decision to shoot a mountain lion in Hollister has sparked controversy.
HOLLISTER, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo

A 71-year old Filipina-American is recovering in a hospital Monday, after her family says she was attacked and robbed in Vallejo.
VALLEJO, CA
Mountain View, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism

Devin Fehely reports on the Hollister Police Department defending officers after shooting of mountain lion.
HOLLISTER, CA
NBC Bay Area

Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen

A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the city's 26th homicide of the year, the police department said Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into Santa Clara County jail.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard

PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The California Highway Patrol said they require the public's help identifying a burgundy Chrysler 200 allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday on Castroville Boulevard east of Ormart Road. CHP is unsure what time the pedestrian was stuck. The detail they have confirmed with KION is that the pedestrian was walking within the The post CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
CASTROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fremont man dies in motorcycle crash in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash in Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened before 4 p.m. on Highway 36 west of Platina, about 30 miles southwest of Redding. Officers said the driver was 51-year-old Kevin Burgess of Fremont.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man, 30, fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another. The...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii

SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
SANTA CLARA, CA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting

The mayor of Antioch is taking to social media after controversial remarks made during council meeting.
ANTIOCH, CA

Community Policy