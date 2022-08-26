Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Police Investigate Apparent Accidental Poisoning at Senior Facility in San Mateo
Police Investigate Apparent Accidental Poisoning at Senior Facility in San Mateo. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. One person is dead, and two others are in...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday’s fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose
Raw Video: Scene of Saturday's fatal stabbing of teen in San Jose. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Police have arrested an 18-year-old suspect in a...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
War of Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion in Hollister
War of Words Over Shooting of Mountain Lion in Hollister. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A decision to shoot a mountain lion in Hollister has...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo
Family Says 71-Year-Old Woman Attacked, Robbed in Vallejo. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A 71-year old Filipina-American is recovering in a hospital Monday, after her...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man arrested for San Jose fatal stabbing
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Police Department announced Monday that a suspect had been taken into custody for a fatal stabbing that happened early Saturday morning. Police arrested 18-year-old San Jose resident Michael Obiols on Saturday, about nine hours after the stabbing happened. Obiols was taken into custody at approximately 10:45 a.m. […]
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism
Hollister police defend shooting of mountain lion after criticism. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Devin Fehely reports on the Hollister Police Department defending officers after...
NBC Bay Area
Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Death of San Jose Teen
A suspect has been arrested in the stabbing death of a teenager on Saturday in San Jose, the city's 26th homicide of the year, the police department said Monday. Michael Obiols, 18, of San Jose was arrested on suspicion of homicide and has been booked into Santa Clara County jail.
Man steals SF ambulance, chases paramedics ‘trying to hit them’
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A man stole a San Francisco ambulance from two paramedics early Monday and drove laps in the Best Buy parking lot in the city’s design district, according to San Francisco Police Department Commander Raj Vaswani. The suspect chased the paramedics with the ambulance “trying to hit them,” Vaswani tweeted, after breaking […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two suspected burglars arrested after crashing into police cars
Two suspected auto burglars were arrested after driving a vehicle into multiple police cars, according to a statement from the Palo Alto Police Department.
Family says SJ teen was fatally stabbed by friend while allegedly defending another
"I'm so proud of him." Shocked and heartbroken over the sudden loss of their 16-year-old, the Suy family learned that Sunny was stabbed by his friend -- who they also knew -- while possibly protecting a female friend.
CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard
PRUNEDALE, Calif. (KION-TV)-The California Highway Patrol said they require the public's help identifying a burgundy Chrysler 200 allegedly involved in a deadly hit-and-run Saturday on Castroville Boulevard east of Ormart Road. CHP is unsure what time the pedestrian was stuck. The detail they have confirmed with KION is that the pedestrian was walking within the The post CHP investigating deadly hit-and-run on Castroville Boulevard appeared first on KION546.
Man fatally stabbed at BART plaza above 24th Street Mission station, police say
A man has died after being stabbed at the 24th Street BART plaza in San Francisco's Mission District, BART police said Sunday afternoon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Several I-80 lanes in the Bay Area shut down due to tomato truck crash
Vehicles trying to pass through "the sauce" also crashed into each other.
Middle schooler shot by 12-year-old at Bay Area school, police say
The student is reportedly in stable condition.
actionnewsnow.com
Fremont man dies in motorcycle crash in Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Fremont man died in a motorcycle crash in Shasta County on Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP. The crash happened before 4 p.m. on Highway 36 west of Platina, about 30 miles southwest of Redding. Officers said the driver was 51-year-old Kevin Burgess of Fremont.
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 30, fatally stabbed on BART in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - A man was stabbed Sunday afternoon at the BART station in San Francisco at 24th and Mission streets, the police chief said. BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said that surveillance cameras show two men arguing near the elevator about 1:40 p.m. before one man stabbed another. The...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
‘My plan is get the hell out of Oakland’ — Deadly street violence pushing residents out
'My plan is get the hell out of Oakland' — Deadly street violence pushing residents out. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Da Lin reports...
South Bay travel agent found guilty for stealing $200K, not booking trips to Hawaii
SAN JOSE – A South Bay travel agent has been convicted after she collected $200,000 from customers and failed to book their trips, prosecutors said.According to the Santa Clara District Attorney's Office, Wendy Wong pleaded no contest last week to charges of failing to return money for travel services not provided and illegally withdrawing from client trust accounts.Prosecutors said Wong, a former Milpitas resident, operated a business called House of Aloha Hawaii. The business closed in August of 2019 after what was described as a "long line" of victims came forward to report that their vacation plans were ruined and...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting
Antioch Mayor Talks About Controversial Remarks Made During Council Meeting. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. The mayor of Antioch is taking to social media after...
They protested on the Golden Gate Bridge. Then California cops issued an odd citation.
Tim Huey said he and other protesters were cited for having a "mental/emotional condition."
Comments / 0